Macon County, IL

Herald & Review

Funerals today for Sept. 30

BENJAMIN, Florence Eileen, 91, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Decatur. KAUZLARICH, Ryan A., 54, Decatur, 5-7 p.m. at Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care, Decatur. MORGAN, David H., 73, Tuscola, 10 a.m. at Tuscola First Christian Church, 101 E. Church St., Tuscola. PARRISH, Richard L.,...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Fall festival at the oldest farmstead in Coles County

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the Charleston Five Mile House is hosting the Blacksmith Hammer-In, which includes blacksmithing demonstrations. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be an archaeology display. There is a bonfire and barn dance from 4 to 6 p.m., open to anyone who likes to dance, said organizers.Then, on Sunday, […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Ex-Pastor Pleads Guilty To Grooming Teen

A former Macon County pastor has pleaded guilty to a criminal charge stemming from efforts to entice a teenage girl into sexual contact. Prosecutors say Joseph Krol used Snapchat to send the messages to a 15-year-old girl who was part of his congregation at a church in rural Decatur. Krol was serving as pastor at a church in Rochester when he was arrested in Sangamon County in October of last year.
MACON COUNTY, IL
Decatur, IL
Obituaries
Local
Illinois Government
Macon County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Obituaries
Decatur, IL
Government
County
Macon County, IL
City
Decatur, IL
Herald & Review

MEETINGS

DECATUR — Dulcimer Club Meeting at Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Lane, Decatur, will be Saturday, Oct. 1, 10 a.m. to noon. Bring your instrument and learn a new tune. Free to public. ***. NARVRE unit #77. DECATUR — N. A. R. V. R. E. the National Association...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Springfield firefighters responds to car in water

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters assisted Rochester Fire & Rescue with a car in the water, officials said. According to Rochester Fire & Rescue’s Facebook post, the crew responded to reports of an overturned car in a creek on the early morning of October 1. Officials said a member in a wet suit went […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Champaign Co. announces official trick-or-treat hours

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The end of September means Champaign County is only one month away from Halloween. The County Board is already planning for the holiday by announcing this year’s official trick-or-treat hours on Friday. The tradition will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. These hours follow a […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

SCHLEETER: Pride Fest in Decatur here to stay

Decatur Pride Fest was a huge success on Saturday, Sept. 17. From 500 to 700 persons were estimated in attendance. A total of 31 vendors sold things or gave out information for their organization. It was a great day for the LGBTQIA+ community to celebrate who they are in a safe, nonjudgmental place.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Sangamon County Rescue Squad reactivated

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Board OEM/911 Committee voted unanimously to reactivate the Sangamon County Rescue Squad. Effective immediately, all squad members with an Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) certification or higher are allowed to respond to rescue calls. In July, the County had to temporarily suspend Rescue...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur school board violated state law, attorney general says

DECATUR — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul released a decision late Friday afternoon that the Decatur Public Schools Board of Education violated state law by holding discussions and making decisions about a proposed new Dennis School in Lincoln Park. Continue to the bottom of this story to read the...
DECATUR, IL
Effingham Radio

Friday Police Blotter

Effingham City Police arrested 26 year old Isabella R. Gardner of Beecher City for violating an order of protection and criminal damage to property. Isabella was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Illinois State Police arrested 48 year old Michael W. Bare of Ben Wheeler, TX for unlawful use of...
EFFINGHAM, IL
WCIA

Stuck in hurricane Ian; U of I grad and Decatur woman

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA)– A recent U of I graduate and a woman from Decatur are both stuck in Hurricane Ian.   “We traveled back to Brooksville with my sister because it’s my little girl’s 7th birthday,” said Sharon Koontz.  Koontz went to Florida for a birthday trip but got stuck in the storm.   […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Illinois woman sentenced for retail theft

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 24-year-old Pana woman was sentenced to two years in prison for retail theft, Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced on September 21. Police said the surveillance video at Walmart in Shelbyville captured Megan Parker with a man and woman on January 6, 2017. The man took nine “Play […]
SHELBYVILLE, IL
WCIA

Pride parade takes place Saturday

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the City of Champaign-Urbana will participate in the Pride Festival Fair. Public works helped to build the City’s float, organizers said. The City will have an informational table during the Pride Fest Fair. If you want to walk in the parade, arrive by 10:15 a.m. The parade starts in […]
URBANA, IL
newschannel20.com

Man accused of threatening girls at Springfield High

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is facing charges after making threats at the Regional Office of Education in Springfield. Gregory G. Tatarek, 54, was arrested on Thursday after reportedly threatening girls at Springfield High School. Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright says Tatarek went into the office, slammed...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Fire crews respond to vehicle in water

ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Local 37 Firefighters assisted Rochester Fire and Recuse on Saturday. According to the union's Facebook page, Local 37 Firefighters who make up the Springfield Fire Department Technical Rescue Team and Dive Team were dispatched for mutual aid with Rochester Fire and Rescue for a vehicle in the water.
ROCHESTER, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Decatur man denies beating his mother to death

DECATUR — Adam D. Rich told a judge Wednesday he was innocent of charges that accuse him of inflicting a fatal beating on his 43-year-old mother. Decatur police say Monique N. McKissic was attacked in her home in the 100 block of South Calhoun Street just before 1 a.m. on Aug. 14.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for robbery, theft suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery, theft and aggravated battery suspect. The robbery happened on Sunday at a Springfield Walgreens located at 1310 South 5th Street. Officials said the suspect was spotted by employees behind the counter filling a bag with […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL

