Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
83 Year Old Michigan Woman Shot While Handing Out Pro-Life PamphletsKyle SchepperleyLake Odessa, MI
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Related
muskegonchannel.com
Wings Over Muskegon 2023 - History Captured The Muskegon Channel Way
Yankee Air Museum announced Wings Over Muskegon Air Show is coming to the Muskegon County Airport in July 2023. The following video has everything you need to know about Wings Over Muskegon Air Show 2023 as well as the 1944 US Army Air Corp. Douglas C-47 Skytrain - "Hairless Joe" - while we take you for a ride to fly over Muskegon and Lake Michigan.
‘Take it seriously’: Grand Rapids firefighter, Florida native watches Ian
All eyes were on Florida as Hurricane Ian took aim at its west coast and was expected to cross over the center of the peninsula in the coming days.
Former bank headquarters to become megachurch after $7M sale in Ottawa County
HOLLAND TWP. — A former bank headquarters building is set to become a megachurch in Holland Township after a $7 million sale. The church, which currently has about 1,800 congregants at its two current locations, expects to double the size of its congregation with the new facility, according to the pastor.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Inside Track: Ryzenga is building on lakeshore’s legacy of quality homebuilders
Brittany Ryzenga knows nudging young people to consider a career in the skilled trades doesn’t come by happenstance. That’s why the CEO of the Holland-based trade association Lakeshore Home Builders Association (LHBA) is heartened to have the storytelling magic of “Billy the Builder Bear Builds a House” in her corner.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan Cities That Are In The Top 100 Places To Live In U.S.
When it comes to living in the State of Michigan, we've got it pretty good. There's plenty of fun things to do all year long. Outside of outdoor activities on the water, on the slopes or on the trails, there are plenty of other factors that make Michigan a great place to live.
Why Are People In Grand Rapids Putting Tarps Over Their Front Lawn?
Most of the time when you hop online you're bombarded with negativity and things that can bring you down. But every once in a while you see something that's hilarious or in this case interesting that you want to do a deep dive to find out more about it. I...
Hurricane Ian scraps Grand Rapids couple’s Florida wedding. New event venue saves the day.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – With less than a week to go until her wedding, Grand Rapids bride Lauren Scott realized she had to scrap her entire plan for a destination event in Florida. The planned ceremony with about 40 guests on the beach? Canceled. The planned wedding reception at...
WZZM 13
The Rapid and other employers along the Grand Rapids bus line hold “Roll With Us” job fair
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Folks at The Rapid are hanging out a “Help Wanted” sign. The transit company is holding the Roll With Us Job Fair, where job-seekers can look into a career at The Rapid or several other partners who are located along the bus lines.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grand Rapids Park Gets City’s First Solar Powered Picnic Shelter
Grand Rapids' Riverside Park has gotten even more upgrades!. Last spring we told you a new accessible kayak launch was put in at Riverside Park, which is located at 2001 Monroe Ave NE, along the Grand River. The next phase of park upgrades is now complete! The newly reconstructed Island...
Muskegon Rescue Mission expanding to meet increased need
MUSKEGON, Mich. — In just the last year, the Muskegon Rescue Mission said it had seen a 40% increase in the number of homeless residents it served. Fortunately, its facilities are in the process of expanding to meet the increased need. Work seemed to be progressing at lightning speed...
wgvunews.org
Construction of Muskegon Heights first new home in 17 years underway
Officials say, it’s a microcosm of things to come in Muskegon Heights, as the Career Tech Center in Muskegon, in partnership with Lake Hawks in Flight and AmeriCorps, poured the concrete foundation this week on the first new home to be constructed in over 17 years. Mirroring Muskegon’s successful...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
The critical need for facilities management
If you’re a homeowner in Michigan, you probably know how important it is to winterize your house by cleaning out gutters and disconnecting garden hoses. Similarly, taking proper care of commercial facilities throughout the year is essential to providing a comfortable and healthy environment for tenants and visitors. This is the role of facilities management — my personal and professional passion and something that is critical for all businesses.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
West Michigan venue saves Grand Rapids couple's wedding day in Hurricane Ian's path
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids couple was going to have their fairy-tale beach wedding in Florida, but an uninvited guest, Hurricane Ian crashed their big day. The owner of a local wedding venue came to the last-minute rescue. Lauren Scott and her fiance, Kingsley Amlalo were going...
Newaygo Fire Department introduces new fire chief
The Newaygo Fire Department announced its new fire chief, David Otteren, Friday. The department says its personnel is excited to work with their new chief.
WOOD
A new & improved way to get knee or hip replacement
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon is the largest orthopaedic practice on the lakeshore, with 26 physicians who specialize in the treatment of all types of bone and joint issues. They also offer state-of-the-art surgical and non-surgical options, including physical therapy, to treat disorders and injuries to the shoulder, spine, hip and knee as well as foot/ankle, leg, hand/wrist and elbow.
Former teen mom uses organization to help others through unexpected pregnancies
An outreach organization can make a major difference in someone’s life with changing federal law and increased scrutiny surrounding unplanned pregnancy.
swmichigandining.com
Ex-Wife’s Famous Chicken (Battle Creek)
The thing I really miss about COVID was always riding solo at work. We typically ride two to a car because it makes economical sense but during COVID, there were several times the company put in a one to a car rule just to keep people separated. I’m not a...
recordpatriot.com
Tudor Dixon's new ad opposes potential Big Rapids battery component factory
MECOSTA COUNTY — Gubernatorial Republican candidate Tudor Dixon has released a political ad criticizing a potential project that could bring as many as 2,300 jobs to the Mecosta County area over the next five years. In her ad, Dixon claims Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state Legislature are...
Freeze warnings, frost advisories for over half of Lower Michigan
A frost advisory is in effect for Thursday morning for part of southwest Lower Michigan and the northern part of the Saginaw Valley. A freeze warning is in effect for northern Lower Michigan for late tonight and Thursday morning. The map below shows the frost advisory in tan and the...
whtc.com
Motorcyclist Critically Hurt in North Side Crash with Automobile
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 1, 2022) – A Saturday evening two-vehicle crash involving a sedan and a motorcycle on Holland’s North Side sent both drivers involved to the hospital. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Butternut Drive...
Comments / 0