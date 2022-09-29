Read full article on original website
Related
WKTV
Grassy Cow Dairy in Remsen closing creamery by Thanksgiving
REMSEN, N.Y. – Grassy Cow Dairy in Remsen is closing its creamery and farm store this fall after launching it in 2015. Owner Leon Atwell says operations will continue at the dairy farm, but the farm store will close by Thanksgiving. The owners work long hours every day to...
WKTV
State Route 5S in village of Ilion closed through Saturday for paving
ILION, N.Y. – State Route 5S in the village of Ilion closed Wednesday morning to allow the New York State Department of Transportation to pave the roadway. The road will remain closed through Saturday, Oct. 8. Traffic in both directions will be directed to detours using State Route 5...
WKTV
Clinton pumpkin weighs in at just over 1,952 pounds
CLINTON, N.Y. – A pumpkin on Brimfield Street in Clinton is causing quite a scene, weighing in at just over 1,952 pounds!. Tia Elow and her brother, Todd Kogut, tried growing pumpkins for the first time this year and had what some may say, a very successful go at it. The pumpkin wouldn’t stop growing and ended up taking over half of Elow’s backyard garden. She says it was averaging 50 pounds a day.
WKTV
MV EDGE president: New Micron facility in Syracuse a win for all of CNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- "Tiny, but powerful," said Micron Technology CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra, holding up a tiny chip while speaking in Syracuse Tuesday. "Powerful and at the heart of nearly every computing system from the cell phone in your pocket to the driver safety system in your car." And Micron Technology...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKTV
Poland senior mobile home park left high and dry without water
POLAND, N.Y.-- When Corinne Spann woke up Saturday morning, she made a shocking discovery. "Midnight, they shut it off. Just shut it off. I got up at 12:38 and there was no water, when I went to bed at 11, I made the coffee for the next morning and the water was fine." Spann explained.
WKTV
Utica officials call for Valley View proposals
The City of Utica is accepting requests for proposals to run Valley View once it's renovated. Owner of Daniele's at Valley View, Jeff Daniels, has put it an RFP. City of Utica seeks partner to run Valley View after renovations; current operator plans to submit proposal. The City of Utica...
WKTV
Elderly man reported missing in Rome found safe
An elderly man who was reported missing in Rome on Monday was located the following morning, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. The family of 87-year-old Donald Majka had last seen him on Sunday evening and called authorities when they couldn’t locate him on Monday. The sheriff’s...
WKTV
First annual landlord engagement event
UTICA, N.Y. -- The city of Utica held its first annual landlord engagement event at city hall today. The city wanted to connect landlords with services they need and could benefit from, especially as many continue to recover, financially, from Covid. Those in charge of today’s event say there’s help...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKTV
Excelsior Challenge returns to Oriskany training center
ORISKANY, N.Y. -- When there’s a life-threatening emergency some of the only people running to help are Police Officers. Nearly 150 law enforcement professionals gathered at the New York State Preparedness Center in Oriskany to participate in the Excelsior Challenge. Its training exercises that put officers in real life scenarios, so if a situation does occur police will be ready. Utica Police Officer Jordan Dodge and his bomb detecting dog Brophy will be leaving with some new information.
WKTV
Task force urges safety improvements for stretch limos following deadly 2018 crash in Schoharie
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A New York state task force created after a 2018 limo crash has issued a safety report with recommendations including equipping the vehicles with side impact protection devices and taking them off the roads after a certain number of miles. In October 2018, a Ford Excursion...
WKTV
Back 2 Work job orders: Oct. 3 - 7, 2022
Job Title: Subcontracts Administrator City: Rome, NY. Full time for a company specializing in cyber security. Duties: Review and analyze proposals, conduct negotiations with subcontractors, administer subcontracts, and maintain documentation. Requirements: Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration or a related field and 2 years of government subcontract administration experience OR an equivalent combination of education and experience.
WKTV
Water back on at Poland mobile home park following court order
POLAND, N.Y. – Water was returned to residents at the West Canada Creek Village mobile home park Tuesday night following a court order. The water was provided to the park from the West Canada Creek Campground under an agreement that expired last week. The water was shut off on Friday, Sept. 30, which was the day the contract ended.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKTV
Automotive technology teacher at OHM BOCES wins Harbor Freight's teaching excellence prize
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – An automotive technology teacher at Oneida-Herkimer-Madison BOCES has won one of Harbor Freight’s teaching excellence prizes. John Stratton was one of 20 teachers across the country to receive a $50,000 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence. Teachers receive $15,000 while their...
WKTV
City of Utica seeks partner to run Valley View after renovations; current operator plans to submit proposal
UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica is renovating Valley View and put out a request for proposals to find a partner to run it. The current operator of Daniele’s at Valley View, Jeffery Daniels, who leases the space from the city, says he’s successfully run the business for 20 years and plans to throw his hat in the ring.
WKTV
Clinton man charged with DWI
A Clinton man was charged with DWI after New Hartford police say he drunkenly drove the wrong way down State Route 840. A Clinton man was charged with driving while intoxicated after New Hartford police say he drunkenly drove the wrong way down State Route 840.
WKTV
Police: Clinton man charged with DWI after driving wrong way on two roads
UTICA, N.Y. – A Clinton man was charged with driving while intoxicated after New Hartford police say he drunkenly drove the wrong way down two roads over the weekend. On Oct. 1 around 1:30 a.m., New Hartford police say an officer saw 38-year-old Scott Schrader driving in the wrong direction in the westbound lane on State Route 840. The officer notified other units about the vehicle and provided a description. Soon after, another officer saw Schrader driving northbound in the southbound lane on State Route 12.
WKTV
Man involved in Utica barbershop murder case arrested following domestic dispute in Remsen
REMSEN, N.Y. – A man who was sentenced in April for his involvement in a murder at a Utica barbershop in 2021 was arrested over the weekend following a domestic dispute in Remsen. Christian Rodriguez, 32, pleaded guilty to conspiracy in the murder of Lemeke Pittman and was sentenced...
WKTV
AmeriCU commits $150K to new resource center
AmeriCU Credit Union has committed $150,000 to ICAN's new Family Resource Center which will also be the home of the new Utica Children's Museum. $150,00 from AmeriCU will help support new ICAN Family Resource Center and children's museum. AmeriCU Federal Credit Union has committed $150,000 to the new ICAN Family...
WKTV
Madison High School student accused of threatening mass harm on school bus
VERONA, N.Y. – A student from Madison High School was arrested last week after allegedly making a threat on a school bus coming from the Madison-Oneida BOCES on Spring Road in Verona. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says the threat was reported on Friday around 3:20 p.m. Following an...
Comments / 0