ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chester County, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
County
Chester County, PA
City
Lewisville, PA
State
Maryland State
City
Hellam Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
State Line, PA
VISTA.Today

See Which Private High Schools in Chester County Ranked Among 50 Best in Pennsylvania for 2023

Chester County is home to five of the 50 best private high schools in Pennsylvania for 2023, according to a new report published by Niche. To determine the 2023 Best Private High Schools in Pennsylvania, Niche analyzed key statistics along with reviews submitted by students and parents. The ranking factors included SAT/ACT scores, student-teacher ratio, the quality of colleges that students consider, and the percentage of seniors who go on to four-year colleges.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Crash causes power outages; damage to Lancaster County homes

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash in Lancaster County has caused over 1,000 residents to lose power, as well as caused electrical damage to homes on Saturday, Oct. 1. According to Captain Justin Rhoads of the Manheim Township Fire Rescue, a car struck a power pole in the 300 block of East Roseville Road in Manheim Township sometime around noon.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

11,000 Montgomery County Residents Could Have Contaminated Drinking Water: Report

A boil water advisory was issued to nearly 11,000 Pennsylvania American Water customers as of Friday, Sept. 30, according to the company and 6abc. The advisory was issued as emergency repairs were made due to a main break around 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept, 29. The advisory impacts customers in East Norriton, Whitpain, and Plymouth townships, the Blue Bell section of Whitpain Township, and a portion of Norristown Borough.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
PhillyBite

Best Buffets Restaurants in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania, there are several options to choose from. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
EAST EARL, PA
abc27.com

FOUND SAFE: Pa. State Police looking for missing man

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) –Pennslyvania State Police in Lancaster County are searching for 87-year-old Donald Mellinger. He is described as 5 feet 10 inches, 230 pounds, with gray hair, and blue eyes, wearing blue jeans, a gray vest, and brown shoes. Mellinger was last seen in the area of Delta Rd and Gun Tree Rd in York Co on 09/30/22 at around 10:10 PM.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elk River#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#New State Park Planned#Harrisburg Pa#The Conservation Fund#Mount Cuba Center#The State#The Underground Railroad
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner: Golfer killed by falling tree limb

SPRING TWP., Pa. — A father-son golf outing turned tragic in Berks County earlier this week. A falling tree limb struck a man as he sat in a golf cart at Manor Golf Course in Spring Township on Monday, according to Coroner John Fielding III. Fielding said the victim,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Apartment building fire in Lebanon County

Crews in Lebanon County were called to a five unit apartment building fire just around 7:20 Saturday morning. The fire is was at 3 East Mill Avenue in Myerstown, Borough. No one was injured during the fire. The fire marshal was called to determine what caused the fire.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
WBOC

Emergency Sirens to be Tested Next Week in Delaware

SMYRNA, Del.- The Delaware Emergency Management Agency and Delaware State Police will conduct a quarterly test of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations Alert and Notification system on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The sirens will sound at around 10:45 a.m. The 37 sirens located within 10 miles of the Salem/Hope Creek...
DELAWARE STATE
morethanthecurve.com

How local state representatives voted on the resolution to hold Philadelphia’s District Attorney in contempt

On September 13th, 51 Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted with 111 Republicans on a resolution to hold Philadelphia’s District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt due to his failure to comply with a subpoena from House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order. The current political makeup of the state house is 111 Republicans and 92 Democrats. More than half o the Democrats voted to hold Krasner in contempt.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in PA suburbs

In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy