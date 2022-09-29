Read full article on original website
Related
Manchester City v Manchester United: Premier League — live
Minute-by-minute report: Will Manchester City maintain their unbeaten record this season against their bitter rivals? Join Rob Smyth to find out
Is Man City vs Manchester United on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
The Manchester derby is one of the most-watched games in all of football, and the first of the Premier League season has arrived.Manchester United visit rivals Manchester City today (Sunday 2 October) as the away side look to narrow the gap to the title pack, entering this game in sixth place in the table.FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Man City play Man United in the Premier LeagueMeanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s City come into this match in second spot, four points behind Arsenal with a game in hand, and will be looking to strengthen their reputation as title favourites.City...
Man City predicted lineup vs Man Utd - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Manchester United
Erik ten Hag reveals key reason behind Marcus Rashford rejuvenation
Erik ten Hag speaks about Marcus Rashford's improved form at Man Utd and the reasons behind it.
RELATED PEOPLE
Diogo Jota misses Liverpool training with hamstring concern
Diogo Jota missed Liverpool training on Thursday ahead of their Premier League clash with Brighton on Saturday.
Bayern Munich sporting director responds to claims Sadio Mane is unhappy
Bayern Munich address claims that new signing Sadio Mane is unhappy at the club after a difficult start to life in Germany.
Sadio Mane admits adapting to Bayern Munich 'is not easy at all'
Sadio Mane admits that he has struggled to adapt to life at Bayern Munich.
Arsenal flex their title credentials by dismantling Antonio Conte's Tottenham
Arsenal proved their status as title contenders with an emphatic north London derby victory.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Paul Pogba admits Man Utd spell 'did not go as I wanted' & compares club to Juventus
Paul Pogba reflects on his time at Man Utd and compares his former club with current team Juventus.
Fulham 1-4 Newcastle: Magpies run riot against 10-man Cottagers
An early Fulham red card allowed Newcastle United to run rampant at Craven Cottage on Saturday, with Eddie Howe's men running out 4-1 winners.
Jurgen Klopp backs 'exceptional' Trent Alexander-Arnold following further England snubs
Jurgen Klopp has come out in support of Trent Alexander-Arnold following further England snubs.
Newcastle confirm signing of Australian starlet Garang Kuol
Newcastle have completed the signing of Austrialian youngster Garang Kuol.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Harry Kane sets two Premier League records in north London derby
Harry Kane set two Premier League scoring records in the north London derby against Arsenal.
Aston Villa 1-1 Man Utd (Villa win 4-3 on penalties): Carla Ward's side claim Conti Cup bonus point
Man Utd & Aston Villa was decided by a penalty shootout in the Continental Cup group stage.
Mallorca 0-1 Barcelona: Player ratings as Robert Lewandowski fires Blaugrana top of the table
Match report and player ratings from Mallorca's La Liga meeting with Barcelona
Jordan Henderson praises Jude Bellingham after impressive international break
Jordan Henderson has praised fellow England midfielder Jude Bellingham after the 19-year-old impressed for England in the Nations League.
Marcus Rashford named Premier League Player of the Month for September
Marcus Rashford has won the Premier League's Player of the Month award for September.
Why Erling Haaland chose to sign for Man City
A Norwegian documentary has revealed the process used by Erling Haaland for picking his new club at the end of last season.
Jesse Marsch 'not surprised' at Chelsea's interest in Leeds director Victor Orta
Jesse Marsch has spoken on reports linking Leeds' Victor Orta to Chelsea.
Twitter reacts as Arsenal see off Tottenham on derby day
Twitter reacts to Arsenal's north London derby victory over Tottenham.
90min
860
Followers
10K+
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0