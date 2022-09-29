ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: As one of the studio’s Disney Plus series is cancelled, the MCU might’ve landed its biggest star ever

Change is in the air for the Marvel universe today, as the MCU’s longest-gestating Disney Plus project has finally had its plug pulled, but don’t despair just yet as there’s a big silver lining to this news. What’s more, the franchise may have secretly landed one of its biggest stars ever in a hugely shocking recast, if a new rumor is to be believed. Let’s crack on with our latest Marvel news roundup.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Sorry haters, ‘She-Hulk’ is officially Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has certainly had its fair share of naysayers since it first debuted on Disney Plus over seven weeks ago, with fans criticizing many aspects of writer Jessica Gao’s approach to tackling the story of Jennifer Walters. However, the consensus from critics is in, and with just two episodes of the superhero sitcom to go, it has been awarded a ‘Certified Fresh’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

The MCU’s multiverse may have just monopolized the last 25 years of superhero cinema

It’s very rarely a good thing for any one company or conglomerate to have an insurmountable share of any single market, but the introduction and unstoppable expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its current Multiverse Saga may see Kevin Feige’s monolithic franchise monopolize almost 25 years of superhero cinema.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Cox
Person
Tim Roth
Person
Hulk
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Revisits Coolio Saluting Him For Beating Up Three Guys: ‘Rest In Peace Legend’

50 Cent has shared a video of Coolio giving him props for fighting three guys following the “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper’s death earlier this week. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (September 29), the Power mogul posted footage of him hanging out with Coolio backstage in Europe, where the West Coast legend recalled the time 50 silenced a group of hecklers outside a club.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn weds ‘Peacemaker’ star Jennifer Holland

James Gunn and Jennifer Holland have tied the knot, with the Guardians of the Galaxy writer-director Gunn sharing photos from the ceremony on social media. Holland, who stars in Gunn’s Peacemaker for HBO Max, appeared elated in a white gown against a mountainous backdrop with a lake as Gunn, sporting a green suit, looks similarly overjoyed.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again

Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#She Hulk#Fans Only#Man Bull
wegotthiscovered.com

A creature feature dripping in teeth and terror goes for the jugular on streaming

These days, low budget creature features tend to exist largely in the VOD doldrums, with very few of them even managing to score a wide theatrical release, never mind find themselves drowning in critical and commercial success. Crawl was one mighty exception to the rule, though, and it deserved all the love that it got.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An R-rated atrocity that failed as a sequel, reboot, and crossover gets dismembered on Disney Plus

If there was an award to be given out for the most consistently inconsistent franchise in the history of cinema, then Predator would be a very strong contender to lift the trophy. We’ve seen the good, the bad, and the very ugly from the sci-fi saga over the last 35 years, but it’s hard to imagine anything worse than Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem emerging from the rubble.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Viewers delight in Tolkien’s brutal takedown of a 50s adaptation as fans look to Adar for answers about the light of the Valar

Amazon Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is quickly approaching the climax of its first season, and fans aren’t quite sure what to expect. A number of details sprinkled throughout the season’s first half are clearly significant, and will certainly come back around at some point, but fans remain in the dark about the true purpose of things like Theo’s mysterious dagger. This, and overarching questions about the diminishing light of the Valar and its potential connections to Adar, are overtaking viewers’ minds as they await the show’s upcoming sixth episode.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
wegotthiscovered.com

One of the century’s most undervalued remakes rides a renewed wave of admiration

Attempting to craft a worthy remake of an established classic has often proven to be a fool’s errand, but there have been a few exceptions to the rule when the second version has proven vastly superior to the first. Half a century after the 1957 original secured a lofty status that saw it inducted into the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress, James Mangold’s 3:10 to Yuma came along and arguably raised the bar even higher.
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kodak Black Upsets Public With PnB Rock Chicken & Waffles Tribute

He wanted to show love but was accused of being insensitive. The Los Angeles Police Department worked quickly to identify and arrest the suspects they believed were involved in PnB Rock’s murder. Hip Hop lost the Philadelphia rapper after he was robbed and gunned down at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles. A video of the horrific scene was shared on social media and quickly, speculative reports surfaced, blaming Rock’s girlfriend for sharing their location.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

The MCU hero least likely to return nevertheless pleads his case to Kevin Feige

In the wake of Charlie Cox’s big return to the MCU as Daredevil, Marvel fans are demanding the rest of the Defenders follow him back into the franchise — you know, Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones, Jon Bernthal’s Punisher, Mike Colter’s Luke Cage and, well, that’s about it. While it’s important to note the series does have its swell of loyal fans out there, too, a far lower percentage of the fandom is eager to witness the resurrection of the Immortal Iron Fist, Danny Rand.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU fans fearing for Scott Lang’s life after ‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer leaks online

It was only a little over a week ago that Marvel Cinematic Universe fans found themselves growing very concerned for Scott Lang’s safety after images from the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer shown at D23 made their way online, so you can only imagine how they’re feeling after the whole thing mysteriously appeared on the internet.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy