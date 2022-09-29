Read full article on original website
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Price Forecasts As Analysts Says “Don’t Sleep on $HDWY”
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum are two of the most popular zero-to-hero stories in crypto. Together, they made hundreds and thousands of overnight millionaires, which makes us wish we had invested. At the same time, their price is not worth more than a penny. We don’t have a time machine. Instead...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Updates Outlook on Bitcoin and XRP, Says Ethereum’s Preparing a Move Up – Here’s His Target
A widely followed crypto trader is giving a bearish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP as he expects Ethereum (ETH) to surge once the leading smart contract platform bottoms out. The pseudonymous analyst known as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 183,600 Twitter followers that the price of BTC will likely continue...
bitcoinist.com
Major Bitcoin Price Advance Expected This Month, Analyst Says
Bitcoin, in October last year, registered an average closing price of $58,051. It enters the first day of the same month this year with far less value, trading at $19,358 as of this writing, according to tracking from CoinGecko. Bitcoin is currently trading above the $19,000 mark. In October, 2021,...
forkast.news
Markets: XRP jumps amid court ruling against SEC, Bitcoin gains, Ether sole loser in crypto top 10
Bitcoin edged higher to remain above US$19,000 in early Friday morning trading in Asia, after fluctuating around that resistance level all week. Ether dipped, while XRP led the gainers among the cryptocurrency top 10 by market capitalization. Fast facts. Bitcoin rose 0.7% in the past 24 hours to trade at...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Price Will Soar 13% By October 31, Crypto Community Predicts
Over the past couple of months, Bitcoin price has been dealing with a narrow trading range trying its best to make a full recovery after plummeting into a series of dips. Bitcoin repeatedly failed to move past the $25K mark. Almost 22,000 predicted its price to soar next month. Worst-case...
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
dailyhodl.com
Ex-Hedge Fund Manager Makes Massive Eight-Figure Bitcoin Price Prediction for Year 2031
A former hedge fund manager says that Bitcoin (BTC) could be worth well into the millions of dollars by the year 2031. In a new interview with Altcoin Daily, Robert Breedlove, CEO and founder of crypto investment firm Parallax Digital, says that the leading digital asset could reach a price tag of $12.5 million nine years into the future.
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
zycrypto.com
Satoshi Action Fund Founder Unleashes Chilling Ethereum Warning, Says Vitalik Buterin Failed
Dennis Porter, the founder of the Satoshi Action Fund, has issued a stark warning about Ethereum. According to Porter, this will be Ethereum’s last cycle as the industry’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Buterin Failed, Declares Dennis Porter. Unless you’re new in the cryptoverse, you’d know there has...
cryptoglobe.com
$XRP Price Predictions: Crypto Community Sees Token’s Price Drop by End of Year
The cryptocurrency community is predicting that the price of the $XRP token will drop by the end of the year, even after it surged over 40% in a month after reports revealed that both Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are looking for a ruling in their long-running legal battle through a so-called summary judgment.
forkast.news
ENS address registrations in September notch an all-time monthly high
The number of newly-registered Ethereum Name Service (ENS) addresses in September reached a monthly all-time high of 427,325 at the time of publication, despite total NFT trading volume falling 97% from January when sales peaked, according to data from Dune Analytics, a crypto analysis site. Fast facts. As of Friday...
zycrypto.com
Sharp Decline in Retail Investments As Bitcoin Braces For Tough Times
Bitcoin has been experiencing a sharp decline in retail investments for 426 days since last year’s great miner migration out of China. According to a recent network analytics report by Glassnode, the decline equates to the retail investor purge experienced for 474 days during the infamous 2018 bear market.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Predicts Parabolic Rally for Bitcoin (BTC) – Here’s His Target and Timeline
A popular crypto strategist and trader says that Bitcoin (BTC) is gearing up for a rampaging bull market next year. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Credible tells his 338,500 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is about to conclude a major corrective period and that it looks poised to ignite a parabolic rally to the six-digit level.
dailyhodl.com
XRP Jumps 20% in a Matter of Hours Amid SEC’s Latest Setback in Ripple Lawsuit
The sixth-largest crypto asset by market cap, XRP, is rallying amid Ripple Labs scoring a win in court in a lawsuit lodged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). XRP surged approximately 20% amid a court ruling ordering the SEC to produce documents Ripple intends to use as evidence.
techaiapp.com
Cardano (ADA) Is About To Die and Turn into A ‘Zombiechain,’ Ethereum Maxi Says
Cardano (ADA), the 8th ranked crypto asset in terms of market capitalization, remains in the red as it loses 6.3% of its value in the last seven days. Cardano lost more than 6% of its value for the past week. UniSwap surpassed ADA in terms of daily average transactions. Positivity...
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Hits the 3.2 Million Mark in Presale – as Cardano and XRP are set to thrive post-merge
Big Eye’s recent success is mounting up! The meme token is celebrating reaching the end of stage two of its presale and entering stage three! This growth has got a lot of people talking about the coin’s bright future. This couldn’t have come at a better time, as...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise: Analyst Sees Crypto Bounce 'Lasting A Little Longer'
Major coins traded higher Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.9% to $941.55 billion at 8:11 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Bitcoin and Ethereum were seen trading higher after stocks rose on Wednesday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed 2% and 2.05% higher, respectively. U.S. stock futures inched lower and were largely flat at the time of writing.
forkast.news
Binance launches ETHW mining pool, ETHW price surges
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has launched its mining pool service for Ethereum Proof-of-Work (ETHW), a forked version of Ethereum. Binance Pool said on Thursday that it offers zero pool fees for the ETHW pool during a promotion period until Oct. 29. ETHW price rose 9% over the...
CoinTelegraph
Nexo-labeled address withdraws $153M in Wrapped BTC from MakerDAO
Disclaimer: This article has been updated to reflect Nexo's response stating that the fund transfer represents an operational transfer, involving the movement of funds from one Nexo address to another. Just a few days after market analysts predicted a 50% drop in NEXO price due to regulatory pressure and investor...
