Video: BTS Star Suga Meets Steph Curry

By Joey Linn
Inside The Warriors
Inside The Warriors
 3 days ago

BTS star Suga met Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry in Tokyo, Japan

After Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry hinted in a Tweet that he and BTS star Suga would be meeting soon, the Warriors official Twitter account confirmed that the Kpop sensation will be attending one of the team's games in Tokyo, Japan.

The Warriors will be playing two pre-season games in Tokyo against the Washington Wizards, but before the two teams began their game preparation, Suga and Steph shared a moment together that was captured by the Golden State Warriors Twitter account.

Fans of BTS and the Warriors had been waiting to see when this connection would happen, and now it finally has. The Warriors have a strong Kpop connection with Got7's BamBam, and now Suga from BTS. BamBam came to The Bay last season for a performance at Chase Center, so fans will have to wait and see if Suga will also be performing at a Golden State Warriors game.

In this video, Steph could be heard telling Suga that he and his family are big fans of the Kpop sensation. Suga responded by thanking Steph and saying that he is also a fan of his. There was a lot of excitement surrounding this collaboration, and it is fun to see it finally take place.

As previously mentioned, Suga is expected to attend one of Golden State's pre-season games, so more content is still to come.

