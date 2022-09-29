Read full article on original website
Last Chance VIP Ticket Giveaway for Rose City Music Festival in Tyler, TX
On Saturday Oct. 8th, our inaugural Rose City Music Festival, presented by Peter's Autosports, is taking over downtown Tyler, TX. Now, you already know about the great live music from Koe Wetzel, Nelly, Fritz Hager III and more. With VIP tickets sold out we wanted to give you one last...
People Seem to Love This Local Pharmacy in Tyler, TX–Here’s Why
Recently, people were talking about how much they love being a customer of one particular locally-owned pharmacy in Tyler, Texas. Typically when people discuss businesses they adore, it often is a local restaurant or boutique or something along those lines. However, when a pharmacy gets this much local love, we perk up our ears and take notice. Customer service like this deserves to be talked about and we are here for it.
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview animal adoption center offers paintings by dogs
Tyler Sister Cities delegation incorporates barbecue, dancing into citizen diplomacy in Poland. While Polish and English may sound vastly different, the Tyler Sister Cities delegation is quickly learning they speak the same language as their counterparts in Jelenia Góra: barbecue. Wood County veteran raises funds for St. Jude Children’s...
So, Are You Having Trouble Getting Your Mail in Lindale, Texas?
Recently a woman who lives in Lindale, Texas was discussing her disappointment with the mail service there. Others who live in the area also began to chime in with similar thoughts. The conversation began on a Facebook social media group page that focuses specifically on the goings-on in Lindale, TX....
130,000-square-foot manufacturing facility coming to Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Economic Development Corporation (LEDCO) Board of Directors approved an agreement with Merit Fabricators LLC. on Thursday. Merit Fabricators is poised to make a $22 million investment in the Longview Business Park by constructing a 130,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, which will create 25 new full-time jobs. The company says it mainly […]
inforney.com
Businesses sell wares at Craft and Trade Show in Tyler
Veteran James Lushbaugh said he started creating art recreationally before some friends told him he should start selling it. On Friday, the framed creations at his “Think Inside the Box” table were among the many items — from food and clothing to jewelry and other accessories — offered for purchase by different vendors at the Craft and Trade Show at Tyler’s Bergfeld Park.
ktoy1047.com
House fire in Redwater destroys Clark home
The house was being renovated and Hastings was staying in an RV on the property. The home was uninsured, and Hastings also lost vehicles during the blaze. Redwater Fire Department worked the scene. Texarkana police have arrested a man in connection with a vehicle theft. Both the prosecution and defense...
theeasttexasweekend.com
Home cooked meals, the Caribbean way
East Texas has no shortage of culture, and we love a home cooked meal. In Tyler, there’s a restaurant bringing that “home cooked meal by mom” feeling, with some cuisine you may not get around here very often. Caribbean Kitchen opened its doors in 2020 by Jennifer...
KLTV
Burning trash leads to grass fire in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Burning trash lead to a grass fire in Smith County Friday. The fire happened off FM 1252, east of FM 757. The homeowner said they were attempting to burn trash when it got out of control. Three brush trucks and two engines from the Jackson...
Texas Based EVO Entertainment Acquires Times Square Grand Slam In Tyler
If you live in Tyler then you already know that one of the top places to have family fun in the area is Times Square Grand Slam which features an arcade, bowling, laser tag and a movie theater packed into one building. Long known throughout East Texas and beyond for their 65,000 square feet of boundless family fun, the evolution of the locally owned, family-run business includes passing the torch on to another Texas-based family company.
East Texans feeling the effect of Hurricane Ian miles away
TEXAS, USA — With the remnants of Hurricane Ian moving up to the East coast, firefighters are feeling the effects right here in East Texas. Just yesterday alone, Texas A&M Forest Service responded to 13 wildfires across the state. Today there was a grass fire in Smith County near County Road 1145. Officials say the cause is still unknown, but it did burn half an acre.
KLTV
Longview nominated by Texas Downtown Association for President’s Award
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Arts!Longview has been selected as one of three finalists for the 2022 President’s Awards Program for Best Downtown Partner. The award is sponsored by the Texas Downtown Association to recognize outstanding projects and people in cities across the state. Main Street Coordinator for Downtown Longview Nick Mayfield says they have been working closely with Executive Director of Arts!Longview Christina Cavazos on many projects, including murals and banners, since Longview received a Cultural District designation.
One of Tyler, Texas’ Most Haunted Properties is the Old Tyler Pipe
The Tyler Pipe that we know wasn't always in Swan. It was once located on East Oakwood Street off of Beckham Ave. It is now one of the most haunted properties in all of Tyler and home to World of Khaos Haunted House. A series of accidents and deaths dating back to the 1930's brought on the haunt in that area.
You Would Be Living the Dream in this Henderson, Texas Home
As I continue to dream about homes that are way out of my price range, I found this place in Henderson, Texas and it made my jaw drop immediately. This place looks like a resort perfectly situated on a nice lake in East Texas. If I was lucky enough to win the lottery, I would be purchasing this beautiful home and property as soon as I cashed the check, you have to look at the photos below they are stunning.
KLTV
Manufacturing company expands to Gladewater
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - There is a new manufacturing business coming to Gladewater. Premix-Marbletite or PMM broke ground today on Commerce Street. The Florida-based company makes pool plaster, stucco, and roof tile. They will initially employ about 7 people with phase one, and up to twenty when phase two is constructed. Product will be shipped from Gladewater, and the plant in Florida will remain open.
KLTV
Wood County Massive Tire Fire
The Diboll Police Department has received its first K9 in over 20 years. Tyler police say the woman was Teri Furgerson, 48, of Pampa. The case is now a homicide investigation. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara spoke with World of Khaos Haunted House owner Charles Cox. Cox talks about how the current economic climate has affected his entertainment business this Halloween season.
Bubba’s 33 to Open Soon in Tyler, Texas and Looks to Hire 200 Employees
Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular restaurants in East Texas. Their steaks are great and those rolls with the cinnamon butter is...is...an outer worldly experience. Yes, they're that good. Something you may not know is that Texas Roadhouse has a cousin in Bubba's 33. Instead of steaks and rolls, here you get stone baked pizza, burgers, wings and more. There is already a location in Longview, Texas that stays packed and the newest location will be opening soon in Tyler and is looking to hire about 200 employees.
KLTV
18-wheeler carrying 22K pounds of chocolate rolls over on I-20 exit ramp in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-wheeler has rolled over on an exit ramp off I-20 in Smith County. According to Trooper Skidmore with DPS, they were called out at 10:03 a.m. The driver of the 18-wheeler was exiting at the eastbound 575 exit ramp onto County Road 3101. Skidmore said the truck came around a curve too fast and rolled over.
ssnewstelegram.com
Local 'First Monday Trade Days' barn opens this weekend
Angela Price, member of the board for Blue Santa in Hopkins County will be assisting Vanessa Morgan with her very first “First Monday Trade Days” event here in Sulphur Springs. Morgan began collecting donations in late August for her “Charity Barn” at 605 County Road 1173. In a...
KBTX.com
DPS Identifies woman killed in fatal crash in Milam County
MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - Texas DPS Troopers say Brittany Knighton, 28, from Tyler, died in a two vehicle crash Friday afternoon on US 79 between Milano and Guase in Milam County. Troopers say Knighton was driving westbound when she lost control of the 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt she was driving and...
