Tonight's Forecast: Mostly clear with patchy frost and fog

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Clear skies tonight are on tap for West Michigan! These clear skies and chilly temperatures bring the potential for patchy frost. A FROST ADVISORY has been issued for much of our viewing area, so make sure to cover those plants if you'd like them to live another day. Patchy fog is additionally possible overnight and into Friday morning! Friday looks spectacular with mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures while high pressure parks itself over West Michigan. Each day will be slightly warmer than the next for the rest of the week. High temperatures will be in the middle 60s for Friday, and near 70 degrees on Saturday. We're kicking off October with the best forecast! A few passing clouds are possible from the residual Hurricane Ian on Sunday and Monday, but aside from that each day will be dry through next Wednesday. Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App!

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and calm. Lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds east-southeast light.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 60s. Winds east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

SUNDAY : Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in mid to mid/upper 60s.

