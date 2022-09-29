ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dailyhodl.com

The Ethereum Merge Is Successful – How Will It Impact Traders and the Global Crypto Market?

After months of speculation, the long-awaited Ethereum (ETH) merge finally took place on September 15, 2022. The merge saw the popular blockchain network move from its hardware-based PoW (proof-of-work) model to the more environmental-friendly PoS (proof-of-stake) model. The merger will see the Ethereum blockchain reduce its carbon footprint by 99.9%,...
#Whales#Altcoin#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Chainlink#Btc#Eth
dailyhodl.com

Binance Expands Crypto Trading Operations to Pacific Ocean Country of 5,000,000

Binance, the largest digital asset exchange by trading volume, is opening its doors to serve crypto enthusiasts residing in an island country located in the Pacific Ocean. According to a new blog post, the exchange says it has successfully registered as a financial services provider in New Zealand and officially launched “Binance New Zealand.”
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Will Benefit if SEC Moves To Regulate Crypto Assets, Says US Senator Cynthia Lummis – Here’s Why

A pro-crypto US Senator says that Bitcoin (BTC) would greatly benefit if the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) further regulates crypto assets. In a new interview with Coin Stories host Natalie Brunell, Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming says that the crypto industry could use some regulations to shed fraudulent altcoins.
dailyhodl.com

OKX Has Enabled ORBS Staking for All Orbs Community Members

Holders of the ORBS token can now stake their assets on the OKX cryptocurrency exchange. The support of this powerful trading platform enhances the token’s appeal and the Orbs token’s utility. OKX is one of the leading global cryptocurrency exchanges and trading platforms. It processes over $2 billion...
dailyhodl.com

Starfish Finance Proposes DeFi-NFT Convergence on Polkadot

Starfish Finance, the DeFi project running on Astar Network, has shared its vision of how NFTs and decentralized finance will coalesce on Polkadot. The community-driven project predicts the worlds of DeFi and NFTs will eventually fuse and form a brighter star, with Starfish Finance (SEAN) serving as the fortress that hosts this union.
