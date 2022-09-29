Read full article on original website
50 Cent Investigates Unsolved Rap Murders In 'Hip Hop Homicides': Watch The Trailer
50 Cent has shared the trailer for his next television project investigating the murders of several high-profile rappers. Hip Hop Homicides is slated to premiere on AMC Network’s We TV on November 3 at 9 p.m. ET. 50 is on board as a producer alongside Mona Scott-Young, while journalist/podcaster Van Lathan will host the series.
XXXTENTACION's Alleged Killer Wants His Prison Run-In With Kodak Black Used As Evidence
XXXTENTACION‘s alleged murderers are still awaiting trial; however an attorney for one of the accused believes an interaction with Kodak Black may be a turning point in his client’s case. According to VladTV, Mauricio Padilla has filed a motion requesting footage of his client Dedrick Williams’ stint in...
Los Angeles killings continue as 23-year-old rapper is fatally shot
On Sept. 24, 23-year-old Los Angeles rapper Kee Riches was fatally shot in Compton, California. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a gunshot victim when they discovered Riches, along with 29-year-old Robert Leflore Jr. and an unidentified woman all suffering from gunshot wounds. Riches and Leflore Jr....
L.A. Rapper Kee Riches Reportedly Killed In Compton Triple Shooting
Compton, CA – Los Angeles-based rapper Kee Riches was reportedly shot and killed in Compton over the weekend. According to KTLA, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to calls of a shooting near the 1500 block of South Chester Avenue on Saturday (September 24) around 9:40 p.m. local time.
‘Love & Hip Hop’ Couple Divorce Settlement Revealed
'Love & Hip Hop' stars Erica Mena and rapper Safaree Samuels were only married for two years. The couple split when Mena was pregnant with their second child and their divorce is finalized.
Nipsey Hussle Autopsy Confirms Slain Rapper Was Shot 11 TIMES As Convicted Killer's Sentencing Is Postponed
Nipsey Hussle's official autopsy report confirmed the slain rapper was shot 11 times on the day he was gunned down outside of his clothing store near the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard in South Los Angeles. Hussle (real name: Ermias Asghedom) sustained wounds on his head and torso. His death was deemed a "homicide," RadarOnline.com can also confirm. As for the cause, it was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office listed his death as "rapid," signifying that he died not long after being fatally shot in March 2019....
Cleveland Rapper Q Money Found Guilty Of Killing His Friend
Cleveland rapper Q Money has been found guilty of shooting and killing Calvin Alexander Chappell back in 2019. Q, real name Qamar Williams, had previously turned himself in to police after he had been accused of shooting Chappell, 24, in the side of the head in his apartment in Decatur, Georgia. A man said to be Chappell’s cousin who lived in the complex claimed to have heard the gunfire and retrieved his own firearm to go assess the situation.
Police Identify Father-Son Duo In Murder & Robbery Of Slain Rapper PnB Rock As 17-Year-Old Is Arrested While 'Armed & Dangerous' Dad Remains On The Loose
Police have identified a man named Freddie Lee Trone and his 17-year-old son as suspects in the murder and robbery of slain rapper PnB Rock, RadarOnline.com can confirm.Law enforcement sources say Freddie's 17-year-old son has been arrested in connection to the shooting on September 12, and reports claim the teen is suspected to be the one who pulled the trigger.The Philadelphia recording artist was tragically gunned down while eating with his girlfriend at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles earlier this month. It's believed Freddie drove the getaway car parked outside of Roscoe's, which sources claim was later...
Rapper Young A Stunnin Dies in Shooting
Montreal-based rapper Young A Stunnin was shot and killed Tuesday night in a shooting in Montreal that left two others injured. The "New Day" rapper, whose real name is Jean-Philippe Adam, was 21. At this time, a suspect has not been identified in the musician's murder and a motive remains unclear.
Niecy Nash And Her Daughter Dia Nash Discuss Love, Relationships, And Dating At Any Age!
In the new content series, , men, and women get candid and discuss their authentic dating stories. Developed by the women-first dating and social networking app, Bumble launched with an all-women production company, The Aunties. Since appearing on August 10th, the guests have been Lori Harvey and even singing sensation,...
Coolio, ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ Rapper, Dead at 59
Coolio, whose Nineties music was a staple on radio, a favorite on MTV, and included the hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” died Wednesday at the age of 59. Coolio’s manager, Jarez Posey, confirmed the rapper’s death to Rolling Stone. A cause of death was not immediately available. “We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon. He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly,” Sheila Finegan, his manager at Trinity Artists International, said in a statement (via Variety). “Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music...
What Was Jesse Powell Cause of Death? R&B Star Passed Away A Day After Turning 51
Jesse Powell has apparently died according to a statement made by his family on social media. The R&B singer passed just a day after turning 51. Powell passed away at his Los Angeles home in the 1990s following the publication of his self-titled first album. As of this writing, the reason of death remains unknown.
Hot Boy Rapper B.G. Denied Compassionate Release From Prison For Third Time
Hot Boy rapper B.G. has reportedly been denied a compassionate release from prison for a third time. As reported by VladTV, a U.S. District Judge opted not to let the New Orleans native get a reduction on his 14-year-prison term. It took the judge a mere three days to reject the motion, which was written and submitted by another federal prisoner on B.G.’s behalf.
Coolio Mourned by Kenan Thompson, Snoop Dogg, LL Cool J, Chance the Rapper, and Many More Fans and Friends
Coolio passed away at the age of 59 in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The iconic artist’s longtime manager Jarez confirmed the Compton native and father of six was found unresponsive at a friend’s house on the bathroom floor. While Coolio’s cause of death has yet to be determined, EMTs reportedly suspect he died of cardiac arrest.
Only On: Hear from late rapper Coolio's longtime girlfriend
Late rapper Coolio called his longtime girlfriend Mimi Ivey earlier this week looking for help in finding his passport. At the time, Ivey did not think much of it other than the fact that her boyfriend, Artis Leon Ivey Jr. who is most famously known as his stage name, Coolio, needed some help for his work duties. The couple lived in Las Vegas together. She said that Coolio was in Los Angeles visiting his daughter and son. '"Am sorry I woke you up I get it you're tired I love you, I'm going to call you back make sure you answer your phone,"' Coolio...
Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat
Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
Teddy Riley asks Soulja Boy to apologize 'for what he's done to my daughter'
'Why does it have to be violent?' Teddy Riley said when asked about Soulja Boy. 'You're a coward for hitting a woman.'
