Is BlackBerry Stock a Buy Now?
The cybersecurity and IoT software maker faces tough headwinds.
Stanley Druckenmiller believes that people would shift to crypto of central banks seemed unreliable
Cryptocurrency could resurface, according to billionaire investor and Duquesne Family Office CEO Stanley Druckenmiller, as people start to doubt their central banks. On Wednesday, during an interview with CNBC Delivering Alpha Conference, the billionaire started by decrying the Federal Reserve’s “radical monetary policies” in 2021. “I was...
Digital Euro Will Not Commercialize Users’ Data – ECB Chief
As several countries and regions continue to make concerted efforts into launching a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank has promised that the Digital Euro – the region’s digital currency will not be commercialized. Christine made this assurance during a summit...
Circle announces USDC expansion to 5 new Blockchains
After Binance and WazirX delisted stablecoin USDC, its creator Circle is all set to extend its reach into other major blockchains to preserve its dominance in the cryptocurrency industry. The company behind USD Coin (USDC) and Euro Coin (EUROC), Circle Internet Financial, announced on September 28 that it is attempting...
MicroStrategy Seek BTC Software Engineer to Build SaaS Platform
American technology company MicroStrategy has put up a vacancy advert for the position of a Bitcoin (BTC) Software Engineer who will oversee the Lightning Network-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. Specifically, the software engineer will create a SaaS platform with innovations around e-commerce and cybersecurity while utilizing BTC and Lightning Network. Based...
