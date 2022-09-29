Read full article on original website
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi tells shoppers of change affecting more than 800 UK stores
Aldi is rolling out a change affecting most of its stores. The discount supermarket is bringing in more recycling bins for soft plastics. It follows a trial last year that saw customers returning all types of clean, soft plastic packaging. These can include crisp packets, bread bags, carrier bags and salad bags - no matter where they were bought.
Kroger introduces way to stop ‘skip scanning’ at self-checkout – it will give you a second chance to not get in trouble
KROGER has introduced a new way to stop patrons from "skip scanning" at self-checkout by giving customers a second chance to do the right thing. In recent months, dozens of supermarket employees have gone viral blasting shoppers who use self-checkout to steal. In August, a Walmart employee went viral after...
Kroger introduces brand new way to use self checkout but warns shoppers what they need to do to avoid any extra drama
KROGER has introduced a new tool that changes how shoppers use the self-checkout. The major retailer first piloted the KroGo cart in the fall of 2020 – a buggy that comes with in-built technology. Customers scan and put the items in the cart as they go up and down...
Sam’s Club makes major update due to its self-checkout – but customers are divided as change could cost them more money
SAM's Club has announced it will hike its membership prices starting next month for the first time in almost a decade. Marketing officer Ciara Anfield told RetailWire that Sam's Club, which is owned by Walmart, had increased fees due to its quality products and rising costs, including upgraded self-checkout. She...
Major change coming to Walmart, Target, and hundreds of retailers may save Visa and Mastercard users from paying big fee
A MAJOR change that may affect retailers including Walmart and Target could hit Visa and Mastercard users with lower hidden fees. More than 1,600 merchants are banding together to fight for a new bill being presented in Congress that could tackle the issue of high swipe fees. A bill that...
Christmas in October: Here’s Why Walmart & Target Are Starting Holiday Sales Earlier Than Ever
Several big box retailers, including Walmart and Target, announced earlier than ever pre-holiday sales events to attract more customers. Last year retailers were plagued by supply chain issues, which...
Amazon Study Shows Focus on Business Purchasing Practices Has Risen With Inflation
Amazon Business’ “2022 State of Business Procurement Report” shows that companies are on board with digital procurement and gives suppliers reason to breathe easy. According to the report, most businesses aren’t planning procurement budget cuts. We unpacked some key findings from Amazon’s survey of procurement professionals...
CarMax Aims to Meet Growing Consumer Demand for Cheaper Cars
Difficult economic conditions are leading car shoppers to look for less-expensive used vehicles, CarMax President and CEO Bill Nash said Thursday (Sept. 29) during the company’s quarterly earnings call. CarMax’s retail used vehicle unit sales declined 6.4% year over year during the quarter ended Aug. 31, although its revenues...
Energy Drinks Test Direct-to-Consumer Route to Sharpen Customer Insights
As new food and beverage brands hit the market, those that gather the most information about consumer reactions and desires early on have the best shot at success. Consequently, many emerging brands are leveraging direct-to-consumer (D2C) online shops to refine their products in a nimbler way than was possible before the rise of eCommerce.
The Daily South
Amazon Just Announced Its First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale—Here Are The Best Deals You Can Already Shop
Amazon just announced its first Prime Early Access Sale on Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12. The 48-hour sale event is similar to the traditional Prime Day event, but it's curated for shoppers who want to get ahead of the holiday shopping rush for less. For new Amazon shoppers,...
Walmart Touts Low-Cost Basics as Amazon Flaunts Sales and Tech Upgrades
After a week of rolling out more than a dozen device advancements, smart home technology upgrades and new out-of-the-box connected gadgets, Amazon SVP of Devices and Services Dave Limp wrapped the annual product event like this:. “We invent around a simple premise: the real-world matters to customers,” Limp said in...
Amazon Prime Day deals on household essentials 2022: Dates and best offers to expect
In case you weren’t already aware, Amazon is hosting a second Prime Day event from 11-12 October, which the online giant is calling the Prime Early Access Sale. Much like its usual 48-hour shopping bonanzas, you can expect huge discounts on tech, including laptops, home appliances and household essentials. Offering the perfect opportunity to save money on everything from cleaning products and pet food to toilet paper and nappies, the shoping bonanza is a great time to stock up on all the essentials. During the Prime Day event, you can expect to benefit from huge savings across all your...
Friction-Free Checkout Can Turn Deal-Chasers Into Loyal Customers
Can a deal-chaser be turned into a loyal customer? The short answer is yes, but there are crucial steps in changing this powerful mindset, with much hinging on checkout experience. In studying the differences between these two very different types of shoppers, patterns emerge that show how merchants can sway...
FOXBusiness
Amazon, Walmart, Target roll out early holiday sales
It's beginning to look like Christmas in stores across America as retailers kick off holiday deals off even earlier this year. Amazon is rolling out a 48-hour holiday sale for Prime members in October. The Seattle-based shopping juggernaut is among a handful of companies moving up their holiday sale calendars...
Amazon, Lendistry Expand Small Business Lending Program
Amazon is expanding its Community Lending program to reach more sellers. Launched as a pilot last year in partnership with minority-led community development financial institution (FI) Lendistry, the program supports “urban and rural small businesses in socially and economically distressed communities through short-term loans at competitive and affordable rates,” the retail giant said in a Thursday (Sept. 29) news release.
47% of Firms See Data Entry Errors as Challenge in Non-Payroll Expense Management
Real-time data. API-driven connectivity. Speedy analytics. The advantages of technology in the service of B2B activities — streamlining back office functions — are readily apparent. Especially when it comes to better managing non-payroll spending, as relayed by our joint survey of 225 Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) firm executives. As noted...
UAE Shoppers Were Most Active Online and in-Store Smartphone Users
Over 60% of all consumers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) used their smartphones at least once during their most recent shopping experience, whether it was online or in-store. That’s one of the findings of a report published by PYMNTS in collaboration with Cybersource, “The 2022 Global Shopping Index: UAE...
Retailers Revisit ‘Free Shipping, Free Returns’ as Costs Soar
H&M may become the latest merchant to begin charging a fee when customers return items they’ve purchased online. The fashion retailer is going to test this initiative, H&M CEO Helena Helmersson said Thursday (Sept. 29) during a conference call. “We are about to test return fees in a few...
UK Shoppers Seek Frictionless, Integrated Digital In-Store Experiences
Even before the pandemic heightened local demand, contactless card use had been growing in the United Kingdom as far back as 2007 when the “OnePulse” card was launched, limiting payments to £10 (about $10). But since October 2021, when the spending limit for contactless cards was raised...
Instacart, Shipt plan new payment methods for low-income U.S. shoppers
NEW YORK, NY, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Grocery delivery services Instacart and Target Corp's (TGT.N) Shipt said on Wednesday they will expand their payment methods for low-income U.S. shoppers in line with the White House's efforts to ramp up healthy eating and curtail diet-related diseases.
