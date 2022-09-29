Read full article on original website
West Nile Virus detected in Allegan County wild bird
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A case of West Nile Virus has been detected in a wild bird in Allegan County. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services notified the Allegan County Health Department of the case on Thursday, September 29. Officials say the bird was found...
Carrie Pfeiffer
Carrie Pfeiffer, 50, of Zeeland, died Thursday, September 29, 2022. Carrie was born in Zeeland, Michigan, on May 19, 1972, to James and Mary Lou (Funk) Pfeiffer. Carrie attended Zeeland Schools and graduated from Zeeland High School in 1992. She was a faithful member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and she also enjoyed worshiping at Real Life Fellowship. She was preceded in death by her mother Mary Lou Pfeiffer in 2009.
Holland Police Log September 28-30, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Holland Woman Hospitalized Due to Teen Driver in North Side Crash
PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 29, 2022) – A teenaged Holland motorist learned a driving lesson on Thursday afternoon at the unwilling physical expense of an older Holland woman. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the intersection of 168th...
Portion of WB I-94 closed for 90 minutes Thursday morning: Pedestrian struck and killed by motorist
PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal accident on I-94 in Van Buren County where a pedestrian was struck and killed by a motorist. Authorities say it happened Thursday morning, September 29 on the westbound portion of I-94 at mile marker 60.6...
Sybounheuang Anongdeth
Sybounheuang “Sy” Anongdeth passed away peacefully Sunday, September 25, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. After a long battle with kidney failure, he received a kidney transplant. He then faced another battle – colon cancer. He fought like the true soldier he was. Syboun came out as a hero and stayed strong until the end.
Suspect arrested after attempted break in of Ceresco Post Office
-CERESCO, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 26-year-old man from Battle Creek on Saturday morning after a break in was responded at the United States Postal Service Office in Ceresco. The Sheriff’s Office reports a U.S. Postal Service Mail Carrier was in the parking...
