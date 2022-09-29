The Toyota FJ Cruiser is probably one of the most enduring nameplates in the world – and we're talking about how many times it reached the end of its production. In 2014, the retro-styled off-roader was phased out in the US, while Japan announced the end of its production in 2017 together with a Final Edition. However, Toyota continues selling and making the model in the Middle East, particularly in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

