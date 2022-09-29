ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

WJON

Men From Blaine, Minneapolis Found Guilty of Embezzlement

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Two Minnesota men have been found guilty of embezzling funds from Park Nicollet Health Services. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 59-year-old Gregory Koch of Minneapolis and 58-year-old Jerome Kangas of Blaine were found guilty of taking hundreds of thousand dollars from their employer over the course of five years.
KARE 11

Jensen pressed to remove mall images from ad

MINNEAPOLIS — Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen has been asked to remove images of an iconic Latino mall from one of his campaign ads. The Mercado Central on East Lake Street is run by a cooperative that is politically neutral. The Mercado president and other members of the governing board say nobody asked for permission to film a campaign ad there.
MinnPost

Mercado Central demands Scott Jensen remove images from campaign ads

At Sahan Journal, Abe Asher writes, “Longtime Minneapolis marketplace Mercado Central is demanding that Republican Scott Jensen’s campaign for governor remove footage of the marketplace from a new advertisement it recently released. … The board asserted that Mercado Central’s interior design and interior and exterior murals are all protected by copyright law and cannot be used for any commercial or political use, and asked that all footage of the building be removed from campaign videos and from all social and broadcast media.”
KARE 11

Charges dropped in double fatal shooting after video discovered

MINNEAPOLIS — Charges have been dismissed against a man accused of fatally shooting two men in Minneapolis in May after the discovery of surveillance video showing he was not the gunman, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said Friday. Deijuan McCaleb-Robinson, 21, was recently released from custody after prosecutors explained...
KARE 11

BCA: Law enforcement shot, injured man armed with a sword

NORTH BRANCH, Minn. — Officials say a man wielding a sword was shot and injured by law enforcement Friday night in North Branch. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says officers with the North Branch Police Department and deputies with the Chisago County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a suicidal man on the 6600 block of Oak Ridge Court. Authorities located a man with a sword, and at some points, law enforcement fired their firearms and hit the man. The BCA says "less-than-lethal" rounds were also fired.
Eden Prairie Local News

Victim of Aug. 22 Scheels suicide identified

Using information obtained from the Eden Prairie Police Department (EPPD) through a public data request, EPLN has independently learned and confirmed the identity of the Aug. 22 suicide victim at Scheels. He was Jordan L. Markie, 19, of Edina. EPLN confirmed his identity through social media posts and by contacting family members. Despite several attempts over the more [...]
KNOX News Radio

Woman accused of stealing $1M from MN employer

A federal indictment accuses a California woman of stealing more than $1 million from her employer while working for a Minnesota property management company. Forty-seven-year-old Mai Houa Xiong, who now lives in Fresno, California, has been indicted by a grand jury in Minneapolis on charges of wire fraud, identity theft and filing false tax returns in connection with the scheme she allegedly ran for more than six years until August 2021, even after she was fired. According to court documents, Xiong is accused of stealing from the bank accounts of the company’s clients, which are Twin Cities homeowner associations.
MinnPost

Mayor Jacob Frey names Minneapolis' next police chief

MPR’s Jon Collins reports Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has named Newark, New Jersey, deputy mayor Brian O’Hara as they city’s next police chief. WCCO-TV Kirsten Mitchell reports that U of M scientists believe a massive meteor crashed into what’s now Inver Grove Heights a very long time ago.
CBS Minnesota

Blaine PD: Arrest made in armed carjacking of a father and daughter

BLAINE, Minn. -- Blaine police say an arrest has been made in the armed carjacking of a father and daughter last weekend.Police confirmed that investigators located the male suspect in Maple Grove late Thursday evening. The armed carjacking was reported Saturday at the Cub Foods at the Northtown Mall. Police say the carjacking suspect shot at a 60-year-old man who was trying to protect his adult daughter from the suspect. The father spoke with WCCO in an exclusive interview."He's got his arm around her," Randall Wyatt recalled. "He's got her with this arm and showing the gun. I believe if I'm not mistaken, he shoots it in the air to let us know he's serious about what he's doing. I jumped on him, I pulled him off her and we both fell."Watch the interview below:Investigators reported the carjacking suspect was able to wrestle free and escape in the stolen vehicle.Police credit several tips on social media for locating the suspect. His identity will not be released until he's booked on charges, which are still pending. The stolen vehicle has yet to be found. 
drgnews.com

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis: Who's not working in the US and why?

Officials with the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis say the United States has record numbers of open jobs this year, with up to two openings for every unemployed person. But those counts of the unemployed mask a complicated picture about work in the U.S. The “unemployed” only includes nonworking people who are actively seeking jobs. There are also millions of other Americans who aren’t seeking work but say they’d like to have a job. And both groups are massively outnumbered by nonworking Americans who say they don’t want to work for reasons such as school, health, or taking care of a family.
bulletin-news.com

Employee of MN property management company accused of stealing over $1 million

A California woman is charged in a federal indictment with stealing more than $1 million from her employer while working for a property management firm in Minnesota. A grand jury in Minneapolis has indicted Mai Houa Xiong, 47, who currently resides in Fresno, Calif., on charges of wire fraud, identity theft, and filing false tax returns in relation to the scheme she is alleged to have continued to operate for more than six years until August 2021, despite being fired.
fox9.com

108,000 fentanyl pills seized in massive Bloomington PD drug bust

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in Bloomington, Minnesota say they have made what might be the largest fentanyl pill bust in the Midwest, seizing 108,000 doses of the dangerous opioid. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says the massive bust came about when police were called in to investigate a...
KARE 11

U of M workers launch strike authorization vote

MINNEAPOLIS — A group of University of Minnesota (UMN) workers announced Monday the beginning of voting to authorize a strike. According to Teamsters Local 320, the union representing 1,500 UMN workers, the strike authorization vote comes after the university reportedly refused to address issues such as abusive employment, chronic understaffing and poverty wages. Workers involved in the strike authorization vote perform jobs including ground maintenance, food preparation and building cleanings, among other services.
CBS Minnesota

"We don't know if the house is there": Minnesotans with ties to Florida face uncertainty as Hurricane Ian leaves damage

MINNEAPOLIS -- Hurricane Ian left behind catastrophic damage in Florida, and beaches in Fort Meyers are caked with piles and piles of debris from the storm.Parents Frankie and Christine Mannella, along with their daughter Olive, road tripped from Anoka, Minnesota down to Fort Meyers to see what's left of their home."We don't know if it's like the house is there, stuff is in it but it's just all ruined, or if the house is completely gone," said Frankie. The family pulled over in Georgia to talk with WCCO-TV's Marielle Mohs. They watched from Minnesota as Ian destroyed the beach they've spent...
KARE 11

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

