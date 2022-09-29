Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
Kearney retiree creates priceless jewelry from turquoise, other stones
KEARNEY — Jim Armagost loves to get stoned. Stoned, that is, with turquoise, lapis lazuli, moonstone and obsidian. Armagost creates pendants and rings from silver and precious stones. A retired certified financial planner, Armagost spends hours at his basement workbench or in his workshop in his garage, which is...
Kearney Hub
Richard 'Dick' Jurgens
HOLDREGE — Richard ‘Dick' J. Jurgens, 89, of Holdrege died on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Christian Care Community in Holdrege. He was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma cancer in May and had been cared for at Christian Homes Care Community in Holdrege. A funeral service will be 10:30...
Kearney Hub
Tradehome Shoes donates free shoes to Kearney's Central Elementary
KEARNEY — Six kindergarteners couldn’t contain their excitement Wednesday morning when they saw 52 boxes of brand new shoes sitting on the steps at Central Elementary School. The school received the gift from Tradehome Shoes at Kearney’s Hilltop Mall. Jason Wasmund, the store’s general manager, said the...
Kearney Hub
Kearney service clubs getting kids geared up for winter
KEARNEY — A handful of service organizations handed out a small truckload of winter coats to needy children earlier this week during Thursday’s Coats for Kids event. On Monday, some of the same kids will get cozy at the Kearney Public Library during the Kearney Elks’ Lodge Warm Welcome to the Library.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NebraskaTV
Demolition crews tear down old Grand Island post office
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Demolition crews have begun the work to tear down the old Grand Island post office. The United States Postal Service moved out four years ago. They had leased the building from the Union Pacific Railroad. At the time, the USPS said it did not make...
Kearney Hub
Graczyk saying 'thanks' Kearney area with October customer event
KEARNEY — Graczyk Lawn & Landscape has planned a grand opening and customer appreciation event for 4-6 p.m. Oct. 20 at its Kearney shop at 1170 30th Ave. The event will kick off with a ribbon cutting presented by the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce at 4 p.m. NebraskaLand Bank will be serving hamburgers and hotdogs while customers and vendors enjoy food, music and facility tours.
KSNB Local4
GIPD arrests three in afternoon standoff incident
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Three people were arrested after a high-risk warrant was served in Grand Island on the north end of town. It all started when Grand Island Police officers responded to 1215 N. Locust Street in reference to white smoke coming from the back of the residence.
News Channel Nebraska
Nearly $300K worth of meat stolen in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Authorities are investigating another meat theft in Grand Island. The Grand Island Police Department said that GIX Logistics reported a theft of two-semi loads of fresh beef. It was reported that the beef was valued at $277,549.08. GIPD Capt. Jim Duering told News Channel Nebraska the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kearney Hub
Pleasanton tailgate to say 'thanks' to Buffalo County deputies
PLEASANTON — The village of Pleasanton is hosting an appreciation tailgate for the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 30. A bulletin promoting the event explained the purpose for the tailgate: “These officers serve and protect us daily. Please plan to attend to show our community’s support and appreciation.”
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man to federal prison for meth possession
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man will be in federal prison until sometime in 2032 for drug conviction. The U.S. Attorney’s office said Michael Eugene West, 39, was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. After his release from prison, West will begin a 4-year term of supervised release.
KSNB Local4
Trailer overturns near Grand Island, several hogs don’t survive
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Patrol discovered hogs running along Interstate 80 when they responded to a livestock trailer crash near Grand Island Wednesday. According to NSP, the report of the incident was received around 4:50 p.m. and several agencies responded near mile marker 318. Upon arrival, they found a fire in the engine compartment of the overturned vehicle and a number of hogs that got loose.
KETV.com
Deceptively deadly doll evacuates Grand Island businesses
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Authorities said a suspicious doll evacuated two Grand Island businesses Monday morning. Due to concerns of a bomb in the building, police said officers and Nebraska State Patrol's bomb squad responded to a clinic located near the 600 block of North Diers Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kearney Hub
Wind forces Ravenna schools to cancel skydive demonstration
RAVENNA — Michael Bursaw has skydived 1,206 times. Friday night he’ll make it 1,207. Bursaw is a professional skydiver with Team Fastrax, and will skydive for the second year in a row at Ravenna High School’s homecoming football game. Bursaw was in the United States Air Force...
lbmjournal.com
ABC Supply opens Gibbon, Nebraska location
BELOIT, Wis. — ABC Supply has opened a new location in Gibbon, Nebraska. Kalvin Lonowski will manage the branch. Lonowski joined ABC Supply at the Lincoln, Nebraska, location, where he worked as a driver, backup delivery services manager, inside sales associate and outside sales representative. This October, Lonowski will also complete the company’s Branch Management Training Program.
Kearney Hub
Hundreds of high schoolers learn about health care careers during UNK event
KEARNEY — More than 300 students from 54 different high schools gathered Wednesday at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and they all have one thing in common. They’re interested in health care careers. Joined by an additional 150 current UNK students, these future doctors, dentists, nurses, physical...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska's most famous storyteller, Roger Welsch dead at 85
Roger Welsch, Nebraska’s most famous humorist and storyteller and a prominent Native activist, died Friday at his home near Dannebrog. He was 85. Known as “Captain Nebraska” and “Bull Buffalo Chief” in the Omaha Tribe, “White Wolf/White Pawnee” in the Pawnee Tribe and “His Medicine is Contrary” in the Oglala Sioux Tribe, Welsch told his stories about Nebraska in close to 40 books, on television and in newspaper and magazine columns.
Kearney Hub
Kearney High wins tennis triangular
LINCOLN — The Kearney High boys tennis team outlasted Lincoln Southwest and Grand Island in a tennis triangular Wednesday in Lincoln. Both squads won nine matches, but Kearney gave up three fewer games, leading to the victory. The Bearcats posted a 68.64 winning percentage, which was just ahead of Southwest’s 66.94.
Kearney Hub
Holdrege, Orleans to host fall festivals Saturday, in October
HOLDREGE — From craft vendors to a plethora of pumpkins and seasonal treats, Holdrege and Orleans will welcome the changing of the seasons with autumnal celebrations. Orleans will host their 38th annual Applefest from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Harlan County Ag Center in Orleans. Holdrege’s inaugural Fall Fest will take place Oct. 6-9 in Holdrege.
Kearney Hub
Good Sam offers low-priced mammogram vouchers in October
KEARNEY — CHI Health Good Samaritan will offer reduced-rate mammogram vouchers during October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Vouchers priced at $99 redeemable for a 2D mammogram, and $149 redeemable for a 3D mammogram, can be purchased Oct. 1-Oct. 31 by visiting mdsave.com/mammo. Most insurance providers, as well as Medicare, cover annual mammograms for women over 40.
News Channel Nebraska
Osceola man charged with trying to kill Hastings Police officer
HASTINGS, NE — An Osceola man is accused of trying to kill a Hastings Police officer in connection to an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday. 33-year-old Anthony Mattison is charged in Adams County Court with attempted second-degree murder, attempted assault of an officer, terroristic threats, two weapons violations and drug possession. The arrest affidavit is sealed, but the criminal complaint reveals some new details. It accuses Mattison of intentionally trying to kill a Hastings Police officer, using a gun during the incident and possessing meth.
Comments / 0