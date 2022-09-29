ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

Predicting the winners for Week 4 of SouthCoast high school football

By Subscribe
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33zFmE_0iEneeSu00

Each week during the high school football season, Sports Editor Laurie Los Lee will pick the winners.

WEEK 4

Dartmouth at Apponequet

Old Rochester at GNB Voc-Tech

Bishop Stang at Arlington Catholic

New Bedford at Lincoln-Sudbury

Fairhaven at Bourne

Old Colony at Upper Cape

FOOTBALL STATS:SouthCoast top 10 leading scorers after Week 3 action

LAURIE’S LINE

Last Week: 4-3

Overall: 14-6

Dartmouth 24, Apponequet 21

Old Rochester 21, GNB Voc-Tech 20

Bishop Stang 28, Arlington Catholic 24

Lincoln-Sudbury 14, New Bedford 12

Fairhaven 35, Bourne 14

Old Colony 38, Upper Cape 6

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

"Damage is insane": Univ. of Tampa student from Hingham describes Hurricane Ian

TAMPA -- In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, some residents are picking up the pieces of their lives, while others are lucky to be spared."From what I see on Twitter, the damage is insane," says Terrence Concannon, a Hingham native who goes to school at the University of Tampa. "The storm surge completely wiped anything out."Concannon believes he may be one of the only students from the school who stayed behind in Tampa instead of fleeing. He has been surviving on what little he could muster from the grocery store, which is mostly chocolate milk and watermelon."If I were to...
TAMPA, FL
ABC6.com

Brockton woman killed in fiery crash in West Bridgewater

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Brockton woman was killed in a fiery crash in West Bridgewater early Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police said the crash happened just after 3 a.m. on Route 24 north. Investigators said a 2017 Ford Explorer was traveling northbound at a high rate of...
WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA
ABC6.com

How would Southern New England hurricane barriers hold up against Hurricane Ian?

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island has seen its fair share of historic hurricanes. After the deadly hurricanes of 1938, 1944, and Carol of 1954, the Army Corp of Engineers built the Fox Point Hurricane Barrier and the New Bedford Hurricane Protection Barrier for protection from catastrophic storm surge.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bedford, MA
Education
City
Bourne, MA
New Bedford, MA
Sports
Dartmouth, MA
Football
New Bedford, MA
Football
Dartmouth, MA
Sports
City
Lincoln, MA
City
Arlington, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
City
New Bedford, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Rochester, MA
Dartmouth, MA
Education
City
Dartmouth, MA
yesterdaysisland.com

True Story of How Deer Got to Nantucket

Director of Research & Education at the Linda Loring Nature Foundation. If you ask anyone around the town of Nantucket how the deer came to the island, you may have some variety of answers, but generally “they swam” and “they were brought here” will be the primary responses. There is a local legend or old wives’ tale that states that our current population of more than 2,000 animals are descended from just three deer.
NANTUCKET, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Linus K12#Linus High School#Football Season#American Football#Highschoolsports#Southcoast#Gnb Voc Tech Bishop Stang#Lincoln Sudbury Fairhaven#Laurie S#Upper Cape
CBS Boston

Driver killed in crash on Route 24 in West Bridgewater

WEST BRIDGEWATER- A 43-year-old Brockton man died early Friday morning in a horrific car crash on Route 24 in West Bridgewater. State Police said the driver, who has not been identified yet, was speeding before he went off the road and hit a tree just before the exit to Route 106 shortly after 3 a.m. The 2017 Ford Explorer caught fire with the driver trapped inside. He died at the scene.A passenger in the SUV, a 40-year-old woman from Taunton, was sent to Good Samaritan Hospital with only minor injuries.The cause of the crash is still being investigated.
WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA
The Swellesley Report

Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard

A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
WELLESLEY, MA
CBS Boston

Gillette Stadium adding self-serve beer

FOXBORO – Self-serve beer is coming to Gillette Stadium.The Board of Selectmen voted to amend the stadium's alcohol license and allow experimental service in the 100-level concourse. Customers would insert a credit card, place a cup under a portable tap, then choose one of four beer options.The pour size is predetermined. An attendant will check IDs and oversee the process.The goal of the plan is to limit overcrowding in the stadium concourse. According to The Sun Chronicle, the stations would be put in place for the 2023 season.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

99 and going strong!

Dorothea Machado of Fairhaven decided to celebrate her 99th birthday at the 99 Restaurant on 9/17/22. Support local journalism, donate to the Neighb News with PayPal.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
CBS Boston

Town outside Boston makes list of best places for families

BROOKLINE - Fortune magazine says one of the best places in America for families to live is "parked in Boston's backyard."Brookline was No. 16 on the magazine's list of the "25 Best Places to Live for Families."Fortune says it ranked about 2,000 communities based on education, aging resources, general wellness, financial health and livability."The town of Brookline truly combines the best of urban and suburban living," Fortune wrote, highlighting the town's walkability, public transit access, schools and senior groups.Town administrator Chas Carey said it was an honor for Brookline to be "recognized as a great place to live and raise a family.""We pride ourselves on being a vibrant and diverse community, one that aims to support residents of all ages and walks of life," Carey said.     Living in Brookline isn't cheap of course - Fortune noted that the median sale price for a single family home is just over $930,000.Coming in first was Ann Arbor, Michigan. Click here to see the full list. 
BROOKLINE, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford North End Intersection to Undergo Timing Adjustment

A New Bedford intersection that has seen increased traffic buildup in recent weeks is getting another look from the city’s Department of Public Infrastructure. The North End intersection where Ashley Boulevard and Acushnet Avenue merge in front of Pa Raffa’s has seen longer than usual wait times as of late. The two roads each have a traffic light at the juncture and then another light is just a short distance ahead before the Cumberland Farms entrance.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
NECN

Yarmouth Woman Struck, Killed Wednesday on Cape Cod

A pedestrian was killed Wednesday in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, after being struck by a vehicle, according to police. The Yarmouth Police Department and Yarmouth Fire Department responded to Route 28 in West Yarmouth around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday for a report of someone being hit by a vehicle, the police department said in a news release.
YARMOUTH, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Plymouth Acquires Property in Carver

CARVER, MA–Habitat for Humanity of Greater Plymouth announced the pending acquisition of a single-family property located at 11 Green Street, Carver, Massachusetts. The Greater Plymouth affiliate intends to rehabilitate the existing structure into a three-bedroom affordable home to be sold to an income-qualified purchaser, giving preference to a military Veteran.
CARVER, MA
The Standard-Times

The Standard-Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
321K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bedford, MA from SouthCoastToday.com.

 http://southcoasttoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy