Cross-border payments have traditionally been complex, process-heavy affairs. Olann Kerrison, vice president of foreign exchange (FX) and global payments at American Express, told PYMNTS in an interview that there’s a real need for B2B cross-border payments innovation, especially for the small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) seeking to tap into new markets and to forge new relationships with vendors and suppliers.
In today’s Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, Worldline announced that it is set to acquire a stake in Online Payment Platform and London-based Liberis raised $154M to expand its small business funding platform. Global payment services firm Worldline is set to acquire a 40% stake in...
Coinbase’s share price tumbled as the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange’s core business model was challenged on two sides: by Wells Fargo, which gave it what amounts to a sell rating, and by famed short-seller Jim Chanos, who called it emblematic of the “predatory junkyard that is crypto.”. Harsh...
Amazon is expanding its Community Lending program to reach more sellers. Launched as a pilot last year in partnership with minority-led community development financial institution (FI) Lendistry, the program supports “urban and rural small businesses in socially and economically distressed communities through short-term loans at competitive and affordable rates,” the retail giant said in a Thursday (Sept. 29) news release.
Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) startup Treasury Prime is partnering with Bangor Savings Bank to enable it to work with businesses to embed financial services into their platforms. The addition of Bangor Savings marks bank number 14 for the Treasury Prime network, “a key differentiator in the crowded BaaS market,” according to a...
FinTech solution provider CellPay has partnered with Klarna to offer Klarna’s interest-free “Pay in 4” option to consumers who are buying prepaid cellphone minutes from CellPay. With this payment option, CellPay customers can make four interest-free payments over six weeks, according to a Friday (Sept. 30) press...
Payments platform Hopscotch, which works with freelancers and smaller businesses, has announced an expansion including a tool letting users finance invoices in two clicks, a press release said. The company will also offer a tool for businesses to unlock revenue from unpaid invoices and get paid on demand. Hopscotch Flow,...
While investment apps have done much to democratize the process of buying and selling securities, they typically operate in silos and only give access to exchanges within a single country. Even internationally focused platforms like eToro only give access to the most well-known exchanges and have a limited offering on...
Today in B2B payments, Stablecorp is beta-testing a treasury management platform powered by blockchain technology, while Byline Bank has signed with Tassat Group to use its blockchain-based TassatPay to enable real-time payments. Plus, Liberis raised about $154 million to expand its small business funding platform. Stablecorp, a Canadian blockchain technology...
53% of Consumers Trust Banks to Provide Super Apps
The super app shift favors the banks, with decades of experience and long-lived relationships with customers. The super app shift favors the FinTechs, with the ability to innovate in a world that is constantly, and increasingly, going digital. The deciding factor, of course, lies with the consumer. Trust is what...
Liberis Raises $154M to Expand Small Business Funding Platform
Embedded business finance platform Liberis has secured 140 million British pounds (about $154 million) in financing to expand its funding program for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The financing, from Barclays Bank and BCI Finance, brings Liberis’ total funding to 350 million pounds (about $$387 million), the United Kingdom company...
Short-Term Crypto Uncertainty is Long-Term Credit Union Opportunity
While the volatility and complexity surrounding cryptocurrency has caused given many investors second thoughts or cold feet, it's this very reason that some financial industry observers say it precisely the time for institutions to stay in and up to date as a service to confused customers -- especially small community based lenders and credit union.
VC Firm QED Acquires FinTech Executive Search Company
Global venture capital firm QED Investors is acquiring boutique search company Lingua Franca Search (LF Search), a startup specializing in placing FinTech and financial services professionals. Acquired for undisclosed terms, the purchase of LF Search aligns with QED’s investment strategy. The VC firm previously held a majority stake in LF...
Circle Acquires Elements to Drive Crypto Payments
Global FinTech Circle, the issuer of USD Coin (USDC) and Euro Coin (EUROC), has signed an acquisition deal for merchant and developer-first payments orchestration platform Elements for undisclosed terms. The acquisition aligns with Circle’s plan to accelerate crypto payments, a roadmap it unveiled at the Converge22 technology conference it sponsored...
FinTech IPO Index Flat as Billtrust Surges on Go-Private Deal
Tech stocks have had a reckoning in the past several days — a rally proved short lived, a blip. But the FinTech IPO Index managed to see at least some gains through the past five sessions. Slight gains, to be sure — the group was up less than 1%.
Capchase, Xero Streamline UK Small Businesses’ Access to Capital
Non-dilutive capital startup Capchase is now integrated with global small- to medium-sized business (SMB) accounting software platform Xero, enabling SMB customers in the United Kingdom to more easily access capital. With this integration, U.K. SMB customers can use the Capchase app in the Xero App Store to apply for growth...
CarMax Aims to Meet Growing Consumer Demand for Cheaper Cars
Difficult economic conditions are leading car shoppers to look for less-expensive used vehicles, CarMax President and CEO Bill Nash said Thursday (Sept. 29) during the company’s quarterly earnings call. CarMax’s retail used vehicle unit sales declined 6.4% year over year during the quarter ended Aug. 31, although its revenues...
Programmable Money’s Private Problem
Programmable money has become one of the latest buzzwords as people talk about the rise of cryptocurrencies that are actually used for payments — like privately issued stablecoins — or central bank digital currencies like a digital dollar or euro. But really, the technology really comes down to...
Poland’s Allegro Posts Strong Q2 as BNPL Service Surpasses 1M Users, Jumps 260% YoY
Against the backdrop of Europe’s deepening energy crisis, a weak Polish currency, Złoty, and ongoing conflict in neighboring Ukraine, the Polish retail sector has remained surprisingly resilient this year. Yet heading into the winter, consumer sentiment appears to be low, and the macroeconomic picture remains bleak as Poles...
Amazon Encourages Customer Service Staff to Work From Home
Amazon has been encouraging customer service employees to work from home to help save money on real estate, Bloomberg wrote. The shift is part of a larger plan to close some call centers around the country — including one in Kennewick, Washington that has operated since 2005, per data from unnamed sources speaking with Bloomberg.
