Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean the end of celebrations. In fact, millions of people are currently celebrating the return of all things pumpkin spice, and many others are anticipating the return of the holiday season. We are already one week into September and although it seems hard to believe, Thanksgiving is not that far off.
When it comes to fall flavors, pumpkin spice tends to reign supreme. But we think an unsung hero of the season is apple cider. Its sweet apple taste combined with fall spices and a healthy dose of cinnamon gives it a fresh and fruity taste that pairs perfectly with cooler weather, pumpkin patches, and curling up under a blanket beside the fireplace. Now, you can get all that delicious flavor in pastry form with Aldi’s latest fall favorite treat: new Apple Cider Donuts.
Fall has officially arrived and that's super apparent at Trader Joe's. In celebration of pumpkin spice season and sweater weather, the California-based retailer has begun rolling out its roster of seasonal, autumnal-themed goodies. The specific products were first teased by food blogger and internet personality Markie Devo, who took to Instagram to share a detailed list back in August 26. And on Sept. 12, Trader Joe's released a podcast episode that outlined all the new and returning items coming to stores. Pumpkin Spiced Joe-Joe's Sandwich Cookies, Salted Maple Ice Cream and Mexican Style Hot Cocoa Melts are just a few items to keep an eye out for!
When it comes to seasonal treats, there aren't many grocery stores that do it quite like Trader Joe's. The specialty chain has created a lot of excitement around its latest fall items, including salted maple ice cream and butternut squash mac and cheese. But if you've got a sweet tooth and are looking for a new product to try that isn't necessarily fall-inspired, the latest freezer item might be up your alley.
Your average Trader Joe's supermarket carries about 4,000 products (per Eat This, Not That). Sounds like a lot, right? Not when you consider that the average grocery store carries something more like 50,000. So how does the beloved brand keep things fresh with such a limited stock? You might have noticed there's a lot of product turnover. TJ's drops new products every week (yes, really), so in order to make room for those exciting new things, some products are forced to take a hike on a weekly basis.
Oreo does not care about your PSLs. Okay, maybe it does a little bit. The brand did drop its own pumpkin spice iteration last month. But now, the cookie maker is moving full-steam ahead toward the winter holidays with the debut of its latest flavor, and we've got zero qualms about it.
Have you been to a theme park and heard someone talking about their season pass? For a special fee, they explain, you could have unlimited access to rides, perks like free snacks at select concession stands, and so on. Indeed, these "season passes" have proven to be tempting not only for customers, but also for the parks themselves. According to Skift, parks rely on marketing season passes to visitors in order to bring in a greater profit, thanks to the long-term commitment of pass holders.
FALL fits are even more powerful when they look good in all sizes. Two friends dressed up in three matching outfits that included one crop top, and they both looked great in all of them. Feeling confident in an outfit you love evokes a newfound appreciation for your unique self.
Today only, Amazon is offering some hot deals on Hershey’s candy! Here are some deals you can get…. Get this KIT KAT Milk Chocolate Snack Size Wafer Candy Bars, 66 pieces for just $8.24 right now!. Get this Creamy Milk Chocolate Bar by Lily’s Sweets, 12 pack for just...
The eye-opening hand accessories featured in the label's "Aquatic Wear" collection, which also included the use of ice as an accessory. Design team (and couple) Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh have often used recycled plastics in their collections but say they are seeking to go further with natural materials such as kelp and algae.
M&M's: those little candies that melt in your mouth, not your hand. While these tiny chocolate droplets are understandably popular — Mars cranks out 400 million pieces of candy each day – M&M's are also popular for another reason: the characters. Introduced in 1954 (via CNN), the M&M's...
Trader Joe's is famous for its seasonal fall product releases, from Pumpkin Cheesecake Croissants to Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese. One of the newest drops at the grocery store is the Cinnamon Roll Drizzled Granola. Spotted and shared on Instagram by Trader Joe's fan account @traderjoeslist, the granola features oat clusters covered in a sweet yogurt drizzle. Essentially, it's the taste of fresh-baked ooey gooey cinnamon rolls but in neatly packaged, portable form. You can enjoy it on its own as a quick snack or toss it onto yogurt for an easy on-the-go breakfast.
If you've ever attempted to scrub fake tan off for over an hour in the shower then you'll know the wonder of a new fake tan removal trick. But TikTokers Victoria and Jacqui Hondrou - collectively known as @hondroutwins - have baffled some users after coming up with a way of removing any excess tan from one of the biggest problem areas - your hands.
Avocado toast has been a breakfast (or brunch) of choice for many of us for years now, and, unsurprisingly, what feels like hundreds of variations on the classic avocado-and-toast combo have popped up since its rise to peak popularity. Recently, TikTok introduced us to an interesting variation: avocado and cottage cheese. Called Green Goddess Toast (inspired by the popular Trader Joe’s dressing) by some creators, all you need are those two ingredients to make an avocado toast that may be unlike any you’ve tried before.
Cupping was surprisingly technical, with an exact protocol for smelling, scooping, and slurping.
From her chocolate brownie pudding to her world-famous Beatty’s chocolate cake, there’s no denying Ina Garten has the most amazing chocolate recipes. They are always so rich, creamy, and delicious — and they’ll make your mouth water just thinking about them! One of the secrets behind her famous chocolate desserts? A specific cocoa powder that she recommends on her website, which you can buy on Amazon! The Barefoot Contessa recommends the Pernigotti Cocoa Powder on her website. This ingredient has changed names — it’s now known as the ChefShop Cocoa Powder — and it comes in a 1 kilo (or 2.2-pound)...
When it comes to satisfaction, few fast food chains can claim as high of a rating as Chick-fil-A —just ask the American Consumer Satisfaction Index. The home of the original chicken sandwich has amassed millions of fans across the country by focusing on a customer-centric experience centered around quality food (via Daniel Brian). Aside from top-tier customer service, the chain is known for menu staples like chicken strips, waffle fries, original recipe chicken sandwiches, and chicken nuggets. The latter is available as part of the restaurant's kid's meal, its regular combo meal, and as part of its chicken-minis breakfast entree.
The history of pumpkin spice dates back as far as 1934 when CNN says the minds behind spice maker McCormick and Company decided to release the unique blend with the hope of assisting people in baking superior pumpkin pies. For decades the spice lingered in relative obscurity, being used solely for its intended purpose. Then, in 2003, coffee giant Starbucks got its hands on some of the spice. It managed to turn it into not only a new kind of latte — but created a fever for pumpkin spice until it was in everything from SPAM to ramen.
Hong Kong French toast is as simple to make as it is lavish to enjoy. What would be considered a breakfast dish in the U.S. is often served at tea houses and cafes as an all-day sweet menu item that’s especially popular at tea time. But you don’t have...
The Sweetgreen Harvest Bowl seems to be as synonymous with the fall season as the Pumpkin Spice Latte, a TikTok user pointed out. The popular Sweetgreen menu item has a base of shredded kale and wild rice. On top, it's dressed with quintessential fall ingredients like sweet potatoes, apples, roasted chicken, and almonds. Sweetgreen finishes off the bowl with crumbled goat cheese and ties everything together with balsamic vinaigrette.
