Tropical storm conditions are likely as the day progresses and the remnants of Hurricane Ian move into the Carolinas and Virginia. The rainfall will arrive this morning and become heavy as the day turns to a stormy night. Heavy rainfall is likely tomorrow as well. On and off rain is likely Sunday and Monday. Between this morning and Sunday afternoon, this area may receive as much as 4″ of rainfall. Localized heavier rainfall is possible as well as flooding in the usual flood-prone spots. (Roanoke River, for example)

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO