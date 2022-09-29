UTICA, N.Y. – A Clinton man was charged with driving while intoxicated after New Hartford police say he drunkenly drove the wrong way down two roads over the weekend. On Oct. 1 around 1:30 a.m., New Hartford police say an officer saw 38-year-old Scott Schrader driving in the wrong direction in the westbound lane on State Route 840. The officer notified other units about the vehicle and provided a description. Soon after, another officer saw Schrader driving northbound in the southbound lane on State Route 12.

NEW HARTFORD, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO