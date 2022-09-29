Free Theater Workshop Raising the Curtain Foundation to host semi-annual event at Newhall Family Theatre

A year after its debut, the Santa Clarita International Film Festival (SCIFF) is set to bring art to life in the Santa Clarita Valley for the second time. With about 1300 people in attendance, 175 films shown on site, 30 musical and comedic performances, and gallery and visual shows, the last festival was a huge success and was phenomenal. The five-star reviews on FilmFreeway and social media are testaments to the festival’s success.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO