Ferrari Purosangue Truck Rendering Imagines The Dream Ute
The Purosangue was unveiled earlier this month to put Ferrari into a lucrative segment of performance SUVs from exotic automakers. The Prancing Horse utility will compete against the Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX, and the likes, though each of these models represents a slightly different take on the super-SUV formula. Not a single of them has a truck version, though, and we thought it would be fun to see what a more practical Purosangue could look like.
Can Less Powerful Porsche 911 GT3 Beat BMW M4 CSL In A Drag Race?
The Porsche 911 GT3 is a powerful, lightweight version of the coupe, but it does pale in comparison to what the BMW M4 CSL can deliver. In a straight-line contest, can the track-oriented 911 GT3 hold a candle against a CSL Bimmer?. Carwow orchestrates a drag race between the two...
Nissan Z GT4 Race Car Debuts, Hitting The Track In 2023
Following an unexpected teaser a few days ago, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Nissan Motorsports & Customizing Co., Ltd. (NMC) today reveal their newest race car, the Nissan Z GT4. Based on the production-spec Z, the GT4 race car builds upon the merits of the all-new coupe and tweaked to be ready for the track.
Next Mercedes E-Class Wagon Spotted In Public For The First Time
The next-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class is well deep into its development phase as it has been spotted testing on public roads since December 2021. However, the executive vehicle has always been appearing in sedan form – until recently, courtesy of walkoARTvideos on YouTube. For the first time, the next-generation Mercedes...
2023 Lamborghini Urus S Debuts With Performante Power, Different Look
Lamborghini introduced the Urus facelift in August at Pebble Beach by showing the new-for-2023 Performante as the hotter derivative. However, the true replacement of the hugely popular Super SUV in its basic guise is this new S version. For the first time, Sant'Agata Bolognese will be selling two flavors of their LM002 spiritual successor. We'd argue it serves as a more subtle alternative to the Performante. Well, as subtle as a Lambo can be…
BMW XM, Ram HD Rebel, Ford Super Duty, Chevy Silverado HD: RAC #91
We don't know exactly how it happened, but this final week of September became an unofficial truck week for Detroit automakers. BMW wasn't having it though, because amid all the heavy-duty truckin' news comes the first standalone M model since the M1. So yeah, it's been a busy week, and there's still more to cover in this week's ramble.
Tata Tiago EV Is A $10,000 Electric Vehicle For The Masses
Tata once had the cheapest brand new car on sale and the Indian automaker now continues the tradition by releasing possibly the most affordable electric vehicle in the world. The Tiago EV was designed specifically for the Indian market and offers a decent range for just about $10,000 at the current exchange rates. We will get to the pricing details soon but first, let’s talk more about the vehicle’s specifications.
2023 BMW XM Label Red Leaks Online, Previews The 735-HP SUV
The new XM is the first standalone M model from BMW since the M1. In standard form, its plug-in hybrid powertrain doles out 644 horsepower (480 kilowatts) to all four wheels. A more powerful version called the Label Red is coming next year, but a leak from BMW gives us a preview right now.
Best Spy Shots For The Week Of September 26
Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week. The Audi Q6 E-Tron...
BMW And Kith Will Build Just Seven Of These Stylish i4 M50 EVs
BMW and the Kith are teaming up – again. You may remember back in 2020 when the two companies partnered on an M4 Competition project that bore that fashion label's branding. Now, the duo is going electric with their latest build and giving the BMW i4 M50 a fashionable makeover.
2022 Audi Q4 E-Tron First Drive Review: Best Supporting Actor
When watching movies or TV, one of my favorite things to see is a guest or a supporting actor step into a role and then complement the story (and its the stars whose names are on the marquee) beautifully. Renee Zellweger in Cold Mountain, for example, or Glenn Close on The Simpsons. Or even Heath Ledger, whose cold and measured Joker upstaged Batman at every turn in The Dark Knight.
Cupra Born And Leon Facelifts Spied For The First Time
Cupra is slowly but steadily upping its game with more and more products. The automaker proudly said it has already outsold Alfa Romeo and it seems that even more fresh models are on their way to help the firm keep the momentum. This time around, we are not talking about brand new vehicles but about facelifts of existing ones.
Renault Espace Renderings Imagine Large SUV Based On Recent Spy Shots
The Espace has been a staple member of the Renault lineup since the '80s as a large MPV or minivan. However, it appears that the next version will go through a body transformation – that's if the reports hold true. In a recent sighting, a larger version of the...
2023 Alpine A110 R Teased With 177 MPH Top Speed
Renault's performance arm Alpine will be going purely electric in 2025, but until that happens, there’s still some life left in the ol' combustion engine. Debuting October 4, the A110 R will represent the meanest derivative of the mid-engined coupe to date. We're being shown it'll also be the fastest of the bunch by topping out at 285 km/h (177 mph). That's a smidge more than the current A110 S with its maximum velocity of 275 km/h (171 mph).
Another Toyota FJ Cruiser Final Edition Emerges, Limited To 1,000 Units
The Toyota FJ Cruiser is probably one of the most enduring nameplates in the world – and we're talking about how many times it reached the end of its production. In 2014, the retro-styled off-roader was phased out in the US, while Japan announced the end of its production in 2017 together with a Final Edition. However, Toyota continues selling and making the model in the Middle East, particularly in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Jet Car Is A Floating Chevy Corvette C7 You Can Rent Or Buy
If you happen to visit Miami and encounter a Chevy Corvette C7 floating on water, don't fret. Don't call 911 just yet. Look closely as you might be encountering the Jet Car – a floating C7 Corvette that has been getting attention in Florida lately. Designed to look like...
See Mazda MX-5 ND RF With LS7 V8 Swap Hit 187.4 MPH On Autobahn
The Mazda MX-5 has never been about outright speed, but cram in an LS7 V8, and then the little roadster will become seriously fast. The owner of a fourth-generation Miata in the hardtop Retractable Fastback specification has been documenting his build on YouTube, culminating with a video shot on the Autobahn with the RF at full tilt. While a standard car will do around 140 mph (225 km/h), this little beast managed to hit 187.4 mph (301.6 km/h).
This Classic Mini Pickup Spent Its Life As A Cute Ice Cream Van
It has a new home in BMW Group Classic’s heritage collection. In September 1960, the Mini Pickup went on sale, and it’d eventually become the platform of choice for Cummins Ice Cream Vans. One has found its way into BMW Group Classic’s heritage collection, and it’s downright adorable.
Volkswagen Golf Test Mule Spied With Massive New Touchscreen Inside
It's hard to believe the eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf is already three years old. It's true, and that means a mid-cycle refresh for the enduring hatchback is just around the corner. Technically speaking, the images here represent our first look at what's to come but there's nothing to see on the outside. That's because this is a test mule putting new interior tech through its paces.
2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel Debuts: Power Wagon Style With A Diesel
The Power Wagon is a unique truck amid Ram's heavy-duty line of pickups. Aside from its distinctive face, it's the only HD trim level not offered with a diesel engine option. Rather than add it to the Power Wagon's spec sheet, Ram decided to create a new trim level. And just like that, the Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel was born.
