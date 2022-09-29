ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief

Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
‘He didn’t have anything more serious than a concussion’: Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel’s official update after scary Tua Tagovailoa injury

It hasn’t been the kindest of weeks to Miami Dolphins franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa entered the Dolphins’ Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals facing back and ankle problems, and then he proceeded to take a violent blow to the head during the second quarter of the ensuing game, with many fearing the worst for the 24-year old after he was carted off the field. Thankfully, there has been nothing but good news for the Dolphins ever since, with head coach Mike McDaniel reiterating that Tagovailoa’s condition is only getting better.
Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Makes NFL History In Loss To Bengals

This offseason, the Miami Dolphins made a huge splash by acquiring wide receiver Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs. It was not cheap to land the former All-Pro, as Miami traded a first, second and fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and fourth and sixth-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft to Kansas City.
NFLPA president JC Tretter delivers impassioned message to NFL over Tua Tagovailoa injury: 'We are all outraged'

Tua Tagovailoa's scary injury on Thursday has resulted in a firestorm of criticism. The quarterback, who came back into a game in Week 3 looking visibly wobbly. Thursday, in Week 4's game against the Bengals, Tagovailoa was slammed to the turf and had to be carted off, leading to NFL fans and pundits wondering why he was on the field in the first place.
Video of Dolphins practice posted on Twitter ... but team used 12 men to foil snooping eyes

It’s not every day that video of a Dolphins regular-season practice finds its way online. It’s also not every day that the Dolphins suit up 12 players on offense. After the Dolphins’ plane touched down in Cincinnati for tonight’s game against the Bengals, they went to the University of Cincinnati to hold a walk-through. Apparently, they were aware people were watching — the facility reportedly is not secure — so they intentionally ran plays with a 12th player to foil snooping eyes.
Updated Week 4 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

There's no such thing as "too much" when it comes to weekly fantasy football projections and rankings. The more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can absorb, the more it will sharpen your Week 4 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions. Because we're big believes in the “more is...
Report: Jae Crowder has been in contact with the Miami Heat

One of the best players that is obtainable by trade in the NBA at the moment is Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder. Just a few days ago, it was reported that Crowder would not be taking part in the Suns’ training camp. The two sides have seemingly agreed to part ways after the Suns made it clear that they were not going to re-sign him to a new deal or guarantee him a place in the starting or closing lineups.
Mike McDaniel defends handling of Tua Tagovailoa situation

The Miami Dolphins are facing serious backlash after Tua Tagovailoa appeared to suffer his second head injury in less than a week, but head coach Mike McDaniel insists the team followed all of the appropriate steps before clearing Tagovailoa to play on Thursday night. Tagovailoa was taken to the hospital...
J.T. Wilcox: Tagovailoa Saga shows NFL needs to re-examine player safety

Football is a violent game. Always has been. And no matter what rules or technology is put in place, it always will be. But before you roll your eyes thinking this will be another call for the pacifism of the sport, I assure you it is not. It is, however,...
