bitcoinist.com

Major Bitcoin Price Advance Expected This Month, Analyst Says

Bitcoin, in October last year, registered an average closing price of $58,051. It enters the first day of the same month this year with far less value, trading at $19,358 as of this writing, according to tracking from CoinGecko. Bitcoin is currently trading above the $19,000 mark. In October, 2021,...
MARKETS
Big Eyes Coin Is Only Going Up: After Raising $3.2 Million, Will It Be Bigger Than Litecoin and Cardano?

Some say forms of cryptocurrencies have existed even before this millennium, all the way back to the 1980s. However, most people didn’t know much about crypto until 2008, and it was explicitly under the spotlight during the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Since 2020, the worth of crypto has grown exponentially. When questioning what makes cryptocurrencies so appealing, many different types of answers are given. Some people like that it’s a decentralised form of currency that no one person has complete control over, making their money feel safer. Others like that there are fun forms of currencies emerging like meme coins. One of these fun currencies is the new Big Eyes Coin (BIG). What differentiates this coin from its counterparts Litecoin (LTC) and Cardano (ADA)?
CURRENCIES
Quit Stocks and Invest in These Cryptos: Oryen (ORY), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)

Between stocks and cryptocurrency, traditional investors may opt for the first one. They find that it’s easier to trade stocks, where they expect the market to generally trends upwards and can achieve relatively stable returns. Cryptocurrency, on the other hand, exhibits higher risk and volatility. However, it can also...
STOCKS
Oryen (ORY) Could Earn Massive Gains Like Binance Coin (BNB), Pancakeswap (CAKE) And Cardano (ADA) Once Did

Are you looking for a new token that has the chance for massive gains? Perhaps you missed your chance on the likes of SHIB or DOGE, which saw huge gains almost overnight and made fortunes for those who got involved early. While plenty of new tokens hit the space all the time, not all of these go on to massive gains. In reality, most of them don’t. But when they do, they could reshape your financial future.
STOCKS
The Big Eyes Crypto Project Is Set To Mimic The Success Of Bitcoin And Cardano

Bitcoin is the first and largest crypto project ever invented. Its developers were the first to devise a solution to the problems created by centralized financial organizations. Thus, following Bitcoin’s pattern, several crypto projects have been released. Although Big Eyes Coin operates on Ethereum, it intends to mimic Bitcoin’s...
MARKETS
What Bear Market? A Single CryptoPunk NFT Just Sold For $4.5 Million

The NFT market has taken a good hit during the latest iteration of the crypto market bear run. But not all collections have lost favor in the eyes of investors, though. Notable collections such as CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club continue to maintain their high floor prices. Even during the bear market, where the total NFT trading volume has declined by more than 90%, there are still large sales being recorded in the market.
STOCKS
Cardano Developer Emurgo Undaunted By Bear Market As It Shells Out $200M In Investments

The crypto bear market has been brutal, but it has not stopped development in the Cardano ecosystem in any way. The network recently celebrated the completion of its Vasil hard fork, and even though the price of its native token ADA has failed to move in tandem with the development, Cardano developer Emurgo is not discouraged as it reveals a massive fund for developments on the network.
MARKETS
What can’t crypto do? Big Eyes, Sandbox and Binance

The physical and digital world is a diverse and rich environment full of opportunities and challenges. Cryptocurrencies, meme coins, and tokens like NFTs are spearheading some of today’s biggest issues within the finance and climate sectors. This article will discuss how Big Eyes (BIG) is pledging to preserve ocean...
MARKETS
Despite Declining Marketshare, USDT Still Remains Top Stablecoin

While USDT has observed a decline in its marketshare during the year 2022 so far, the stablecoin still retains its place at the top. USDT Is Still Number One In Stablecoin Market, USDC Remains 2nd. According to the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, USDT’s share of the stablecoin market...
MARKETS
Crypto Wallet MetaMask Introduces New Portfolio Manager Dapp

Popular crypto wallet MetaMask has introduced a new dapp that lets users check and manage their entire portfolio at once. Crypto Wallet MetaMask Has Launched A Beta Portfolio Dapp. As announced by the wallet in a blogpost, the new decentralized app (dapp) helps users monitor both their cryptocurrency and non-fungible...
COMPUTERS
Storepay Coin (SPCFIN) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 29, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Storepay Coin (SPCFIN) on September 29, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SPCFIN/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a blockchain-based payment platform, Storepay bridges crypto with...
MARKETS
Solana (SOL) and Ripple (XRP) Holders Betting on Recovery; Flasko (FLSK) Outperforms them All

It might appear that the crypto market is on the verge of recovery after a long slog through the worst “winter” in recent memory. That means it’s a great time to buy projects in line for a massive rebound – or better yet, get in the ground floor of a crypto just about ready to skyrocket in the wake of improving market conditions. Solana (SOL) and Ripple (XRP) holders are hoping for a little luck – but new presale Flasko might just outperform them all when the bulls come back.
STOCKS
XT.COM Lists Q2 in Its Main Metaverse Zone

XT.COM has listed Q2 in the main Metaverse Zone and has opened trading for the Q2/USDT trading pair at 2022-09-27 02:00 (UTC). Q2 tokens are for decentralized governance of the Players’ DAO. Q2s empower players, streamers, developers, and token holders with the opportunity to own and govern the future of video games and gaming in the metaverse.
