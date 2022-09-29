ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Is Man City vs Manchester United on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

The Manchester derby is one of the most-watched games in all of football, and the first of the Premier League season has arrived.Manchester United visit rivals Manchester City today (Sunday 2 October) as the away side look to narrow the gap to the title pack, entering this game in sixth place in the table.FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Man City play Man United in the Premier LeagueMeanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s City come into this match in second spot, four points behind Arsenal with a game in hand, and will be looking to strengthen their reputation as title favourites.City...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Anthony Martial
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester Derby#Uk#Martial Rashford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

90min

860
Followers
10K+
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy