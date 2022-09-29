ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Analysis#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Macd#Rsi#The Daily Chart#Tp
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Price Will Soar 13% By October 31, Crypto Community Predicts

Over the past couple of months, Bitcoin price has been dealing with a narrow trading range trying its best to make a full recovery after plummeting into a series of dips. Bitcoin repeatedly failed to move past the $25K mark. Almost 22,000 predicted its price to soar next month. Worst-case...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
STOCKS
cryptoglobe.com

Popular Crypto Analyst Doubles Down on Explosive $XRP Price Prediction

A widely-followed cryptocurrency analyst has doubled down on his $XRP price prediction made at a time in which both Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are looking for a ruling in their long-running legal battle through a so-called summary judgment. In the latest issue of the Technical...
STOCKS
cryptonewsz.com

Top Crypto to Invest In While Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are Trading in the Red

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are the only tokens failing against the bears among the top 15 cryptocurrencies with the most significant market capitalization. Both tokens made retracements during the day, which leaves investors thinking about where they should invest next. The Hideaways (HDWY) has smashed its presale performance...
STOCKS
decrypt.co

ETHW Surges as Binance Launches Ethereum Proof-of-Work Mining Pool

Binance warned that supporting ETHW on Binance Pool does not guarantee it will list the asset. Cryptocurrency exchange Binance today announced an Ethereum Proof-of-Work (ETHW) mining service for its users. Binance further announced Thursday that those who take part in the ETHW pool will not be charged a fee until October 29.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin: Assessing if BTC is in last phase of the bear market

Bitcoin [BTC] long-term holders may have started to lose their conviction for the cryptocurrency owing to the constant price decline. Additionally, these holders may have taken to selling BTC at a loss. Glassnode, in its latest report, found that the 90-day Coin Days Destroyed (CDD-90) metric was at an all-time...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Here's My No-Brainer Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now

Solana's performance metrics compared to leading blockchains are undeniable. Developers are rapidly building new tools for the blockchain. If any cryptocurrency will reach mass adoption, it's Solana. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Huge Bullish Momentum Pushes Bitcoin Above 20k

Bitcoin's BTC/USD price has increased 3.4% over the past hour to $20,171. Over the past week, BTC has experienced an uptick of over 6.0%, moving from $18,783.83 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $69,045. The chart below compares the price movement and...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy