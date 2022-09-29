Read full article on original website
Remnants of Ian pushing into the area, heavy rain tonight
The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for remnants of Hurricane Ian moving across the area tonight with the heaviest rain moving through late tonight into early tomorrow morning. The low will be 51 degrees with a chance of rain of 50%. Early Saturday morning and through Sunday our area will...
Snow, sleet reportedly mixed with rain during Ian in higher elevations of Virginia, North Carolina
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a combination that doesn’t sound right. A hurricane one minute, and snowflakes falling the next. The weather world in our corner of the world started buzzing Friday evening with reports of snow and sleet mixing in with the rain associated with Ian. How...
Rain from Ian leads to power outages in Roanoke and New River Valleys
As expected, heavy rain and gusty winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian caused damage in parts of Appalachian Power’s Virginia service area late Friday night, which left more than 29,000 customers without electric service. Outages. Most outages are in the company’s Virginia service territory in areas east of...
Extreme weather watches and warnings hit Virginia
As Ian begins to enter Virginia, storms are expected in many counties and cities throughout the commonwealth. As of 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, Tornado watches have now been issued for three Southeast Virginia counties.
Pinpoint Weather: Ian remnants impacting Virginia
The remnants of Ian are impacting Virginia with bands of heavy rain at times along with very gusty winds. As the day moves along the rain will migrate north this afternoon but some lingering showers are expected to contribute to the 1 – 3″ of rain that fell overnight Friday into Saturday morning.
Winds From Ian To Affect Area : Wind Advisory For Parts Of Blue Ridge
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE. National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC. Augusta-Nelson-Albemarle-Greene-Western Highland-Eastern Highland- Northern Virginia Blue Ridge-Central Virginia Blue Ridge- Western Pendleton- Including the cities of Staunton, Waynesboro, Stuarts Draft,. Lovingston, Charlottesville, Stanardsville, Hightown, Monterey,. Big Meadows, Wintergreen, and Riverton. 1000 AM EDT Fri Sep 30 2022. …WIND ADVISORY...
Northern Neck ferries not running as storms continue throughout Virginia
The Virginia Department of Transportation has suspended service on both ferries on the Northern Neck, including the Merry Point Ferry, due to inclement weather expected for the rest of the weekend.
Pinpoint Weather: Tropical Storm Conditions Today
Tropical storm conditions are likely as the day progresses and the remnants of Hurricane Ian move into the Carolinas and Virginia. The rainfall will arrive this morning and become heavy as the day turns to a stormy night. Heavy rainfall is likely tomorrow as well. On and off rain is likely Sunday and Monday. Between this morning and Sunday afternoon, this area may receive as much as 4″ of rainfall. Localized heavier rainfall is possible as well as flooding in the usual flood-prone spots. (Roanoke River, for example)
Pinpoint Weather: Ian Remnants arrive Friday
The remnants of Ian will begin impacting Virginia as early as Friday afternoon. Rain will fan up into the Commonwealth from North Carolina and overtake the region before sunset. Rainfall amounts will vary greatly but pockets of very heavy rain are likely to develop. There is a threat of localized...
Virginia Department of Transportation prepares for severe weather and offers warnings to drivers
The Virginia Department of Transportation’s Richmond District crews are prepared to respond to any severe weather emergencies throughout the weekend as the remainder of Tropical Storm Ian reaches Virginia.
NWS predicts 2 to 3 inches upon Ian’s arrival to Mountain Empire
The National Weather Service anticipates the arrival of what’s left of Hurricane Ian to arrive in the Mountain Empire late Friday into early Saturday. Current forecast models have rainfall totals posted for 2 to 3 inches while the higher terrains could see 4 inches or more during the period. Wind gusts of up to 30 miles per hour could develop.
VDOT confirms multiple trees down across Southwest Virginia
VDOT confirms multiple trees down across Southwest …. Friday Night Blitz Week 6: Cheerleaders of the Week. Breaking the mental health barriers in Hispanic, …. Danville and Pulaski residents brace for Ian’s impacts. Downtown Roanoke Businesses Prep for Storm, expect …. Virginia is a pumpkin powerhouse!. First responders on...
Hundreds of customers will remain without power across SW Virginia
(WDBJ) - UPDATE: Danville Utilities’ says they will be unable to restore service to all customer tonight. One of the areas they won’t get restored on Saturday is the Hunting Hills Road and Golf Club Road areas. Crews tried to complete the repair of poles damaged from a fallen tree on Route 41, but weren’t able to finish.
Thousands of power outages reported in Hampton Roads after storm
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of homes and businesses in Hampton Roads and parts of the Outer Banks lost power Friday as Hurricane Ian moves off the coast of the Carolinas. As communities start to clean up after the storm Saturday, the number of outages continue to fluctuate, with...
100,000 Virginia customers lose power due to Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Strong winds from the remains of Ian contributed to thousands of Virginians losing power. The ABC13 area has been battered with tropical storm force wind from Ian. Wind gusts were up to 40-50 mph overnight. Currently, 100,000 Virginians are without electricity. Specifically, Danville and Pittsylvania...
How Central Virginians can prepare for storms from Hurricane Ian
Energy companies in Central Virginia are preparing for Hurricane Ian's arrival this weekend and are recommending that residents take a few precautions.
Ian knocks out power for thousands in Virginia
Thousands are without power across Virginia Friday night as Ian continues moving northwestward through the Carolinas with the remnants near Roanoke by Saturday evening.
Thousands without power in Virginia due to severe weather
With the arrival of stormy weather -- and the expected arrival of Post-tropical cyclone Ian from the South -- customers all across Virginia are experiencing power outages.
Possibility of heavy rain raises concern for far southwest Virginia
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - As Hurricane Ian moves closer to Virginia, the track could bring tropical rain to areas that have already been hit hard by flooding. That was a concern of US Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) when he spoke with reporters Thursday morning. He said the impacts of Ian...
