POTUS

Stephen Colbert Spots Damning Nickname Trump's Aides Gave Him Behind His Back

By Ed Mazza
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ho9P7_0iEnbSmr00

Stephen Colbert can’t get enough of the latest revelations about Donald Trump as yet another book about the ex-president hits shelves.

The “Late Show” host said “Confidence Man” by Maggie Haberman of The New York Times reported that Trump nearly fired daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner via Twitter.

“That would be an awful way to find out they lost their jobs as ...” Colbert struggled to figure out what they did. “Handbag blonde face? Haunted scarecrow? His and hers towel racks? I don’t know what they did.”

Trump’s then-chief of staff, John Kelly, told Trump he would have to fire them in person.

“In the end, the ex-president did what he’d done his whole life: He avoided his children,” Colbert said.

It wasn’t just family members that Trump had problems with in the White House.

“Haberman also reports that because of the ex-president’s tendency to just repeat whatever he had just heard, his aides started calling him ‘a sophisticated parrot,’” Colbert said, then offered his own variation on the nickname:

See more in Colbert’s Wednesday night monologue:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 15

Mountainlife
3d ago

I don’t know about the sophisticated part but a parrot, indeed. Trump just shouts what we all have been hearing from the likes of Bannon, Jones, Tucker, Hannity, Limbaugh, etc for years. The man does not think for himself or on any practical or intelligent level.

Reply(2)
9
Marcia capaul-oliver
2d ago

I have kept parrots for more than 2 decades. Comparing Trump to them is a pure insult to parrots everywhere .

Reply
4
jeff pickner
2d ago

well if you knew birds a sulphur crested cockatoo would fit his personality, cockatoo are the bipolar version of a bipolar person,I have a finger damaged for life from a bite 15 years ago

Reply
2
HuffPost

