Wings Over Muskegon 2023 - History Captured The Muskegon Channel Way

Yankee Air Museum announced Wings Over Muskegon Air Show is coming to the Muskegon County Airport in July 2023. The following video has everything you need to know about Wings Over Muskegon Air Show 2023 as well as the 1944 US Army Air Corp. Douglas C-47 Skytrain - "Hairless Joe" - while we take you for a ride to fly over Muskegon and Lake Michigan.
MUSKEGON, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Inside Track: Ryzenga is building on lakeshore’s legacy of quality homebuilders

Brittany Ryzenga knows nudging young people to consider a career in the skilled trades doesn’t come by happenstance. That’s why the CEO of the Holland-based trade association Lakeshore Home Builders Association (LHBA) is heartened to have the storytelling magic of “Billy the Builder Bear Builds a House” in her corner.
HOLLAND, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

The critical need for facilities management

If you’re a homeowner in Michigan, you probably know how important it is to winterize your house by cleaning out gutters and disconnecting garden hoses. Similarly, taking proper care of commercial facilities throughout the year is essential to providing a comfortable and healthy environment for tenants and visitors. This is the role of facilities management — my personal and professional passion and something that is critical for all businesses.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

A new & improved way to get knee or hip replacement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon is the largest orthopaedic practice on the lakeshore, with 26 physicians who specialize in the treatment of all types of bone and joint issues. They also offer state-of-the-art surgical and non-surgical options, including physical therapy, to treat disorders and injuries to the shoulder, spine, hip and knee as well as foot/ankle, leg, hand/wrist and elbow.
MUSKEGON, MI
swmichigandining.com

Ex-Wife’s Famous Chicken (Battle Creek)

The thing I really miss about COVID was always riding solo at work. We typically ride two to a car because it makes economical sense but during COVID, there were several times the company put in a one to a car rule just to keep people separated. I’m not a...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
whtc.com

Motorcyclist Critically Hurt in North Side Crash with Automobile

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 1, 2022) – A Saturday evening two-vehicle crash involving a sedan and a motorcycle on Holland’s North Side sent both drivers involved to the hospital. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Butternut Drive...
HOLLAND, MI

