Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Viewers delight in Tolkien’s brutal takedown of a 50s adaptation as fans look to Adar for answers about the light of the Valar
Amazon Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is quickly approaching the climax of its first season, and fans aren’t quite sure what to expect. A number of details sprinkled throughout the season’s first half are clearly significant, and will certainly come back around at some point, but fans remain in the dark about the true purpose of things like Theo’s mysterious dagger. This, and overarching questions about the diminishing light of the Valar and its potential connections to Adar, are overtaking viewers’ minds as they await the show’s upcoming sixth episode.
Who are the Moriondor in ‘The Rings of Power?’ Adar’s identity in ‘The Rings of Power,’ explained
Warning: The following article contains spoilers from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode six. The latest Rings of Power episode finally unveiled Adar’s identity, and it was nothing like what we had presumed. While most fans had interpreted the name Adar, or “father” in the...
Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Showrunners explain that Mount Doom twist as ‘Udûn’ leaves jaws on the floor
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power may have redeemed itself after the latest episode gave us a full hour of action scenes and ended with a twist that no one saw coming, but the jury is still out as far as the most ferocious Tolkien gatekeepers are concerned.
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Fans analyz parallels from gritty childbirth scenes to the quality of Kingsguards
We once again find ourselves in the time window when we have to kick our heels waiting for the next House of the Dragon episode to invite us back to Westeros. In the meantime, the fandom and the internet have been busy over the past day discussing the Seven Kingdoms and the numerous parallels that have already popped up in the prequel series.
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: ‘House’ fans prepare to say goodbye to a Westeros legend as the show gets into a tense battle with ‘Rings of Power’
While most audiences are simply basking in the joy of having two of their favorite fantasy stories on live-action in the form of House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power, Amazon and HBO have been fighting a discreet war behind the curtains over the dominion of the streaming sphere.
A creature feature dripping in teeth and terror goes for the jugular on streaming
These days, low budget creature features tend to exist largely in the VOD doldrums, with very few of them even managing to score a wide theatrical release, never mind find themselves drowning in critical and commercial success. Crawl was one mighty exception to the rule, though, and it deserved all the love that it got.
A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again
Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.
A demonic bomb that survived a cursed existence summons a Top 10 spot on streaming
As far as the critical consensus goes, horror is about as bulletproof as it gets, with virtually any movie boasting a spooky enough trailer and an intriguing hook proving capable of turning a tidy profit regardless of what the reviews say. Flipping that notion on its head, though, The Empty Man flopped spectacularly in spite of a strong 77 percent Rotten Tomatoes score.
One of the century’s most undervalued remakes rides a renewed wave of admiration
Attempting to craft a worthy remake of an established classic has often proven to be a fool’s errand, but there have been a few exceptions to the rule when the second version has proven vastly superior to the first. Half a century after the 1957 original secured a lofty status that saw it inducted into the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress, James Mangold’s 3:10 to Yuma came along and arguably raised the bar even higher.
An R-rated atrocity that failed as a sequel, reboot, and crossover gets dismembered on Disney Plus
If there was an award to be given out for the most consistently inconsistent franchise in the history of cinema, then Predator would be a very strong contender to lift the trophy. We’ve seen the good, the bad, and the very ugly from the sci-fi saga over the last 35 years, but it’s hard to imagine anything worse than Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem emerging from the rubble.
19 True Crime Dramas That Seem Like They Should Be Fiction, But Are Actually Based On Facts
Here's a bunch of dramas you may wanna watch while you're in the mood for true crime.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Fans Are Sick of Hearing the ‘Same Dialogue’ Every Episode
'The Bold and the Beautiful' fans on social media are complaining about 'the same dialogue' being using on the show over and over again.
Power comes at a catastrophic cost in ‘Yellowstone’ season 5 trailer
Steady yourselves, Yellowstone fans, the long-awaited trailer for the highly-anticipated 5th season is finally here, and it’s as thrilling a look at the future for the Duttons as it is an emotional one. That’s right, with the tagline, “Power has a price,” it’s evident that our favorite cowboy family is up against the fight of their lives next season, and it just might cost them everything.
A completely bizarre horror sequel that stands apart from its franchise endures as a cult favorite
Some film franchises go to utterly bizarre new areas as the sequels roll on, but few can boast a threequel as strange and out of line with the franchise as one of horror’s staples. Halloween III: Season of the Witch is cult classic nowadays, almost beloved entirely because of...
Sorry haters, ‘She-Hulk’ is officially Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has certainly had its fair share of naysayers since it first debuted on Disney Plus over seven weeks ago, with fans criticizing many aspects of writer Jessica Gao’s approach to tackling the story of Jennifer Walters. However, the consensus from critics is in, and with just two episodes of the superhero sitcom to go, it has been awarded a ‘Certified Fresh’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
90s kids lose their minds as the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers reunite for 30th anniversary
In news that is causing 1990s kids to freak out, both with excitement and over the cruel, never-ending forward march of time, the cast of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers has announced a crossover to please everyone’s inner kid is coming for the tokusatsu franchise’s 30th anniversary next year.
Top-10 ‘Winx Club’ magical girl transformations, ranked
Winx Club and Fate: The Winx Saga have taken the world by storm. With Winx Club dubbed in over 20 countries, and Fate staying in the top 10 in every country it’s been released in, there’s no doubt that the fairies of Alfea are reigning supreme in the fantasy genre. One of the most addicting things about the original cartoon were the transformation sequences. The Winx Club‘s transformations were so unique to each character in both the ways they morphed and their costumes. Each different transformation even has its own song to go with the sequence.
Having learned nothing, Sony gets slaughtered for relaunching another franchise nobody cares about
If it wasn’t for Spider-Man and the associated Marvel properties under its roof, you’d have to wonder how successful and profitable Sony Pictures would actually be. Fans have grown accustomed to roasting the studio for its questionable choices when it comes to blockbuster properties, and history is repeating itself yet again after the company announced plans to relaunch Tarzan.
A pretentious sci-fi that flopped hard pleads an unwarranted case for reevaluation
There’s no rule that says everyone has to agree with the consensus on a movie, but trying to state the case for a project that was deemed underwhelming at the very least by any measurable metric is a tough task. Despite boasting an impressive roster of talent and a sky-high concept, 2004’s forgotten sci-fi thriller The Final Cut falls firmly into that camp.
A barbarically cold-hearted epic tracks a trail of blood to the top of the streaming mountain
The internet being what it is, one of the biggest talking points following the release of The Revenant wasn’t the content of the film itself, but the focus on Leonardo DiCaprio finally winning that Academy Award for Best Actor at the fifth time of asking. Of course, he did...
