(Bradenton, FL) — Many thousands of Iowa natives now live in Florida, including former Webster City resident Mindy Bolden. She rode out Hurricane Ian on Wednesday afternoon and evening at her home in Bradenton, just south of Tampa. Bolden says the damage in her area isn’t too severe but there are lots of trees and signs down. While many tens of thousands of people evacuated from the area, Bolden says she decided to stay put. Her neighborhood was one of the very few that didn’t lose power, although cell service is “iffy.” Bolden says her only regret is not having better stocked up on necessities before the storm.

BRADENTON, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO