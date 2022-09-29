ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Paper £20 notes cannot be spent from midnight in Northern Ireland

Paper £20 notes issued by a number of banks in Northern Ireland will be withdrawn after Friday and can no longer be spent. They include Ulster Bank, AIB Group, Bank of Ireland and Danske Bank. People with a UK bank account will still be able to deposit the notes...
ECONOMY
SB Nation

Opposition Lowdown: Mark Fotheringham’s Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield finished the 2021/22 season in third place in the Championship, only six points off second position. They made it to the playoff final after beating Luton Town over two legs in the semi-finals, but lost 0-1 to Nottingham Forest, who secured a return to the Premier League after 23 years away from the top flight.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonny Evans
Person
Ian Baraclough
Person
Kyle Lafferty
BBC

Indonesia: At least 174 dead in football stampede

At least 174 people have died in a stampede at an Indonesian football match, in one of the world's worst stadium disasters. It happened after police tear-gassed supporters who invaded the pitch late on Saturday. About 180 were hurt in the crush after local team Arema FC lost 2-3 to...
FIFA
BBC

Rory McIlroy: World number two rejects criticism of caddie Harry Diamond

Rory McIlroy has strongly rejected criticism of his caddie Harry Diamond, saying that their record over the past five years "speaks for itself". The world number two's continuing inability to land a first major since 2014 has led to comment about Diamond's role - particularly on social media. However McIlroy,...
GOLF
BBC

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's home burgled

The home of Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been burgled. The couple were in the property when the break-in took place in Wilmslow, Cheshire at about 22:45 BST on Tuesday, Cheshire Constabulary said. Jewellery and handbags were stolen and officers appealed for anyone with...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kosovo#Nations League
BBC

Everton 1-0 Leicester: Toffees beat Leicester with late own goal in WSL

An own goal by goalkeeper Kirstie Levell deep in stoppage time gave Everton victory over Leicester City in the Women's Super League. The Toffees were looking to capitalise on their Merseyside derby victory over Liverpool but were frustrated by a bright Leicester side. Substitute Hanna Bennison, 19, sent fans inside...
SPORTS
The Guardian

Slaven Bilic unfazed by challenge of taking hottest of hot seats at Watford

About this time last week, Slaven Bilic was back home in Croatia mulling over his next career move when the phone rang. Now installed as Watford’s 10th permanent manager in the past five years after Rob Edwards was relieved of his duties after 11 matches in charge, the former defender who was part of the historic side that reached the 1998 World Cup semi-finals is certainly not one to shirk a challenge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Princess of Wales meets crew of HMS Glasgow at Windsor Castle

Royal Navy sailors from HMS Glasgow have been meeting the Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle. Last year the princess became the sponsor of the City Class Type 26 frigate, which is currently under construction in Govan. At Windsor, she spoke to dozens of sailors about the building of the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

C﻿rystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea: What Viera said

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira: "We knew it's a difficult team to play against. In the midfield they were really good but we are quite disappointed. We managed to score the first goal and conceded just before half-time. "It was not the best period but in the second half we...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

A﻿ Nunez hot streak may be on the way

H﻿e may have only scored once for Liverpool so far this season but it seems more goals are right around the corner for Darwin Nunez. A﻿s the old adage goes, "as long as he is getting into the right positions" and, according to Opta, there is no-one in European football who is better than Nunez at getting the ball in the penalty area.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Plan for police museum in Belfast 'to open in 2025'

New plans are being finalised for a long-delayed £6m police museum in Belfast, with an "anticipated" opening in late 2025. Costs will be met from "ring-fenced capital previously set aside by government", according to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI). It will replace a smaller facility within the...
U.K.
BBC

Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Wizz Air moves flights to Leeds Bradford

A budget airline is stopping flights from Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA). Wizz Air said that all its routes would fly from Leeds Bradford Airport following the announcement that the South Yorkshire airport would close. Flights to Gdansk, Katowice, Krakow, Warsaw, Wroclaw, Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca will switch from 31 October. Passengers...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy