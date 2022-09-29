Read full article on original website
Perry welcomes nearly 500 runners for Leon Fox Invite
The 21st edition of the Leon Fox Invitational was held at the Perry Golf and Country Club Thursday, with a field of 10 teams competing. Coed races were held at the varsity and middle school level. Winterset won the boys race with 30 points, winning a tiebreaker against Des Moines...
Panthers send runners to Bulldog Invite
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA — Panorama had two varsity boys, two varsity girls and four middle school girls take part in the Ogden Invitational Tuesday. Zach Hayden was 72nd overall in 23 minutes, 16,02 seconds for the Panther boys, with Gryffin Burchfield crossing 77th in 23:30.86. A clocking of 21:41.8...
INDIANS DOWNED ON THE ROAD BY CARDINALS
A beautiful Friday night on the eve of October turned out to be a not-so-beautiful night of football for the Oskaloosa Indians as they faced a difficult test on the road against the 7th ranked Newton Cardinals. The Cardinals got the ball to start the game and immediately went to...
Hawks, Panthers, Trojans meet for triangular
WOODWARD, IA — Panorama and Pleasantville were guests of the Woodward-Granger volleyball team Thursday, with the trio playing a triangular that will not be counted among WCC standings despite all three being members of the league. Pleasantville (11-12) was a two-time winner, topping both W-G (5-13) and Panorama (3-12),...
Panorama Girls Wrestling Program Names First Head Coach Amanda Carl
Girls wrestling is now a sanctioned sport and the Panorama Girls Wrestling Program names their head coach for their first season. Amanda Carl is the first ever head coach for the Panorama Girls Wrestling program which will be shared with Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center and West Central Valley High Schools. Carl is a graduate of West Central Valley along with wrestling for the Matpac program from 1991 to 1998 and she coached peewee girls wrestling. She says the interest level has been high for girls wrestling and she is excited to get the program started.
Jerry Barrett of Luther
Jerry Barrett, 83, of Luther passed away Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at his home in Luther, Iowa. Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 6 from 12-2 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry, with burial to follow at 2:15 p.m. at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa.
New food pantry opens in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans continue to battle rising food costs, and Des Moines Area Religious Council leaders hope to help with food insecurity. The organization's latest addition is on Des Moines' South side. The pantry at 100 Army Post Road is the group's 15th location in the metro.
Kansas to host Iowa State
The Kansas football team looks to remain undefeated on the season as it hosts Iowa State Saturday. It’s Homecoming for the Jayhawks who play their second game of a rare three-game homestand. Iowa State enters the game with a 3-1 record and 0-1 in Big 12 play. Kansas coach...
Perry Elementary names first set of Bluejay Leaders
The initial group of Bluejay Leaders for the current school year have been selected by the teachers at Perry Elementary. Students are chosen for displaying respectful, responsible, and safe behavior at school. First grade Bluejay Leaders included, at top, Alejandra Hernandez, Mateo Agreda, Leandro Francisco, and Faith Nelson. In row...
Tim Vodenik of Ogden
Tim Vodenik, 65, of Ogden passed away Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at his home in Ogden, Iowa. A Celebration of Life will be held at later date. Timothy Jay Vodenik was born June 25, 1957, in Santa Monica, California, to Jack Carlos and Blanche Wilhelmina (Kail) Vodenik. He attended the...
Town of Randall loses its fire station, has to rely on Jewell
Financial constraints are forcing a north-central Iowa community to close its only fire station. Hamilton County Supervisor chairman Rick Young says the town of Randall, located just off Interstate 35, will have to depend on another town nearby for its fire and ambulance services in the future. “Randall no longer...
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
Alan Hall, Eleanore Wojan raised up on Wall of Witnesses
The pantheon of Perry notables gained its 26th and 27th figures Thursday night when two new bas reliefs were unveiled on the Soumas Court Wall of Witnesses in the likenesses of Eleanore “Ellie” Wojan and Alan Hall. Both Ellie and Alan were lifelong teachers in Perry who influenced...
Native Iowan Rides Out Hurricane Ian South Of Tampa
(Bradenton, FL) — Many thousands of Iowa natives now live in Florida, including former Webster City resident Mindy Bolden. She rode out Hurricane Ian on Wednesday afternoon and evening at her home in Bradenton, just south of Tampa. Bolden says the damage in her area isn’t too severe but there are lots of trees and signs down. While many tens of thousands of people evacuated from the area, Bolden says she decided to stay put. Her neighborhood was one of the very few that didn’t lose power, although cell service is “iffy.” Bolden says her only regret is not having better stocked up on necessities before the storm.
Motorcycle Accident North of Knoxville
A motorcycle accident north of Knoxville delayed traffic and resulted in a detour being put into place while rescue crews were on scene. Knoxville Township Rural Fire, Knoxville Fire and Rescue, the Knoxville Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and possibly other agencies assisted. No other information has been released.
All the Big Iowa Concerts Scheduled for the Rest of 2022 [LIST]
There are still MANY more concerts to look forward to this year! Here are many the shows we know about as of September 27th:. Friday, September 30th at 8 p.m. Thursday, October 6th at 8 p.m. Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport. Thursday, October 20th at 7 p.m. Wooly's in...
One Injured in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 14
One person was injured in a motorcycle crash north of Knoxville this afternoon. At approximately 1:05 P.M., the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single vehicle accident in the 1200 block of Highway 14. Marion County Sheriff’s deputies, along with the Knoxville Police Department, Knoxville City Rescue and Knoxville Township Fire Department, responded to the scene. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old male from Milton, Iowa, unconscious. Initial investigation shows that the individual was riding with a group of other motorcycles when he lost control of his motorcycle. No other vehicles were involved in the accident. After receiving initial emergency care on scene, the male was transferred by helicopter to a hospital in Des Moines. The accident remains under investigation.
A Popular Des Moines Restaurant Plans to Expand to Eastern Iowa
Mullets here in Eastern Iowa! According to a new article from the Des Moines Register, the popular Des Moines restaurant is planning to open ten new locations, including one here in Eastern Iowa!. If you're not familiar with Mullets, the original restaurant is located at 1300 SE 1st St Des...
Man wanted for Ape break-in in Des Moines arrested in Tulsa
(Des Moines, IA) -- The man wanted in the break-in at an Iowa non-profit that protects endangered apes has been found. Des Moines Police say 43-year-old Chad Anthony Cooney has been arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Cooney is accused of breaking into the Great Ape Initiative in Des Moines on August...
Central Iowa company sending crews to Florida to help in Hurricane Ian aftermath
WINTERSET, Iowa — A central Iowa Company is sending help to Floridians devastated by Hurricane Ian. Agriland, a member-owned cooperative in Winterset, has crews on the way with trucks loaded with tanks full of diesel, propane and other supplies, which will be used to power generators. "We are powering...
