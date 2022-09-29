Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Price Forecasts As Analysts Says “Don’t Sleep on $HDWY”
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum are two of the most popular zero-to-hero stories in crypto. Together, they made hundreds and thousands of overnight millionaires, which makes us wish we had invested. At the same time, their price is not worth more than a penny. We don’t have a time machine. Instead...
bitcoinist.com
Major Bitcoin Price Advance Expected This Month, Analyst Says
Bitcoin, in October last year, registered an average closing price of $58,051. It enters the first day of the same month this year with far less value, trading at $19,358 as of this writing, according to tracking from CoinGecko. Bitcoin is currently trading above the $19,000 mark. In October, 2021,...
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin Is Only Going Up: After Raising $3.2 Million, Will It Be Bigger Than Litecoin and Cardano?
Some say forms of cryptocurrencies have existed even before this millennium, all the way back to the 1980s. However, most people didn’t know much about crypto until 2008, and it was explicitly under the spotlight during the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Since 2020, the worth of crypto has grown exponentially. When questioning what makes cryptocurrencies so appealing, many different types of answers are given. Some people like that it’s a decentralised form of currency that no one person has complete control over, making their money feel safer. Others like that there are fun forms of currencies emerging like meme coins. One of these fun currencies is the new Big Eyes Coin (BIG). What differentiates this coin from its counterparts Litecoin (LTC) and Cardano (ADA)?
bitcoinist.com
Quit Stocks and Invest in These Cryptos: Oryen (ORY), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)
Between stocks and cryptocurrency, traditional investors may opt for the first one. They find that it’s easier to trade stocks, where they expect the market to generally trends upwards and can achieve relatively stable returns. Cryptocurrency, on the other hand, exhibits higher risk and volatility. However, it can also...
RELATED PEOPLE
bitcoinist.com
Oryen (ORY) Could Earn Massive Gains Like Binance Coin (BNB), Pancakeswap (CAKE) And Cardano (ADA) Once Did
Are you looking for a new token that has the chance for massive gains? Perhaps you missed your chance on the likes of SHIB or DOGE, which saw huge gains almost overnight and made fortunes for those who got involved early. While plenty of new tokens hit the space all the time, not all of these go on to massive gains. In reality, most of them don’t. But when they do, they could reshape your financial future.
bitcoinist.com
The Big Eyes Crypto Project Is Set To Mimic The Success Of Bitcoin And Cardano
Bitcoin is the first and largest crypto project ever invented. Its developers were the first to devise a solution to the problems created by centralized financial organizations. Thus, following Bitcoin’s pattern, several crypto projects have been released. Although Big Eyes Coin operates on Ethereum, it intends to mimic Bitcoin’s...
bitcoinist.com
What Bear Market? A Single CryptoPunk NFT Just Sold For $4.5 Million
The NFT market has taken a good hit during the latest iteration of the crypto market bear run. But not all collections have lost favor in the eyes of investors, though. Notable collections such as CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club continue to maintain their high floor prices. Even during the bear market, where the total NFT trading volume has declined by more than 90%, there are still large sales being recorded in the market.
bitcoinist.com
Cardano Developer Emurgo Undaunted By Bear Market As It Shells Out $200M In Investments
The crypto bear market has been brutal, but it has not stopped development in the Cardano ecosystem in any way. The network recently celebrated the completion of its Vasil hard fork, and even though the price of its native token ADA has failed to move in tandem with the development, Cardano developer Emurgo is not discouraged as it reveals a massive fund for developments on the network.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bitcoinist.com
What can’t crypto do? Big Eyes, Sandbox and Binance
The physical and digital world is a diverse and rich environment full of opportunities and challenges. Cryptocurrencies, meme coins, and tokens like NFTs are spearheading some of today’s biggest issues within the finance and climate sectors. This article will discuss how Big Eyes (BIG) is pledging to preserve ocean...
bitcoinist.com
What Will The Ethereum Merge Bring To On-Blockchain Projects Like Big Eyes Coin and Shiba Inu?
One of the biggest stories in crypto in recent months has been the development and launch of The Merge, which saw blockchain giant Ethereum move from the Proof-of-Work validation system to Proof-of-Stake. But what does The Merge mean for projects built on the Ethereum blockchain, like Big Eyes Coin and...
bitcoinist.com
Cryptocurrency News: Big Eyes Top Crypto Experts’ Watchlists Alongside Cosmos And Thorchain
Fast and reliable information is a great advantage in the crypto market. It is a privilege that few people enjoy and the secret to many crypto investors’ success. Hence, as a newbie looking to have a profitable market stay, frequenting reliable crypto news sources should be an essential part of your daily routine.
bitcoinist.com
Despite Declining Marketshare, USDT Still Remains Top Stablecoin
While USDT has observed a decline in its marketshare during the year 2022 so far, the stablecoin still retains its place at the top. USDT Is Still Number One In Stablecoin Market, USDC Remains 2nd. According to the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, USDT’s share of the stablecoin market...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin $250k Competition: How Shiba Inu and Tamadoge Communities Are Taking Advantage Of This Offer
There has been no other cryptocurrency in the meme coin market that has so elegantly replicated the early success of Dogecoin (DOGE). Big Eyes (BIG) is currently receiving praise from the crypto community for its attention to value, charity, and profitability. Big Eyes (BIG) is offering up to $250,000 to...
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes, Ethereum Merge, and Shiba Inu’s ShibaVerse: Why Crypto Enthusiasts Must Watch Out for Them
The new cryptocurrency, Big Eyes (BIG), is gaining traction in the cryptocurrency market, drawing the interest of crypto enthusiasts. This comes at a time when altcoin leader Ethereum (ETH) is close to dropping its 2.0 upgrade, the “Ethereum Merge.”. Also, meme token, Shiba Inu (SHIB), continues its steady transformation...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Wallet MetaMask Introduces New Portfolio Manager Dapp
Popular crypto wallet MetaMask has introduced a new dapp that lets users check and manage their entire portfolio at once. Crypto Wallet MetaMask Has Launched A Beta Portfolio Dapp. As announced by the wallet in a blogpost, the new decentralized app (dapp) helps users monitor both their cryptocurrency and non-fungible...
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Presale Raises Over $2 Million After The First Week, Token Price To Increase by 25%
Big Eyes (BIG) is about to set the stage as the next big memecoin project in the cryptocurrency market, and here’s a chance to be part of it. Its ongoing presale has already raised over $2 million from buyers. Here, we will review it along with other meme tokens...
bitcoinist.com
Storepay Coin (SPCFIN) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 29, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Storepay Coin (SPCFIN) on September 29, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SPCFIN/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a blockchain-based payment platform, Storepay bridges crypto with...
bitcoinist.com
Solana (SOL) and Ripple (XRP) Holders Betting on Recovery; Flasko (FLSK) Outperforms them All
It might appear that the crypto market is on the verge of recovery after a long slog through the worst “winter” in recent memory. That means it’s a great time to buy projects in line for a massive rebound – or better yet, get in the ground floor of a crypto just about ready to skyrocket in the wake of improving market conditions. Solana (SOL) and Ripple (XRP) holders are hoping for a little luck – but new presale Flasko might just outperform them all when the bulls come back.
bitcoinist.com
Uniglo.io (GLO) Investors Will Make Bank Alongside Anyswap (ANY), Dogechain (DC) And Bitcoin (BTC) Holders
As the world became more and more digitized, it was only a matter of time before our money became digital as well. Cryptocurrency is the way of the future, and there are plenty of options out there for investors. However, with so many options, it can be difficult to know where to put your money.
bitcoinist.com
XT.COM Lists Q2 in Its Main Metaverse Zone
XT.COM has listed Q2 in the main Metaverse Zone and has opened trading for the Q2/USDT trading pair at 2022-09-27 02:00 (UTC). Q2 tokens are for decentralized governance of the Players’ DAO. Q2s empower players, streamers, developers, and token holders with the opportunity to own and govern the future of video games and gaming in the metaverse.
Comments / 0