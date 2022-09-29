Read full article on original website
WBOC
Very Slow Improvement
Forecast updated on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 5:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM). Tonight: Cloudy, breezy and chilly. Low 49°. Wind: NW 11-20 mph. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, and cool. Breezy PM with spotty showers. High 63°. Wind: NW 10-18 mph. Wednesday Night: Clearing with some...
WMDT.com
Today’s Forecast: October 5, 2022
Today will be cloudy and breezy with a few showers still in the forecast. Highs are milder in the low 60s. Drier weather builds onto Delmarva tonight under mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the low 50s. Sunny skies can be expected by tomorrow afternoon with highs in the low 70s.
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Ian’s remnants will soon return bringing strong winds, rain, and tidal flooding
Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Happy Saturday night and Happy October! We caught a nice lull in Ian’s remnant activity today, but soon we’ll be dealing with Ian’s remnants once again. Ian’s remnants will get pushed east the next few days, right over Hampton Roads. That...
Kentucky’s Frymire Forecast Predicts Big Snow and Ice Storm in January 2023
A beloved annual tradition continues here in Kentucky and we just got our hands on the hot-of-the-presses 2022-2023 Frymire Winter Forecast. Now, if you're unfamiliar with the Frymire family, this will get you up to speed. The family's weather-forecasting tradition started decades ago by Dick Frymire of Irvington, Kentucky. Dick...
2022-23 winter forecast: AccuWeather says to expect low snow (again) in Lehigh Valley
The fall leaves are still changing, and the latest 2022-23 winter forecast suggests we’re going to be waiting a long time for any significant snow and serious cold. AccuWeather last week published its annual winter outlook, joining earlier predictions from the two major almanacs as long-range forecasters attempt to give us an idea of what to expect.
foxbaltimore.com
Wet and windy for Maryland through early week from Ian remnants, Nor'easter combo
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 9 p.m. October 2 — Impacts from Ian continue across Maryland through the end of the weekend and even into the new week. After a wet, breezy, and cool Sunday, as Ian's remnants head towards the Atlantic and continue to convert over to a Nor'Easter, Sunday night all the way into Tuesday will feature more of the same.
rrobserver.com
Farmers’ Almanac: A cold winter lies ahead for NM
Winter got a snowy start in 2021-2022 in Rio Rancho. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Farmers’ Almanac is predicting a colder than normal winter for New Mexico. “Chilly,” the prediction goes. “Bone-chilling cold.”. “Got flannel? Hot chocolate? Snowshoes? It’s time to stock up! According to our extended forecasts, this winter...
When will it snow? Here’s an October forecast
After an extremely hot summer, Utah is going to begin cooling off this October and snow will follow in the months to come. The Almanac as well as the Farmer’s Almanac show that temperatures will drop in October and that people can expect some precipitation to come this month.
WBOC
Remnants of Hurricane Ian Bring Flooding and High Surf to Delaware Beaches
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- High tides, flooding, and the threat of beach erosion have Delaware beach towns on high alert. Sharon Werner, who lives in Rehoboth Beach, said she has never seen the tides take over the entire beach before. "To see it it's devastating and it makes you appreciate the...
Remnants of Hurricane Ian flooding parts of Ocean City, increasing travel time
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Remnants of Hurricane Ian are drenching the Delaware Valley and the Jersey Shore. The shore is under a coastal flood warning until Tuesday night.Boat docks in the bay of Ocean City were almost completely underwater and flooding conditions closed some roads.Driving down to the shore may take more time as intense rainfall reduces visibility and strong winds impact driving.The national weather service has issued a coastal flood warning, a wind advisory and a high surf advisory, all in effect on Monday morning.To prepare, officials have already put up barricades in areas...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Impact of Hurricane Ian could interrupt your weekend forecast in Metro Detroit -- What to expect
DETROIT – As I write this, Hurricane Ian is making its second landfall in two days, with the South Carolina coast bearing the brunt. As the storm progresses up the east coast, we’ll be on the fringe of its moisture shield, so expect our mostly clear skies Friday evening to become partly cloudy on Saturday.
Shockingly ‘Arctic’ Cold Weather Expected In Upstate New York
The calender just officially turned to fall, but one local weather expert says it's gonna feel a lot like winter. Hudson Valley meteorologist Ben Noll warns an "arctic cold front" is coming to Upstate New York this week. Arctic Cold Front Coming To Hudson Valley, New York. "Cool winds of...
Will your house flood? Map shows hour-by-hour storm surge on Virginia coast
Residents worried that they may be at risk for flooding can now use the Virginia Institute of Marine Science's Tidewatch Map to find out how high the water is expected to rise in their location.
WDEL 1150AM
Flooding remains a concern as Ian's remnants spin off the Delaware coast
Coastal parts of Delaware remain under attack as a low pressure system associated with the former Hurricane Ian spins miles off the Delaware coastline. The Delaware Bay at Lewes is forecasted to crest with a high tides at 7.9 feet Monday and Tuesday, just short of what is considered major flooding for the area.
KOMO News
Puget Sound region could experience rare 80-degree temps this weekend
SEATTLE, Wash. — It's officially October, but this weekend is going to feel more like summer in the Puget Sound region. A building ridge of high pressure in the upper atmosphere will keep the skies clear, but a thermal trough climbing up the coast from California will boost our temperatures into record territory. Highs will climb well into the upper 70s to low 80s both Saturday and Sunday.
Protect Your Plants! Upstate New York Gets Frost & Freeze Tonight
Sweater lovers have been rejoicing as temperatures in Upstate New York finally feel like fall. But with fall chills come fall frosts, so take note for plants and outdoor pets – the National Weather Service has issued Frost Advisories and even a Freeze Warning covering Upstate New York for tonight into Friday morning.
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Weather Will Be Impacted by Hurricane Ian – Here’s How
Remnants of what was Hurricane Ian are making their way through the Carolinas and heading into Virginia and, yes, even Pennsylvania this weekend. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those impacted by this deadly hurricane, especially those in the Sunshine State. As for Pennsylvania, it’s a rainy, gray...
WBOC
Plans for Beach Replenishment
REHOBOTH BEACH, De. -- The past few months have been rough on beaches in Delaware and Maryland. Ocean City and Rehoboth Beach have seen their fair share of beach erosion, including this most recent series of storms. In Rehoboth Beach, one of the worst problems has been dune erosion. According...
Here’s how Hurricane Ian will impact West Virginia weather
Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane along Florida's western coast near Cayo Costa Island at 3:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
