KTRE
Mark in Texas History: Halfway Inn represents 180 years of history
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Near Chireno in Nacogdoches County on the El Camino Real is a beautiful log cabin that has been preserved for the past 60 years. The Halfway Inn, also known as the Flournoy-Granberry House, was built around 1840 by Samuel Flournoy, who had moved to Texas from Mississippi. Flournoy was a postmaster and the home served as the post office for a 15-mile radius. It was a popular stop on the stagecoach route between Nacogdoches and San Augustine.
Last Chance VIP Ticket Giveaway for Rose City Music Festival in Tyler, TX
On Saturday Oct. 8th, our inaugural Rose City Music Festival, presented by Peter's Autosports, is taking over downtown Tyler, TX. Now, you already know about the great live music from Koe Wetzel, Nelly, Fritz Hager III and more. With VIP tickets sold out we wanted to give you one last...
theeasttexasweekend.com
Haunts and Scares around East Texas this year
Cost: $20-$30 Have you ever been to a Halloween haunted house that scared you so badly, just thinking of it gives you shivers? That’s what World of Khaos’ haunted houses in Tyler, TX are like. They go the extra the mile to tap into your deepest fears. Spooktacular...
KLTV
Longview nominated by Texas Downtown Association for President’s Award
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Arts!Longview has been selected as one of three finalists for the 2022 President’s Awards Program for Best Downtown Partner. The award is sponsored by the Texas Downtown Association to recognize outstanding projects and people in cities across the state. Main Street Coordinator for Downtown Longview Nick Mayfield says they have been working closely with Executive Director of Arts!Longview Christina Cavazos on many projects, including murals and banners, since Longview received a Cultural District designation.
inforney.com
Businesses sell wares at Craft and Trade Show in Tyler
Veteran James Lushbaugh said he started creating art recreationally before some friends told him he should start selling it. On Friday, the framed creations at his “Think Inside the Box” table were among the many items — from food and clothing to jewelry and other accessories — offered for purchase by different vendors at the Craft and Trade Show at Tyler’s Bergfeld Park.
The VFW Carnival in Lufkin is Underway, Here Are All The Details
The months of September and October in the Pineywoods are the times for flashing lights and funnel cakes. The trifecta of carnivals makes its way into East Texas with the Texas State Forest Festival, the VFW Fall Carnival, and the Pineywoods Fair. The Forest Fest wrapped up a couple of...
Longview Salvation Army Angel Tree registration available
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Salvation Army is making preparations for their Angel Tree registration that will touch the lives of hundreds of children and families this Christmas. Each year, in hundreds of cities across the United States, The Salvation Army provides Christmas assistance to families in need through the Angel Tree program. The […]
The Most Expensive Ranch Currently For Sale in Gilmer, Texas Looks Relaxing
Most people think of Gilmer, Texas as a small town with charm in East Texas. Not exactly gigantic with the last population check coming in 2020 with just shy of 5,000 people but it’s a great place to live. Especially if you are looking to purchase what is currently the most expensive ranch or property for sale in Gilmer. As I was looking at photos online, this place is just perfect if you’re looking for a beautiful piece of land to call home so you can relax and enjoy the gorgeous Texas scenery.
inforney.com
Food truck Antojitos brings in a mix of hispanic style snacks for East Texas community
Living the American Dream, born in Mexico and current Tyler resident Maria Abarca, has opened up a food truck in town called ‘Antojitos’ that can fulfill a numerous amount of cravings for East Texas residents. Abarca has been in the food business for a lot of years, and...
redriverradio.org
East Texas Family Reunion To Celebrate 125th Anniversary
HOLCOMB FAMILY REUNION- This story is a bit of an east Texas history lesson. In 1842, George Creagor Holcomb moved to Texas from Arkansas and later brought his father Joseph and uncle Zachariah Holcomb and their families to relocate on land acquired in Cherokee County. The Holcomb family grew and soon became strongly involved with the community. In 1897 a Holcomb family reunion was organized to honor Joseph and Zachariah Holcomb and to allow kin to renew acquaintances with long absent family members.
One of Tyler, Texas’ Most Haunted Properties is the Old Tyler Pipe
The Tyler Pipe that we know wasn't always in Swan. It was once located on East Oakwood Street off of Beckham Ave. It is now one of the most haunted properties in all of Tyler and home to World of Khaos Haunted House. A series of accidents and deaths dating back to the 1930's brought on the haunt in that area.
Overturned chicken truck causing traffic delays in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Saturday afternoon for a crash involving an overturned chicken truck on SH 21. According to a press release, DPS is clearing the scene of a crash on SH 21 East outside of Nacogdoches. Motorist should choose alternate routes until the scene is […]
ktbb.com
Ambulance subscription registration opens for 2023
LONGVIEW — Registration for the Longview Fire Department’s annual Ambulance Subscription Program for 2023 is now open. Since 2009, the fire department has offered the program to Longview residents in an attempt to help offset the rising cost of out-of-pocket medical expenses, according to a news release. With the typical cost associated with EMS transports averaging $800 to $1,000 per response, the program limits any out-of-pocket EMS expenses to $70/year. To subscribe for 2023, the deadline to register is December 31, 2022. The annual fee is $70 for January to December 2023. Click this link for more details.
So, Are You Having Trouble Getting Your Mail in Lindale, Texas?
Recently a woman who lives in Lindale, Texas was discussing her disappointment with the mail service there. Others who live in the area also began to chime in with similar thoughts. The conversation began on a Facebook social media group page that focuses specifically on the goings-on in Lindale, TX....
KBTX.com
DPS Identifies woman killed in fatal crash in Milam County
MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - Texas DPS Troopers say Brittany Knighton, 28, from Tyler, died in a two vehicle crash Friday afternoon on US 79 between Milano and Guase in Milam County. Troopers say Knighton was driving westbound when she lost control of the 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt she was driving and...
KLTV
Burning trash leads to grass fire in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Burning trash lead to a grass fire in Smith County Friday. The fire happened off FM 1252, east of FM 757. The homeowner said they were attempting to burn trash when it got out of control. Three brush trucks and two engines from the Jackson...
A Henderson, Texas Teenager Among 20 Kids That Went Missing in September
Its never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, a family is missing their kid and needs your help in finding them. That includes the East Texas city of Henderson where a 17-year-old has been missing since September 21.
KTRE
Hwy 103 East Bridge at Lake Sam Rayburn now cleared
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - As of 6:55 p.m., the bridge is cleared. Traffic is flowing normally. TxDOT Lufkin has reported a wreck on the bridge on Hwy 103 at Lake Sam Rayburn. The crash involves several vehicles, and traffic is stop and go. DPS troopers are directing traffic. Be prepared for delays and use caution if you must travel this route. Reduce your speed, TxDOT says.
tribnow.com
I might find someone there from Center
“Sometimes this old farm feels like a long-lost friend, Yes, and hey, it’s good to be back home again.” — ‘Back Home Again’ song lyrics by John Denver (19431997) Thoughts of skipping town for a long weekend are looming in the back of my mind again. Weekend trips are therapeutic at a small newspaper when finding time for a whole week’s vacation is like looking for a needle in a haystack.
East Texans feeling the effect of Hurricane Ian miles away
TEXAS, USA — With the remnants of Hurricane Ian moving up to the East coast, firefighters are feeling the effects right here in East Texas. Just yesterday alone, Texas A&M Forest Service responded to 13 wildfires across the state. Today there was a grass fire in Smith County near County Road 1145. Officials say the cause is still unknown, but it did burn half an acre.
