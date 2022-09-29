Chester County is home to five of the 50 best private high schools in Pennsylvania for 2023, according to a new report published by Niche. To determine the 2023 Best Private High Schools in Pennsylvania, Niche analyzed key statistics along with reviews submitted by students and parents. The ranking factors included SAT/ACT scores, student-teacher ratio, the quality of colleges that students consider, and the percentage of seniors who go on to four-year colleges.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO