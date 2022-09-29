ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
thecoinrise.com

Circle announces USDC expansion to 5 new Blockchains

After Binance and WazirX delisted stablecoin USDC, its creator Circle is all set to extend its reach into other major blockchains to preserve its dominance in the cryptocurrency industry. The company behind USD Coin (USDC) and Euro Coin (EUROC), Circle Internet Financial, announced on September 28 that it is attempting...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy