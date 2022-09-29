ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Storm Causes Orange, Durham and Chatham Residents to Start Weekend with No Power

North Carolina became the latest state to suffer the effects of then-Tropical Storm Ian on Friday, with one of the most impactful results being widespread power outages. Due to high winds and heavy rain from the storm, power lines became damaged and outages occurred for hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians, with a peak around 336,000 reported Friday night. As of Saturday morning, thousands of Orange, Durham and Chatham county residents are still awaiting repairs and restoration.
Tree crashes on minivan in southeast Raleigh

On Savannah Drive in Raleigh, a tree fell on minivan. A lot of neighbors who heard the sound thought a car had crashed. No one was injured when the tree split in two and fell in front of the home. Reporter: Keely ArthurPhotographer: Josie ZimmerWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
Operation Green Light For Veterans

JOHNSTON COUNTY – In preparation for the upcoming Veterans Day, Johnston County Commissioners have adopted a Resolution in support of Operation Green Light for Veterans, from October 1 through Veterans Day, November 11, 2022. Operation Green Light is a time to salute and honor the service and sacrifice of...
Power lines cause NC Highway 54 to close in Chapel Hill, officials say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A fallen tree brought down power lines Saturday afternoon causing Highway 54 in Chapel Hill to close. On Saturday after 3 p.m., a fallen tree brought down power lines, causing Highway 54 to close in both directions between Merritt Mill Road and South Columbia Street. Officials said no one was injured.
NC NAACP announces state convention to be held in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Chapter of the NAACP will return to an in-person state convention this year, with COVID protocols. The 79th Annual North Carolina National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Convention will be in Fayetteville on Saturday, October 15 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Boudreaux Convention Center.
Triangle enters first day of debris clean up post Ian

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Storms from Hurricane Ian reached the Triangle Friday and left crews dealing with the aftermath on Saturday. Families in Chapel Hill said a large portion of the work dealt with cleaning up the trees and debris that scattered across the area. Chapel Hill Fire...
Fayetteville declares State of Emergency due to Hurricane Ian

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Fayetteville has declared a State of Emergency Friday afternoon due to the Hurricane Ian’s impact along the coast. Mayor Mitch Colvin authorized the State of Emergency for Fayetteville at 2:45 p.m. on Friday. The emergency was declared due to the impact of Hurricane Ian, which will generate damage due to rain, winds, high water, flooding and other weather conditions.
City of Rocky Mount preparing for Hurricane Ian

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Leaders across Eastern Carolina are preparing for impacts from Hurricane Ian. Rocky Mount city leaders tell WITN that they are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian and making preparations for the potential of inclement weather. With the threat of power outages, the city says it is closely monitoring...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

