Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Says One Crypto Asset Could Surge in October, With Entire Altcoin Market Loaded Like a Spring
A leading crypto analyst says traders are staring down the barrel of a loaded altcoin market, ready to blow. Crypto trader Justin Bennett tells his 109,600 Twitter followers that the altcoin markets, crypto markets excluding Bitcoin (BTC), are preparing to explode. “The altcoin market cap chart is coiled for something...
dailyhodl.com
The Ethereum Merge Is Successful – How Will It Impact Traders and the Global Crypto Market?
After months of speculation, the long-awaited Ethereum (ETH) merge finally took place on September 15, 2022. The merge saw the popular blockchain network move from its hardware-based PoW (proof-of-work) model to the more environmental-friendly PoS (proof-of-stake) model. The merger will see the Ethereum blockchain reduce its carbon footprint by 99.9%,...
dailyhodl.com
Wrapped Bitcoin Locked on MakerDAO Falls to 2022 Low After Nexo Withdraws Massive Amount of WBTC: Santiment
Blockchain analytics firm Santiment says that crypto lender Nexo has pulled a huge portion of Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) off of decentralized finance (DeFi) platform MakerDAO following the firm’s legal troubles with multiple state regulators. Santiment says that Nexo’s big withdrawal from MakerDAO has taken nearly half of all the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyhodl.com
Abra CEO Predicts Crypto Rally After End of Strong Dollar, Says Digital Asset Banks To Take Over TradFi
The CEO of crypto wealth management platform Abra thinks the largest bank in the world in 20 years will be a “crypto bank.”. Bill Barhydt says in a new conversation with Anthony Scaramucci at Salt New York that the future biggest banks will either be the incumbent institutions who adapt to cryptos, or they will be replacement upstarts.
dailyhodl.com
Binance Expands Crypto Trading Operations to Pacific Ocean Country of 5,000,000
Binance, the largest digital asset exchange by trading volume, is opening its doors to serve crypto enthusiasts residing in an island country located in the Pacific Ocean. According to a new blog post, the exchange says it has successfully registered as a financial services provider in New Zealand and officially launched “Binance New Zealand.”
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Co-Founder Reveals He Is Amassing Cardano, Polkadot and One Additional Smart Contract Altcoin – Here’s Why
Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Anthony Di lorio says that besides Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum, he is also keeping his eyes on Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT) and Cosmos (ATOM). In a new interview on Kitco News, Di lorio says he is stocking up on the three smart contract altcoins because of the people working on these projects.
dailyhodl.com
Asset Management Giant BlackRock Launches Blockchain Technology Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) in Europe
BlackRock, the world’s largest investment manager, is offering its European customers a chance to invest in a new blockchain technology exchange-traded fund (ETF). The firm’s launch of iShares Blockchain Technology UCITS ETF is part of the company’s ongoing growth in cryptocurrency investment. The index offers 75% exposure...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Benefit if SEC Moves To Regulate Crypto Assets, Says US Senator Cynthia Lummis – Here’s Why
A pro-crypto US Senator says that Bitcoin (BTC) would greatly benefit if the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) further regulates crypto assets. In a new interview with Coin Stories host Natalie Brunell, Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming says that the crypto industry could use some regulations to shed fraudulent altcoins.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Bitcoin Collapse Says Epic Move Incoming – Here Are His Targets
A popular analyst and trader who accurately predicted Bitcoin (BTC) would collapse by up to 50% when it was trading at over $40,000 in March is now warning of new crypto market lows. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo tells his 535,000 Twitter followers that once the brief crypto bounce has ended,...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Details Bitcoin Playbook Through October, Says US Dollar Index Is Bullish for Crypto
A widely followed crypto analyst is sharing what he expects to be Bitcoin’s (BTC) trajectory over the next month. Crypto trade Justin Bennett tells his 109,600 Twitter followers what to expect from the king crypto should BTC continue trading above $18,700. “As long as $18,700 holds, this is my...
dailyhodl.com
Next Block Expo 2022 – One of the Most Significant Blockchain Events of 2022, Linking Startups With Investors
With a pitch contest and a dedicated mobile app to link people, projects and investors, Next Block Expo’s ambition is to become the most promising networking opportunity for the European blockchain community in 2022. The first edition of the Next Block Expo event with a few thousand attendees will...
dailyhodl.com
Trading Giant Robinhood Enables Transfers for Recently Listed Ethereum (ETH) Challenger
Customers of the trading giant Robinhood can now execute external transfers of the Ethereum (ETH) competitor Avalanche (AVAX). Robinhood first launched crypto transfers in and out of its platform in July, adding trading support for AVAX and XRP rival Stellar (XLM) last month and unlocking transfers for Avalanche on Thursday.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire David Rubenstein Says Crypto Is Not Going Away As ‘Some People Thought’
The co-founder and co-chairman of private equity giant The Carlyle Group claims crypto skeptics will be proven wrong. In a new interview with Citadel CEO Ken Griffin, David Rubenstein says he believes that crypto assets are here to stay. “I now think that crypto is not going to go away,...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mark Cuban Reveals Biggest Crypto Opportunities He’s Most Excited About
Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban says he has his eye on multiple opportunities that he believes could be the next big thing for the crypto industry. In a new interview with Forbes, Cuban says that non-fungible tokens (NFTs) present a huge opportunity in the book industry. “NFTs as books, I...
dailyhodl.com
OKX Has Enabled ORBS Staking for All Orbs Community Members
Holders of the ORBS token can now stake their assets on the OKX cryptocurrency exchange. The support of this powerful trading platform enhances the token’s appeal and the Orbs token’s utility. OKX is one of the leading global cryptocurrency exchanges and trading platforms. It processes over $2 billion...
dailyhodl.com
Second Largest Stablecoin by Market Cap Expands to Cosmos (ATOM), Polkadot (DOT) and These Three ETH Rivals
USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle says it intends to make the second largest stablecoin by market cap available on five additional blockchain ecosystems. The digital financial technology firm says that USDC will be available on layer-1 blockchains Arbitrum One, NEAR Protocol (NEAR), Optimism (OP) and Polkadot (DOT) by the end of the year.
dailyhodl.com
Starfish Finance Proposes DeFi-NFT Convergence on Polkadot
Starfish Finance, the DeFi project running on Astar Network, has shared its vision of how NFTs and decentralized finance will coalesce on Polkadot. The community-driven project predicts the worlds of DeFi and NFTs will eventually fuse and form a brighter star, with Starfish Finance (SEAN) serving as the fortress that hosts this union.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Holders Could Have a Big Impact in Upcoming US Midterm Election, Suggests New Poll
A new poll commissioned by venture capitalist firm Haun Ventures shows a growing number of voters own cryptos and are more likely to cast their ballots for candidates in the US midterm election who favor blockchain technology. According to Morning Consult’s voter survey in four swing states — New Hampshire,...
Comments / 0