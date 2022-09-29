ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
14news.com

Beautiful, sunny weather continues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunday will be similar to Saturday with plenty of sunshine on tap all day long, high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and a refreshing breeze blowing in from the north-northeast at around 6 to 12 mph with occasional gusts as high as 20 mph.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Blindfold Bowling Night returns to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Support Alliance of the Visually Impaired is excited for the return of Blindfold Bowling Night at Southern Lanes. SAVI is a nonprofit organization that supports visually impaired adults and their families in Owensboro and surrounding communities. During the event, participants blindfold themselves before rolling the...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Nearly 1,000 runners compete at Evansville Half Marathon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2022 Evansville Half Marathon is now in the books. The 13.1-mile and 5-mile runners were treated to a beautiful morning for a stroll around town on Saturday. More than 1,000 runners showed up between the two races, along with roughly 500 volunteers. Runners crossed the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
14news.com

Hufnagel runs his way into USI cross country record books

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Senior Noah Hufnagel (Santa Claus, Indiana) used a record-breaking performance to lead University of Southern Indiana Men’s Cross Country to an 18th-place finish out of 31 teams in the gold race of the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic Saturday morning at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Nut Club announces half pot details

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s just days away from the 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. Officials released from more details into this year’s half pot. Those booths will be back along West Franklin Street. They open at 10 a.m. Monday and run through 10 p.m. every...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville hairstylist addresses ‘Covid Hair’ phenomenon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mandy Sims has been dealing with hair for over two decades. She says she’s seen hair loss amongst her clients since she started, but this was a little different. “At first, you know when my sink was filling up, I’m like, ‘Okay what is going...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

USI makes history with inaugural swimming and diving meet

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday was a historical day at the University of Southern Indiana. It was the first-ever swimming and diving meet for the new USI swimming and diving program. The Eagles battled in the pool against Valparaiso on Saturday in the first of three home meets at the sparkling new USI Aquatic Center.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Skies
14news.com

EFD: One person displaced after fire on E. Meade Dr.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department responded to the 500 block of East Meade Drive just before 1 p.m. Saturday in reference to a house fire. According to a press release, a passer-by reported smoke and flames coming from a front window of the home. Fire crews on...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian find new home in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It Takes a Village, an animal shelter in Evansville, has helped to find space for several dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian. The dogs had all been in a shelter in the storm’s path, and when the shelter reached out to It Takes a Village, Office Manager Jessa McCauley said they jumped at a chance to help.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

John Mellencamp stopping in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - John Mellencamp is going to let it rock.. let it roll. He’s making a stop in Evansville on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, at the Old National Events Plaza. Pre-sale tickets go Thursday, October 6. General public sales start Friday. He made the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Phillip, Barcia propel Aces men’s soccer to win over Lindenwood

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Led by goals from junior Kai Phillip and senior Carlos Barcia and an important late save from graduate keeper Alex Vidizzoni, the University of Evansville men’s soccer team captured a 2-1 win in non-conference action over Lindenwood on Saturday night at Arad McCutchan Stadium in Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
14news.com

80-year-old referee officiates last game after 40 years on the field

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday’s City Girls Soccer Junior Varsity Championship Game at North High School between Castle and Memorial held a story within the game. 80-year-old John Catt celebrated his last game officiating on the field. “One day I’m 80,” Catt said. “At 79, I was still doing...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville tattoo shop run by women aims to create inclusive space

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Getting a tattoo is a personal, and even emotional, experience for many people. To ensure clients are comfortable, the owner of The Cherry Cherub tattoo studio in Evansville decided her place would be owned and operated entirely by women. Dejae Cooley has been a tattoo artist...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

USI volleyball falls to Lindenwood one day after getting first win

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sophomore outside/right side hitter Abby Bednar (Chagrin Falls, Ohio) recorded her first double-double of the season after tallying a career-high 21 kills and 15 digs. Despite Bednar’s success, University of Southern Indiana Volleyball (1-15, 1-4 OVC) lost to Lindenwood University (4-9, 1-3 OVC), 3-2 (24-26, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22, 6-15). The Screaming Eagles split the weekend series against the Lions and lose their first-ever meeting against Lindenwood in program history.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Expert: Many animals more active during fall season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As the temperatures continue to cool, it means a lot of things are changing outside, including local wildlife. One expert says as we move from summer into fall, a lot of animals get a bit more active, for a number of reasons; so you need to be careful if you have to interact with them.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

St. Joseph Ave. back open after crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say there was a crash on St. Joseph Avenue. They said around 6:25 a.m. Friday that both directions were shut down north of Wittman Dr.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

KSP investigating three-vehicle injury collision

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating after they say they received a call from the McLean County Sheriff’s Department about a multiple vehicle injury collision. According to a press release, that crash happened Thursday around 5 p.m. on KY 81 near Drain Pond Road...
RUMSEY, KY
14news.com

Castle takes second place at IHSAA girls golf state finals

CARMEL, Ind. (WFIE) - The Castle girls golf team has been impressive all season long, and the Knights proved they are one of the best teams in the entire state this weekend. Castle finished in second place in the IHSAA girls golf state championship, only 14 strokes behind state champion, Carmel.
NEWBURGH, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy