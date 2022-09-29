OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Remnants of Hurricane Ian are drenching the Delaware Valley and the Jersey Shore. The shore is under a coastal flood warning until Tuesday night.Boat docks in the bay of Ocean City were almost completely underwater and flooding conditions closed some roads.Driving down to the shore may take more time as intense rainfall reduces visibility and strong winds impact driving.The national weather service has issued a coastal flood warning, a wind advisory and a high surf advisory, all in effect on Monday morning.To prepare, officials have already put up barricades in areas...

