Submitted by the San Juan Island Chamber of Commerce. The San Juan Island Chamber of Commerce and the Friends of the Library are sponsoring the third annual SCARECROW CONTEST for the month of October. The scarecrows are to be registered with the SJI Chamber of Commerce and in place between Oct. 8 – 15. The scarecrows will be displayed around Friday Harbor, with community judging, which will take place Oct. 20 – 28. Be sure and stop by and see the scarecrows on the map and pick your favorite. The location list and voting ballots will be available at the Chamber Office, 165 1 st St S. or email the Scarecrow Hotline at becki@sanjuanisland.org.

FRIDAY HARBOR, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO