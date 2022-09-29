Read full article on original website
BBC
Liverpool 3-3 Brighton: Jurgen Klopp vows Reds will fight through difficult spell
It is becoming a familiar feeling for Liverpool. For the fifth time in seven Premier League games this season the Reds conceded the first goal on Saturday, on this occasion to an energetic and fearless Brighton side looking to impress their new boss Roberto de Zerbi. After winning 16 of...
BBC
Paper £20 notes cannot be spent from midnight in Northern Ireland
Paper £20 notes issued by a number of banks in Northern Ireland will be withdrawn after Friday and can no longer be spent. They include Ulster Bank, AIB Group, Bank of Ireland and Danske Bank. People with a UK bank account will still be able to deposit the notes...
SB Nation
Opposition Lowdown: Mark Fotheringham’s Huddersfield Town
Huddersfield finished the 2021/22 season in third place in the Championship, only six points off second position. They made it to the playoff final after beating Luton Town over two legs in the semi-finals, but lost 0-1 to Nottingham Forest, who secured a return to the Premier League after 23 years away from the top flight.
BBC
Ange Postecoglou: Celtic boss says St Mirren defeat does nothing to change outlook
Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 1 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra, live text updates on the BBC Sport website & app. Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou insists he will not hesitate to rotate his side following the shock loss to St Mirren. A few...
Thousands march in Cardiff calling for Welsh independence
Rally by campaigners, who say Westminster government does not serve nation’s best interests, is second in a few months
BBC
Indonesia: At least 174 dead in football stampede
At least 174 people have died in a stampede at an Indonesian football match, in one of the world's worst stadium disasters. It happened after police tear-gassed supporters who invaded the pitch late on Saturday. About 180 were hurt in the crush after local team Arema FC lost 2-3 to...
FIFA・
BBC
Rory McIlroy: World number two rejects criticism of caddie Harry Diamond
Rory McIlroy has strongly rejected criticism of his caddie Harry Diamond, saying that their record over the past five years "speaks for itself". The world number two's continuing inability to land a first major since 2014 has led to comment about Diamond's role - particularly on social media. However McIlroy,...
GOLF・
BBC
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's home burgled
The home of Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been burgled. The couple were in the property when the break-in took place in Wilmslow, Cheshire at about 22:45 BST on Tuesday, Cheshire Constabulary said. Jewellery and handbags were stolen and officers appealed for anyone with...
BBC
Watford: Slaven Bilic knows he has to 'buy time' as boss after replacing Rob Edwards
Newly appointed boss Slaven Bilic says he can be a success at Watford and insists the Championship club "definitely don't want to sack" him. The 54-year-old became the 16th permanent managerial appointment made at Vicarage Road since the Pozzo family took ownership of the club in 2012. The ex-West Ham...
BBC
Everton 1-0 Leicester: Toffees beat Leicester with late own goal in WSL
An own goal by goalkeeper Kirstie Levell deep in stoppage time gave Everton victory over Leicester City in the Women's Super League. The Toffees were looking to capitalise on their Merseyside derby victory over Liverpool but were frustrated by a bright Leicester side. Substitute Hanna Bennison, 19, sent fans inside...
Slaven Bilic unfazed by challenge of taking hottest of hot seats at Watford
About this time last week, Slaven Bilic was back home in Croatia mulling over his next career move when the phone rang. Now installed as Watford’s 10th permanent manager in the past five years after Rob Edwards was relieved of his duties after 11 matches in charge, the former defender who was part of the historic side that reached the 1998 World Cup semi-finals is certainly not one to shirk a challenge.
BBC
Princess of Wales meets crew of HMS Glasgow at Windsor Castle
Royal Navy sailors from HMS Glasgow have been meeting the Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle. Last year the princess became the sponsor of the City Class Type 26 frigate, which is currently under construction in Govan. At Windsor, she spoke to dozens of sailors about the building of the...
BBC
Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea: What Viera said
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira: "We knew it's a difficult team to play against. In the midfield they were really good but we are quite disappointed. We managed to score the first goal and conceded just before half-time. "It was not the best period but in the second half we...
BBC
A Nunez hot streak may be on the way
He may have only scored once for Liverpool so far this season but it seems more goals are right around the corner for Darwin Nunez. As the old adage goes, "as long as he is getting into the right positions" and, according to Opta, there is no-one in European football who is better than Nunez at getting the ball in the penalty area.
BBC
Plan for police museum in Belfast 'to open in 2025'
New plans are being finalised for a long-delayed £6m police museum in Belfast, with an "anticipated" opening in late 2025. Costs will be met from "ring-fenced capital previously set aside by government", according to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI). It will replace a smaller facility within the...
U.K.・
Report: Chelsea Interested In Leicester Defender Caglar Soyuncu
Chelsea are interested in adding Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu to their ranks.
BBC
Doorstep murder: Police have new man in sights over banker shooting
The murder of banker Alistair Wilson has baffled detectives for almost 20 years - but police now believe the key to solving the case could lie just yards from the doorstep where he was gunned down. They think the most likely motive centres on Alistair's objections to a decking area...
BBC
Premiership: Newcastle Falcons 30-15 Bristol Bears - Hosts earn first win of the season
Tries: Carreras 2, Collett, McGuigan Cons: Schoeman (2) Pens: Schoeman (2) Newcastle Falcons held off a frenetic second-half comeback to earn a thrilling first win of the season and end Bristol Bears' perfect start to the Premiership campaign. Despite losing Brett Connon to a late injury before kick-off, Mateo Carreras,...
Report: Manchester City Still Waiting for Barcelona Funds After Ferran Torres Deal
Manchester City is still waiting for the final payments from Barcelona regarding Ferran Torres' move to the Catalonian side in the January transfer window
BBC
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Wizz Air moves flights to Leeds Bradford
A budget airline is stopping flights from Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA). Wizz Air said that all its routes would fly from Leeds Bradford Airport following the announcement that the South Yorkshire airport would close. Flights to Gdansk, Katowice, Krakow, Warsaw, Wroclaw, Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca will switch from 31 October. Passengers...
