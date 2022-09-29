Read full article on original website
The end of Starbucks as we know it? Coffee giant will spend $450M on 'Reinvention' plan that will see Frappuccinos made one minute faster, with less emphasis on city cafes and more on drive-thrus and pick up
Starbucks unveiled a 'Reinvention' plan on Tuesday to overhaul their current stores with speedier technology and implement new stores that will only offer delivery services and a drive-thru. The plan will cost the company $450 million to execute and will increase Starbucks' store growth rate in the US from 450...
Retailers Revisit ‘Free Shipping, Free Returns’ as Costs Soar
H&M may become the latest merchant to begin charging a fee when customers return items they’ve purchased online. The fashion retailer is going to test this initiative, H&M CEO Helena Helmersson said Thursday (Sept. 29) during a conference call. “We are about to test return fees in a few...
Friction-Free Checkout Can Turn Deal-Chasers Into Loyal Customers
Can a deal-chaser be turned into a loyal customer? The short answer is yes, but there are crucial steps in changing this powerful mindset, with much hinging on checkout experience. In studying the differences between these two very different types of shoppers, patterns emerge that show how merchants can sway...
Big Walmart Changes Announced
The perennial superchain is incorporating sweeping new business strategies beginning this month. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, Marketwatch.com, RetailWire.com, and Bloomberg.com.
The Best 7 Products to Buy at Costco
These seven products are must-buys at Costco. Buying certain products in bulk at Costco is well worth the trip. Costco's high-quality food products like its rotisserie chicken and hot dog haven't changed prices in years. Other staples such as toilet paper, bacon, and coffee are the same quality and cheaper...
I lost $2,000 by forgetting to scan groceries at Wegmans self-checkout – my warning to shoppers after the costly error
A WOMAN has revealed how a self-checkout error turned out to be one of the scariest mistakes of her life. Amber Groome, a mother-of-two from Virginia, had been working a 14-hour Covid shift when she allegedly forgot to ring up an entire bag of groceries from Wegmans. Authorities issued a...
I’m an ex-Kroger employee – there’s a major mistake shoppers are making at self-checkout and it will get them in trouble
AN ex-Kroger employee has revealed the major mistake shoppers are making at self-checkouts. The former worker took to Reddit to reveal what shoppers are doing wrong and how it could get them in trouble. After a customer complained about being stopped at a Kroger's exit for the sixth time, the...
Major change coming to Walmart, Target, and hundreds of retailers may save Visa and Mastercard users from paying big fee
A MAJOR change that may affect retailers including Walmart and Target could hit Visa and Mastercard users with lower hidden fees. More than 1,600 merchants are banding together to fight for a new bill being presented in Congress that could tackle the issue of high swipe fees. A bill that...
It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon
Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
Amazon Outlet: Where to Get Hot (and Cheap) Overstock Deals Online
You don’t have to be all that old to remember the excitement of “outlet shopping” – hitting special shopping centers (or even whole towns – Freeport, Maine, anyone?) for deals on overstock, returned, or sometimes separate bargain-lines of product. It only makes sense that the nation’s biggest online retailer, Amazon.com, would play this game with its own outlet – without the bricks and mortar (and ancillary candy and fudge vendors).
Amazon Early Prime Access Sale Is a Prime Day Redux
Amazon Prime Day has already taken place in 2022, in July. But. , is bucking tradition for the first time: A second two days of Amazon Prime Day-like deals is on for October, specifically Oct. 11-12. It's called. . That could mean a boost to Amazon’s bottom line right before...
7 Walmart Brand Items That Are Just as Good as Name Brands
Store brands are gaining popularity among consumers. They reached a record $199 billion in sales across all major retail channels in 2021, according to the Private Label Manufacturers Association....
Kroger introduces brand new way to use self checkout but warns shoppers what they need to do to avoid any extra drama
KROGER has introduced a new tool that changes how shoppers use the self-checkout. The major retailer first piloted the KroGo cart in the fall of 2020 – a buggy that comes with in-built technology. Customers scan and put the items in the cart as they go up and down...
Retailers Like Target Drop Fresh Fashion for Fall
Retailers hope new fashion will entice shoppers to spend despite the reality that everything’s a little more expensive right now. Still, new launches are brightening up store (and digital) shelves as the holiday season is just about in full swing. Target to launch second Fall Designer Collection The second edition of Target’s limited-time Fall Designer Collection will be available on the retailer’s website and in some stores starting on Oct. 9. The collection featuring Kika Vargas, La Ligne and Sergio Hudson includes more than 100 apparel and accessories items ranging in price from $8 to $70, with most options at under...
Walmart making major change to stores in $57million update – but it’s bad news if you hate self-checkout
WALMART is investing $57million in three of its locations in an effort to revamp its stores to include more self-checkout options. The multi-million dollar investment will go towards a trio of locations in Puerto Rico to modernize them with up-to-date service and technology. According to Walmart's Public and Government Affairs...
Walmart Accepts EBT/SNAP Food Stamps As Payment — What Are the Restrictions?
Walmart accepts EBT card purchases at all locations that sell food and grocery items. Your EBT card can be used the same way you would use your debit card, and EBT cardholders in 48 states can also...
National Coffee Day: Where to get free or discounted coffee on Sept. 29
Wake up and smell the (heavily discounted) coffee.
Walmart announces massive $1billion update that will change the look of stores to make shopping as easy as possible
WALMART has announced a massive $1billion update to various stores that will enhance in-store and online shopping. The enormous infrastructure investment will go toward 80 Walmart locations in Canada. This year's billion-dollar plan will include modernizing and upgrading physical spaces in various locations, focusing on improving the customer experience for...
Walmart Pickup and Delivery Customers Could Pay More Thanks to Updated Policy
Walmart’s popular grocery service is changing its policy on product substitutions for online pickup and delivery orders — by passing the savings on to itself and the costs on to customers. Find: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans. According to Business Insider, an internal...
Amazon Encourages Customer Service Staff to Work From Home
Amazon has been encouraging customer service employees to work from home to help save money on real estate, Bloomberg wrote. The shift is part of a larger plan to close some call centers around the country — including one in Kennewick, Washington that has operated since 2005, per data from unnamed sources speaking with Bloomberg.
