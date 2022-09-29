ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
wjhl.com

Remnants of Ian pushing into the area, heavy rain tonight

The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for remnants of Hurricane Ian moving across the area tonight with the heaviest rain moving through late tonight into early tomorrow morning. The low will be 51 degrees with a chance of rain of 50%. Early Saturday morning and through Sunday our area will...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfirnews.com

Rain from Ian leads to power outages in Roanoke and New River Valleys

As expected, heavy rain and gusty winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian caused damage in parts of Appalachian Power’s Virginia service area late Friday night, which left more than 29,000 customers without electric service. Outages. Most outages are in the company’s Virginia service territory in areas east of...
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roanoke, VA
State
Virginia State
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Ian remnants impacting Virginia

The remnants of Ian are impacting Virginia with bands of heavy rain at times along with very gusty winds. As the day moves along the rain will migrate north this afternoon but some lingering showers are expected to contribute to the 1 – 3″ of rain that fell overnight Friday into Saturday morning.
BlueRidgeLife

Winds From Ian To Affect Area : Wind Advisory For Parts Of Blue Ridge

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE. National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC. Augusta-Nelson-Albemarle-Greene-Western Highland-Eastern Highland- Northern Virginia Blue Ridge-Central Virginia Blue Ridge- Western Pendleton- Including the cities of Staunton, Waynesboro, Stuarts Draft,. Lovingston, Charlottesville, Stanardsville, Hightown, Monterey,. Big Meadows, Wintergreen, and Riverton. 1000 AM EDT Fri Sep 30 2022. …WIND ADVISORY...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Tropical Storm Conditions Today

Tropical storm conditions are likely as the day progresses and the remnants of Hurricane Ian move into the Carolinas and Virginia. The rainfall will arrive this morning and become heavy as the day turns to a stormy night. Heavy rainfall is likely tomorrow as well. On and off rain is likely Sunday and Monday. Between this morning and Sunday afternoon, this area may receive as much as 4″ of rainfall. Localized heavier rainfall is possible as well as flooding in the usual flood-prone spots. (Roanoke River, for example)
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Ian Remnants arrive Friday

The remnants of Ian will begin impacting Virginia as early as Friday afternoon. Rain will fan up into the Commonwealth from North Carolina and overtake the region before sunset. Rainfall amounts will vary greatly but pockets of very heavy rain are likely to develop. There is a threat of localized...
VIRGINIA STATE
993thex.com

NWS predicts 2 to 3 inches upon Ian’s arrival to Mountain Empire

The National Weather Service anticipates the arrival of what’s left of Hurricane Ian to arrive in the Mountain Empire late Friday into early Saturday. Current forecast models have rainfall totals posted for 2 to 3 inches while the higher terrains could see 4 inches or more during the period. Wind gusts of up to 30 miles per hour could develop.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wfxrtv.com

VDOT confirms multiple trees down across Southwest Virginia

VDOT confirms multiple trees down across Southwest …. Friday Night Blitz Week 6: Cheerleaders of the Week. Breaking the mental health barriers in Hispanic, …. Danville and Pulaski residents brace for Ian’s impacts. Downtown Roanoke Businesses Prep for Storm, expect …. Virginia is a pumpkin powerhouse!. First responders on...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Hundreds of customers will remain without power across SW Virginia

(WDBJ) - UPDATE: Danville Utilities’ says they will be unable to restore service to all customer tonight. One of the areas they won’t get restored on Saturday is the Hunting Hills Road and Golf Club Road areas. Crews tried to complete the repair of poles damaged from a fallen tree on Route 41, but weren’t able to finish.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Thousands of power outages reported in Hampton Roads after storm

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of homes and businesses in Hampton Roads and parts of the Outer Banks lost power Friday as Hurricane Ian moves off the coast of the Carolinas. As communities start to clean up after the storm Saturday, the number of outages continue to fluctuate, with...
ENVIRONMENT
WSET

100,000 Virginia customers lose power due to Ian

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Strong winds from the remains of Ian contributed to thousands of Virginians losing power. The ABC13 area has been battered with tropical storm force wind from Ian. Wind gusts were up to 40-50 mph overnight. Currently, 100,000 Virginians are without electricity. Specifically, Danville and Pittsylvania...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy