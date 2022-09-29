Read full article on original website
thecoinrise.com
Circle announces USDC expansion to 5 new Blockchains
After Binance and WazirX delisted stablecoin USDC, its creator Circle is all set to extend its reach into other major blockchains to preserve its dominance in the cryptocurrency industry. The company behind USD Coin (USDC) and Euro Coin (EUROC), Circle Internet Financial, announced on September 28 that it is attempting...
