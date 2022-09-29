Read full article on original website
3 Towns in Pennsylvania That Are Perfect for a Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Pennsylvania, you might want to consider the following places.
State park opens in Chester County as part of $45 million conservation investment
A large tract of land along Pennsylvania's southern border in Chester County has become one of three new state parks unveiled Tuesday by officials with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The $45 million investment marks the first expansion of the state's 121-park system since 2004. The tentatively-named Big...
Boil water advisory for part of Montgomery County
Pennsylvania American Water said people in East Norriton, Whitpain and Plymouth townships, as well as a section of Norristown, must boil water intended for drinking or cooking.
Outdoor Ice Rink Is Back in Delaware County This Winter
Flight on Ice, an outdoor ice rink, is returning to Newtown Square, writes Max Bennet for patch.com. The pop-up rink became a popular Delaware County winter attraction last year, voted Best of Delco 2022 Fun Day Family Outing. It’s set to open again in mid-November and remain open through February...
See Which Private High Schools in Chester County Ranked Among 50 Best in Pennsylvania for 2023
Chester County is home to five of the 50 best private high schools in Pennsylvania for 2023, according to a new report published by Niche. To determine the 2023 Best Private High Schools in Pennsylvania, Niche analyzed key statistics along with reviews submitted by students and parents. The ranking factors included SAT/ACT scores, student-teacher ratio, the quality of colleges that students consider, and the percentage of seniors who go on to four-year colleges.
Crash causes power outages; damage to Lancaster County homes
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash in Lancaster County has caused over 1,000 residents to lose power, as well as caused electrical damage to homes on Saturday, Oct. 1. According to Captain Justin Rhoads of the Manheim Township Fire Rescue, a car struck a power pole in the 300 block of East Roseville Road in Manheim Township sometime around noon.
11,000 Montgomery County Residents Could Have Contaminated Drinking Water: Report
A boil water advisory was issued to nearly 11,000 Pennsylvania American Water customers as of Friday, Sept. 30, according to the company and 6abc. The advisory was issued as emergency repairs were made due to a main break around 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept, 29. The advisory impacts customers in East Norriton, Whitpain, and Plymouth townships, the Blue Bell section of Whitpain Township, and a portion of Norristown Borough.
Kennett Brewing Company to Host Chester County Author for Book Signing
The Kennett Brewing Company will host Chester County author Bruce E. Mowday for a talk and signing of his new book, Small-Town Cops in the Crosshairs: The 1972 Sniper Slayings of Policemen William Davis and Richard Posey. The signing and presentation will take place on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, from...
Best Buffets Restaurants in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania, there are several options to choose from. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
FOUND SAFE: Pa. State Police looking for missing man
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) –Pennslyvania State Police in Lancaster County are searching for 87-year-old Donald Mellinger. He is described as 5 feet 10 inches, 230 pounds, with gray hair, and blue eyes, wearing blue jeans, a gray vest, and brown shoes. Mellinger was last seen in the area of Delta Rd and Gun Tree Rd in York Co on 09/30/22 at around 10:10 PM.
Crash under investigation in Manheim Township, Lancaster County
Police are investigating a crash in Manheim Township Lancaster County. Crews were called to the area of Harclay Place and Roseville Road just after noon on Saturday. Emergency dispatchers say a car struck a untility pole in the 300 block of Roseville Road. Roseville Road in the area of the...
A 24/7 shelter for single adults is coming to Pottstown. It may be the first of its kind in Montgomery County
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. A new 24/7 shelter for single adults is coming to Pottstown. The 45-bed shelter might also be...
1,100 people without power in Lancaster after vehicle crash
UPDATE: As of 7:30 p.m., 13 affected customers remain, according to PPL. The outage is expected to be resolved by midnight. More than 1,100 people are without power in Lancaster County after a vehicle crashed into a pole earlier today. At around noon today, a vehicle crashed into a pole...
Berks coroner: Golfer killed by falling tree limb
SPRING TWP., Pa. — A father-son golf outing turned tragic in Berks County earlier this week. A falling tree limb struck a man as he sat in a golf cart at Manor Golf Course in Spring Township on Monday, according to Coroner John Fielding III. Fielding said the victim,...
Apartment building fire in Lebanon County
Crews in Lebanon County were called to a five unit apartment building fire just around 7:20 Saturday morning. The fire is was at 3 East Mill Avenue in Myerstown, Borough. No one was injured during the fire. The fire marshal was called to determine what caused the fire.
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?
26-year-old Risha Lewis left her home ie in the 400 block of Moorehouse Drive in New Castle, Delaware on January 20, 2006. Risha was going to visit a friend in the 200 block of West Pulaski Highway in Elkton, Maryland. At 1:30 am on January 21, she called home and said she was on her way back. Risha never made it.
Emergency Sirens to be Tested Next Week in Delaware
SMYRNA, Del.- The Delaware Emergency Management Agency and Delaware State Police will conduct a quarterly test of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations Alert and Notification system on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The sirens will sound at around 10:45 a.m. The 37 sirens located within 10 miles of the Salem/Hope Creek...
How local state representatives voted on the resolution to hold Philadelphia’s District Attorney in contempt
On September 13th, 51 Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted with 111 Republicans on a resolution to hold Philadelphia’s District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt due to his failure to comply with a subpoena from House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order. The current political makeup of the state house is 111 Republicans and 92 Democrats. More than half o the Democrats voted to hold Krasner in contempt.
Op-Ed: Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in PA suburbs
In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
