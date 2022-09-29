Read full article on original website
Isaiah Hartenstein Reveals Reason For Leaving Clippers For Knicks
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks signed Isaiah Hartenstein to two-year / $16M contract in free agency this summer, following the center's breakout season with the LA Clippers. While the Clippers would have loved to retain Hartenstein, they could not afford to pay him what New York offered, having reduced their already limited financial flexibility with the John Wall signing.
Celtics Waive Former Sixers Trade Target to Land Blake Griffin
The Boston Celtics have a lot going on right now. Injury-wise, the Celtics will be without two key players to start the 2022-2023 season as Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari enter recovery. Meanwhile, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the 2022-2023 season, and it seems his position with...
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Reveals Surprising Initial Starting Lineup
The Lakers' tumultuous offseason has finally come to an end, as training camp allows the team to start focusing on basketball again. With Russell Westbrook still on the roster, it appears the team is done making moves (at least for now). That means the biggest question mark now revolves around...
Lakers News: L.A. Stars Hoping Some Selfishness Helps Their Cause
New Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham appears to be preaching that his three maximum-salaried players perform a bit more selfishly on the court. View the original article to see embedded media. With the first week of the club's preseason training camp complete, star power forward Anthony Davis noted...
Boston Celtics’ Addition Of Blake Griffin Makes It Even Tougher For Miami Heat In The East
The Miami Heat yet again lost a great opportunity to sign a player to fill the power forward position. On Friday, six-time All-Star Blake Griffin agreed to a one-year, fully guaranteed deal with the Boston Celtics. Griffin, 33, is coming off a mediocre, two-year tenure with the Brooklyn Nets after...
Roberto Soldic set for promotional debut at ONE on Prime Video 5
Perhaps the most high profile recent addition to the ONE Championship roster has a date and opponent for his promotional debut. Former KSW double champion Roberto Soldic (20-3) will enter the ONE Championship cage for the first time Dec. 2 when he takes on Murad Ramazanov (11-0). The welterweight fight will serve as part of ONE on Prime Video 5 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.
Nash Unsure if Simmons Will Play vs. Sixers in Preseason
On Tuesday, the Philadelphia 76ers traveled to Charleston, South Carolina, to kick off training camp in preparation for the 2022-2023 season. In less than a week, the Sixers will wrap up their training camp and begin preparing for their regular season with their preseason opener, which takes place on Monday, October 3, on the road against the Brooklyn Nets.
Lions Fans React to Jamaal Williams’ Punishment: ‘Dumbest Fine Ever’
Jamaal Williams' pocketbook is just a little lighter this weekend. The league has apparently been cracking down on excessive celebrations and Williams was notified this week what he would have to shell out due to incurring a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct. After celebrating a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings,...
BKFC 30 video: UFC veteran Ben Rothwell starches opponent in 19 seconds
Escaping from a bareknuckle boxing bout unscathed is a rare occurrence, but that’s exactly what heavyweight UFC veteran did in his debut at BKFC 30. Ben Rothwell stepped through the BKFC ropes to compete in combat sports for the first time since his UFC departure last November. Standing across the circular ring was Bobo O’Bannon, a bareknuckle fighter entering the contest with a record of 3-3 with three knockouts.
Twitter reacts to Patricio Freire’s title defense over Adam Borics at Bellator 286
Patricio Freire further added to his legacy as Bellator’s greatest fighter with the first defense of his third featherweight title reign on Saturday at Bellator 286. “Pitbull” Freire (34-5 MMA, 22-5 BMMA) defeated challenger Adam Borics (18-2 MMA, 9-2 BMMA) by unanimous decision in their headlining bout at Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, Calif., adding to his plethora of records under the Bellator banner.
Dish, Sling TV Lose Disney’s ESPN, ABC in Rights Fees Dispute
When Dish Network (DISH) - Get DISH Network Corporation Report launched Sling TV in 2015, ESPN was a major draw. The streaming cable service was the first way that cord-cutters could get access to the popular Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report sports network without an expensive cable subscription.
Maxim Grishin vs. Philipe Lins scratched from UFC Fight Night 211
Just hours before they were set to make their walk to the cage, a pair of light heavyweights will have to wait. The fight between Maxim Grishin (32-9-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC) and Philipe Lins (15-5 MMA, 1-2 UFC) has been scratched at Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 211 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. UFC officials announced the cancellation during the broadcast on ESPN+.
