From her chocolate brownie pudding to her world-famous Beatty’s chocolate cake, there’s no denying Ina Garten has the most amazing chocolate recipes. They are always so rich, creamy, and delicious — and they’ll make your mouth water just thinking about them! One of the secrets behind her famous chocolate desserts? A specific cocoa powder that she recommends on her website, which you can buy on Amazon! The Barefoot Contessa recommends the Pernigotti Cocoa Powder on her website. This ingredient has changed names — it’s now known as the ChefShop Cocoa Powder — and it comes in a 1 kilo (or 2.2-pound)...

RECIPES ・ 5 DAYS AGO