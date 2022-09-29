Free Theater Workshop Raising the Curtain Foundation to host semi-annual event at Newhall Family Theatre

Read full article on original website
The Santa Clarita International Film Festival is Here to Stay
A year after its debut, the Santa Clarita International Film Festival (SCIFF) is set to bring art to life in the Santa Clarita Valley for the second time. With about 1300 people in attendance, 175 films shown on site, 30 musical and comedic performances, and gallery and visual shows, the last festival was a huge success and was phenomenal. The five-star reviews on FilmFreeway and social media are testaments to the festival’s success.
Empowering HeArts 2022
Empowering HeArts Gala is Single Mothers Outreach’s signature fundraising event that began in 2009 in a conversation between the Executive Director and a Photographer. Together they imagined an event that would provide a place and space for stories of empowered women to be shared in a highly visible way through word and art.
