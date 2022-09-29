ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WBOC

Very Slow Improvement

Forecast updated on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 5:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM). Tonight: Cloudy, breezy and chilly. Low 49°. Wind: NW 11-20 mph. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, and cool. Breezy PM with spotty showers. High 63°. Wind: NW 10-18 mph. Wednesday Night: Clearing with some...
ENVIRONMENT
WMDT.com

Today’s Forecast: October 5, 2022

Today will be cloudy and breezy with a few showers still in the forecast. Highs are milder in the low 60s. Drier weather builds onto Delmarva tonight under mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the low 50s. Sunny skies can be expected by tomorrow afternoon with highs in the low 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coastal Flooding
foxbaltimore.com

Wet and windy for Maryland through early week from Ian remnants, Nor'easter combo

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 9 p.m. October 2 — Impacts from Ian continue across Maryland through the end of the weekend and even into the new week. After a wet, breezy, and cool Sunday, as Ian's remnants head towards the Atlantic and continue to convert over to a Nor'Easter, Sunday night all the way into Tuesday will feature more of the same.
MARYLAND STATE
rrobserver.com

Farmers’ Almanac: A cold winter lies ahead for NM

Winter got a snowy start in 2021-2022 in Rio Rancho. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Farmers’ Almanac is predicting a colder than normal winter for New Mexico. “Chilly,” the prediction goes. “Bone-chilling cold.”. “Got flannel? Hot chocolate? Snowshoes? It’s time to stock up! According to our extended forecasts, this winter...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Deseret News

When will it snow? Here’s an October forecast

After an extremely hot summer, Utah is going to begin cooling off this October and snow will follow in the months to come. The Almanac as well as the Farmer’s Almanac show that temperatures will drop in October and that people can expect some precipitation to come this month.
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Environment
CBS Philly

Remnants of Hurricane Ian flooding parts of Ocean City, increasing travel time

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Remnants of Hurricane Ian are drenching the Delaware Valley and the Jersey Shore. The shore is under a coastal flood warning until Tuesday night.Boat docks in the bay of Ocean City were almost completely underwater and flooding conditions closed some roads.Driving down to the shore may take more time as intense rainfall reduces visibility and strong winds impact driving.The national weather service has issued a coastal flood warning, a wind advisory and a high surf advisory, all in effect on Monday morning.To prepare, officials have already put up barricades in areas...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

Flooding remains a concern as Ian's remnants spin off the Delaware coast

Coastal parts of Delaware remain under attack as a low pressure system associated with the former Hurricane Ian spins miles off the Delaware coastline. The Delaware Bay at Lewes is forecasted to crest with a high tides at 7.9 feet Monday and Tuesday, just short of what is considered major flooding for the area.
DELAWARE STATE
KOMO News

Puget Sound region could experience rare 80-degree temps this weekend

SEATTLE, Wash. — It's officially October, but this weekend is going to feel more like summer in the Puget Sound region. A building ridge of high pressure in the upper atmosphere will keep the skies clear, but a thermal trough climbing up the coast from California will boost our temperatures into record territory. Highs will climb well into the upper 70s to low 80s both Saturday and Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
WBOC

Plans for Beach Replenishment

REHOBOTH BEACH, De. -- The past few months have been rough on beaches in Delaware and Maryland. Ocean City and Rehoboth Beach have seen their fair share of beach erosion, including this most recent series of storms. In Rehoboth Beach, one of the worst problems has been dune erosion. According...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

