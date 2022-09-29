ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commodities & Future

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinist.com

Major Bitcoin Price Advance Expected This Month, Analyst Says

Bitcoin, in October last year, registered an average closing price of $58,051. It enters the first day of the same month this year with far less value, trading at $19,358 as of this writing, according to tracking from CoinGecko. Bitcoin is currently trading above the $19,000 mark. In October, 2021,...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Mining Equipment#Data Mining#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Blockchain Com
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Price Will Soar 13% By October 31, Crypto Community Predicts

Over the past couple of months, Bitcoin price has been dealing with a narrow trading range trying its best to make a full recovery after plummeting into a series of dips. Bitcoin repeatedly failed to move past the $25K mark. Almost 22,000 predicted its price to soar next month. Worst-case...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Commodities & Future
cryptoglobe.com

$XRP Price Predictions: Crypto Community Sees Token’s Price Drop by End of Year

The cryptocurrency community is predicting that the price of the $XRP token will drop by the end of the year, even after it surged over 40% in a month after reports revealed that both Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are looking for a ruling in their long-running legal battle through a so-called summary judgment.
STOCKS
forkast.news

ENS address registrations in September notch an all-time monthly high

The number of newly-registered Ethereum Name Service (ENS) addresses in September reached a monthly all-time high of 427,325 at the time of publication, despite total NFT trading volume falling 97% from January when sales peaked, according to data from Dune Analytics, a crypto analysis site. Fast facts. As of Friday...
NFL
zycrypto.com

Sharp Decline in Retail Investments As Bitcoin Braces For Tough Times

Bitcoin has been experiencing a sharp decline in retail investments for 426 days since last year’s great miner migration out of China. According to a recent network analytics report by Glassnode, the decline equates to the retail investor purge experienced for 474 days during the infamous 2018 bear market.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise: Analyst Sees Crypto Bounce 'Lasting A Little Longer'

Major coins traded higher Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.9% to $941.55 billion at 8:11 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Bitcoin and Ethereum were seen trading higher after stocks rose on Wednesday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed 2% and 2.05% higher, respectively. U.S. stock futures inched lower and were largely flat at the time of writing.
MARKETS
forkast.news

Binance launches ETHW mining pool, ETHW price surges

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has launched its mining pool service for Ethereum Proof-of-Work (ETHW), a forked version of Ethereum. Binance Pool said on Thursday that it offers zero pool fees for the ETHW pool during a promotion period until Oct. 29. ETHW price rose 9% over the...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
CoinTelegraph

Nexo-labeled address withdraws $153M in Wrapped BTC from MakerDAO

Disclaimer: This article has been updated to reflect Nexo's response stating that the fund transfer represents an operational transfer, involving the movement of funds from one Nexo address to another. Just a few days after market analysts predicted a 50% drop in NEXO price due to regulatory pressure and investor...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy