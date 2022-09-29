Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
JW Anderson and UNIQLO's FW22 Collection is "Minimalism at Play"
UNIQLO and Jonathan Anderson’s London-based label JW Anderson are reconnecting once again this Fall/Winter 2022, marking the 5th anniversary of the popular collaboration between the duo. For the upcoming series, JW Anderson delivers a range of simple, cozy, and accessible pieces which JWA imagines would live in harmony with a British modernist house.
hypebeast.com
Côte&ciel's FW22 Collection Delicately Balances Fabrics, Form and Functionality
Previewed earlier this year, Parisian luggage brand côte&ciel’s FW22 collection marries a melange of materials and fabrics to create a functional offer ready for most occasions. Launching in two key ranges, the collection sees new styles debut as well as the return of some brand staples. The INFINITY...
hypebeast.com
For Patta, Family Comes First
Founded in 2004 by Edson Sabajo and Guillaume “Gee” Schmidt, Patta has become one of the world’s most respected streetwear brands. But, for Patta — a name based on the Surinamese slang for “sneaker,” harking back to the founders’ heritage — it’s about more than shoes and shirts.
hypebeast.com
Maison Margiela Launches Its Reebok Classic Leather and the Club C "Memory Of" V2 Collabs
One can argue that the crossover between luxury houses and sportswear brands is more so for marketing as opposed to revenue given that the offerings aren’t necessarily accessible or wearable for the average consumer. However, it does help both parties tap into different markets as well as stay relevant in the space, which is why Maison Margiela and Reebok continue to find ways to continue teaming up for collaborative footwear. And next on this duo’s agenda is a brand new Classic Leather and the Club C “Memory Of” V2 collection.
hypebeast.com
Suicoke Welcomes the FUROSHIKI "Futon" to Its FW22 Fold
With Suicoke, the drive for fostering new ways to elevate footwear silhouettes is constant. Whether it be the brand’s signature sandal models or collaborative Vibram shoes, the products typically center on forward-facing designs. To further this cadence, Suicoke introduces the new FUROSHIKI silhouette into its Fall/Winter 2022 fold. The...
hypebeast.com
Ann Demeulemeester SS23 Melds Sharp Tailoring and Fluid Design Codes
After curating an anthology showcase in June as Pitti Uomo 102’s Guest of Honor, Belgian designer Ann Demeulemeester has returned to Paris Fashion Week’s runway to showcase her latest Spring/Summer 2023 cuts. From beginning to conclusion, the House’s latest offering disregards color codes, opting almost exclusively for all-black...
hypebeast.com
CFCL’s New Collection Presented a Range of Volumes for Spring/Summer 2023
Designed by Yusuke Takahashi – formerly of ISSEY MIYAKE MEN – the new collection from Clothing For Contemporary Life (CFCL) presented a range of volumes for Spring/Summer 2023. Marked as “Vol. 5” for the brand, the new collection centered around the color blue and contrasting proportions (extended, inflated...
hypebeast.com
Isabel Marant SS23 Was a Throwback to Her '90s Debut
Since launching her eponymous label in 1994, Isabel Marant has embarked on a journey to create her ideal Marant personality — bold yet summoned by hints of grunge and bohemian chic. The designer’s laidback approach is constantly at the fore, and season after season, Marant proves effortlessly cool style is here to stay.
hypebeast.com
Palace Winter 2022 Collection Lookbook
Following the final drop of its Fall 2022 range, Palace Skateboards has now returned to unveil its upcoming Winter 2022 collection. Showcased through a lookbook shot by Angelo Penetta, the seasonal range expresses a transition into the colder new season. The uniquely British streetwear imprint has prepared a diverse range...
hypebeast.com
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following last week’s release of the x Stüssy cap and Chrome Hearts tees, HBX Archives is back with a new selection of coveted footwear pieces and apparel items for week 89. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces from the fashion...
hypebeast.com
Cecilie Bahnsen's ASICS Collaboration Will Put a Spring (Flower) In Your Step
For Cecilie Bahnsen‘s second Paris Fashion Week show, we were treated to more than just a pastel rainbow of dresses ready to twirl in, as the Copenhagen-based designer presented not one, but seven collaborative. sneakers. Taking on the ASICS GEL-1130 and GEL-1090, the designer followed up on her previous...
hypebeast.com
Moncler Launches Limited-Edition Maya 70 Down Jacket on HBX
Following the premiere of ’s short fashion film and the reveal of its Extraordinary Forever campaign, the Italian fashion house has just unveiled a limited-edition down jacket, dubbed Moncler Maya 70, that has just arrived on HBX. As indicated in its name, the latest design subtly reimagines the Maya...
hypebeast.com
AMBUSH®’s FW22 Campaign Captures the Mystical Allure of Space
Back in February of this year, Yoon Ahn’s AMBUSH® put on its Fall/Winter 2022 runway show that revealed of past and future. Now the brand has revealed its accompanying campaign that fuses the garments’ strength with the mystical allure of space. Shrouded in brooding shades of black...
hypebeast.com
Met Gala Announces 2023 Theme to Center Around Karl Lagerfeld
The official theme for the 2023 Met Gala has been announced at a press conference in Paris this morning. Next year, the Costume Institute has chosen to spotlight the legendary works of Karl Lagerfeld, focusing on his inimitable sketches. Editors who were in town for Paris Fashion Week, visited Lagerfeld’s photo studio for the announcement. The exhibit, titled “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” will make its debut at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in Spring 2023.
hypebeast.com
STAPLE Launches New Merch Collaboration With Netflix's 'Entergalactic'
The titular streetwear brand, STAPLE is launching a collaborative collection with the Netflix‘s highly-anticipated adult animated series, Entergalactic. The Kenya Barris-produced film has garnered much attention with the its star-stacked cast. Entergalactic is an original animated series from the mind of Kid Cudi and Barris. Cudi will be releasing...
hypebeast.com
Issey Miyake SS23 Brought Tears of Joy to Paris
On August 9, 2022, the legendary Japanese designer Issey Miyake died. The fashion world was in mourning, and still is in many ways as we approached Paris Fashion Week (and the fashion month) with high hopes to see the late designer put on yet another magical display, but that hasn’t stopped Miyake’s team from beautifully honoring his legacy and craft. As WWD reported, Paris is excited about the return of Japanese designers, as often it is names such as Miyake, Rei Kawakubo of COMME des GARÇONS, Jun Takahashi’s UNDERCOVER and so on that bring the creativity, the allure, and the conceptual to Paris Fashion Week.
hypebeast.com
Kevin Abstract Steps Behind the Lens for Holiday’s New “MELTDOWN” Lookbook
Always on the verge of creativity and distinguished visuals, Kevin Abstract has built a name for himself – in and out of music – when it comes to aesthetics. As he continues to push the envelope forward for the next generation, he’s stepped behind the lens for Holiday’s new “MELTDOWN” Lookbook, delivering a fiery glimpse into partner Nick Holiday’s brand offerings for Fall/Winter 2022.
hypebeast.com
Hermès Drops US Exclusive H08 To Mark Madison Avenue Boutique Opening
To mark the opening of its new Madison Avenue boutique, Hermès has created a striking new limited edition H08 US exclusive. The H08 Madison is given over to a deep grey and bright yellow colorway – a tribute to New York’s iconic cabs. Instead of a 12...
hypebeast.com
Malbon Golf and New Balance Unveil the Latest 997G
The latest colorway of the Malbon Golf x New Balance 997G has arrived, welcome news for fans of past iterations of the shoe. Aesthetically, the shoes come dressed in neutral shades of cream and gray along with black piping and accents, white laces and lining. A gum colored sole gives a nod to both brands’ heavy skate influence, and Malbon logos are placed along the heel, tongue and insole.
hypebeast.com
The Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe "Archive" Dropped at Kohl's
When Tom Sachs and produced the General Purpose Shoe through their collaborative NikeCraft label, Sachs made it clear that his goal with the silhouette — often referred to as the GPS — was accessibility. He implored consumers not to pay resell for the GPS as it would be “restocked” and “perennial,” and ran memorable ad campaigns that playfully derided his own design as “boring,” while also stating that creativity was “the enemy.” Sachs jumped through a lot of hoops to ensure that the GPS was a shoe of the people, and his biggest effort yet was stocking large quantities of it at a retailer that’s about as far from the standard definition of sneakerhead “cool” as you can imagine: Kohl’s, who, yesterday, announced that the shoes were available at a select number of their stores.
