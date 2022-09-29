ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi tells shoppers of change affecting more than 800 UK stores

Aldi is rolling out a change affecting most of its stores. The discount supermarket is bringing in more recycling bins for soft plastics. It follows a trial last year that saw customers returning all types of clean, soft plastic packaging. These can include crisp packets, bread bags, carrier bags and salad bags - no matter where they were bought.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merchants#More Than Two#Tech#Business Industry#Linus Business
pymnts

CarMax Aims to Meet Growing Consumer Demand for Cheaper Cars

Difficult economic conditions are leading car shoppers to look for less-expensive used vehicles, CarMax President and CEO Bill Nash said Thursday (Sept. 29) during the company’s quarterly earnings call. CarMax’s retail used vehicle unit sales declined 6.4% year over year during the quarter ended Aug. 31, although its revenues...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
pymnts

Energy Drinks Test Direct-to-Consumer Route to Sharpen Customer Insights

As new food and beverage brands hit the market, those that gather the most information about consumer reactions and desires early on have the best shot at success. Consequently, many emerging brands are leveraging direct-to-consumer (D2C) online shops to refine their products in a nimbler way than was possible before the rise of eCommerce.
RETAIL
pymnts

Walmart Touts Low-Cost Basics as Amazon Flaunts Sales and Tech Upgrades

After a week of rolling out more than a dozen device advancements, smart home technology upgrades and new out-of-the-box connected gadgets, Amazon SVP of Devices and Services Dave Limp wrapped the annual product event like this:. “We invent around a simple premise: the real-world matters to customers,” Limp said in...
GAS PRICE
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day deals on household essentials 2022: Dates and best offers to expect

In case you weren’t already aware, Amazon is hosting a second Prime Day event from 11-12 October, which the online giant is calling the Prime Early Access Sale. Much like its usual 48-hour shopping bonanzas, you can expect huge discounts on tech, including laptops, home appliances and household essentials. Offering the perfect opportunity to save money on everything from cleaning products and pet food to toilet paper and nappies, the shoping bonanza is a great time to stock up on all the essentials. During the Prime Day event, you can expect to benefit from huge savings across all your...
SHOPPING
pymnts

Friction-Free Checkout Can Turn Deal-Chasers Into Loyal Customers

Can a deal-chaser be turned into a loyal customer? The short answer is yes, but there are crucial steps in changing this powerful mindset, with much hinging on checkout experience. In studying the differences between these two very different types of shoppers, patterns emerge that show how merchants can sway...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Amazon, Walmart, Target roll out early holiday sales

It's beginning to look like Christmas in stores across America as retailers kick off holiday deals off even earlier this year. Amazon is rolling out a 48-hour holiday sale for Prime members in October. The Seattle-based shopping juggernaut is among a handful of companies moving up their holiday sale calendars...
RETAIL
pymnts

Amazon, Lendistry Expand Small Business Lending Program

Amazon is expanding its Community Lending program to reach more sellers. Launched as a pilot last year in partnership with minority-led community development financial institution (FI) Lendistry, the program supports “urban and rural small businesses in socially and economically distressed communities through short-term loans at competitive and affordable rates,” the retail giant said in a Thursday (Sept. 29) news release.
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

UAE Shoppers Were Most Active Online and in-Store Smartphone Users

Over 60% of all consumers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) used their smartphones at least once during their most recent shopping experience, whether it was online or in-store. That’s one of the findings of a report published by PYMNTS in collaboration with Cybersource, “The 2022 Global Shopping Index: UAE...
CELL PHONES
pymnts

Retailers Revisit ‘Free Shipping, Free Returns’ as Costs Soar

H&M may become the latest merchant to begin charging a fee when customers return items they’ve purchased online. The fashion retailer is going to test this initiative, H&M CEO Helena Helmersson said Thursday (Sept. 29) during a conference call. “We are about to test return fees in a few...
RETAIL
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
25K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy