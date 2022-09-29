Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Why is Big Eyes Coin Considered a Better Investment Than Dogecoin and Stellar?
The strength and longevity of innovation depends on the issues it is targeted to address. The market era of most cryptocurrencies depends on vague ambition, developers’ greed to amass profits, and baseless economic missions. The dawn of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is bringing a new ray of hope for...
NEWSBTC
Why VeChain Is Attractive At $0.02, Is VET Aiming For A Big Move?
The crypto market successfully bounced from support with major cryptocurrencies recording profits over today’s trading session, VeChain (VET) follows the general sentiment. The cryptocurrency has been able to preserve some of its gains from yesterday’s session and seems poised for further highs. At the time of writing, VeChain...
NEWSBTC
Three Must Have Crypto For Every Investor In The Ongoing Bear Market – Uniswap, Aave and Big Eyes Coin
After crypto markets crashed alongside global financial markets in May, the cryptocurrency industry was plunged into a bear market that has refused to let up and continues to strain the day-to-day activities of investors and traders severely. The situation is forcing crypto players to turn to various strategies to mitigate the effect of the bear market. One such method is long-term cryptocurrency investments on favourable altcoins that can yield massive returns in the long run. It is a strategy that has proved effective in previous bear markets and could be the solution for struggling investors and traders in the current climate.
NEWSBTC
What is Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW) How does it Benefit Users?
Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW) is the answer to the question, “How do I move my funds and assets from one blockchain to another?”. For over a decade, new cryptocurrencies have been popping up everywhere. Some offer unique features and benefits over others, while some others have nothing more than comedic value. Regardless of how they came to be, they’ve managed to capture the imagination and interest of millions of users worldwide.
NEWSBTC
Better Not Miss Uniglo.io (GLO) ICO As It Is Expected To Outperform Established Projects Like Eos (EOS) And Curve (CRV)
Don’t miss out on the Uniglo ICO as it is expected to outperform established projects like Eos and Curve. GLO’s ICO is currently underway and it is expected to be a success. It is a DeFi project focused on providing a platform for novice and professional investors to get exposure in the blockchain market.
NEWSBTC
ApeCoin Performance Could Attract The Whales – How About The Bulls?
ApeCoin has recently made it to the top 10 in terms of trading volume from over 100 of the largest ETH whales as seen in the past 24 hours. APE made it to the top 10 in terms of trading volume. ApeCoin’s MRV has been seeing sustained growth. APE...
NEWSBTC
Algorand Price Slowly Moved Up, Will The Bulls Stick Around?
Algorand price has been trying to sail through the choppy waters, the coin has moved against the broader market price movement. Over the last 24 hours, Algorand has gained 2%, which means that ALGO is stuck in consolidation. In the past week, ALGO moved up by 3%. This also signalled...
NEWSBTC
Element, the multi-chain aggregation NFT marketplace, has reached a volume exceeded 100 million USD.
September 30th, Dune Analytics data showed that since April 15th, 2022, the total transaction volume of Element market has exceeded 100 million USD, reaching 104 million USD so far, of which the volume on Ethereum chain is about 47.32 million USD, that on BNB Chain is about 13.83 million USD and that on Avalanche chain is about 1.39 million USD. In addition, Element has a number of 52,022 independent users, and a total number of 144,643 transactions.
NEWSBTC
Solana, Tezos And Moshnake: 3 Cryptocurrencies With High Profit Probabilities
Cryptocurrency investors are on the hunt for tokens that could bring large gains in 2022. The well-known cryptocurrency projects Uniswap (UNI) and Sandbox (SAND) have had a big impact on the market and provided large rewards to investors. Moshnake (MSH), on the other hand, has attracted many investors as it...
NEWSBTC
CHREMACOIN (CRMC) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 29, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed CHREMACOIN (CRMC) on September 29, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CRMC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, CHREMA provides a new...
NEWSBTC
XT.COM Lists Q2 in Its Main Metaverse Zone
XT.COM has listed Q2 in the main Metaverse Zone and has opened trading for the Q2/USDT trading pair at 2022-09-27 02:00 (UTC). Q2 tokens are for decentralized governance of the Players’ DAO. Q2s empower players, streamers, developers, and token holders with the opportunity to own and govern the future of video games and gaming in the metaverse.
NEWSBTC
LoopNetwork (LOOP) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 28, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed LoopNetwork (LOOP) on September 28, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the LOOP/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a super scalable blockchain supporting powerful DeFi platform, LoopNetwork...
NEWSBTC
Why Bitcoin, Ethereum May Not Be The Best Plays For The Next Bull Market
Since the launch of bitcoin, there have been massive gains recorded by those that got in early and held on long enough. The same was the case with Ethereum, whose market cap grew to the hundreds of billions. However, the growth that these digital assets have already seen over the years, it has put a hamper on how much they can still grow over the coming years. This is why investors are looking elsewhere for larger gains.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Classic (ETC) Sheds 30% In Last 2 Weeks – More Pain Ahead?
Ethereum Classic (ETC) has been in the clutch of the bears as it has shaved off as much as 30% in the past two weeks. Ethereum Classic price down 30% in the past two weeks. ETC’s downturn opens up opportunities for short-term positions. ETC has dropped below the $33.9...
NEWSBTC
M-Ventures under MEXC completes brand upgrade, with capital scale reaching $200M
On Sept. 28, during the Token2049 event in Singapore, MEXC Exchange officially announced at the MEXC afterparty “M&M Launcher” that its fund was officially upgraded to M-Ventures and a new management team. The upgraded M-Ventures is a comprehensive fund committed to empowering innovations in the cryptocurrency field via strategic investment, mergers and acquisitions, funds of funds, and project incubation.
NEWSBTC
Subsidiary Of Block Inc. Collaborates With Circle To Promote Global USDC Adoption
One of the expectations of the crypto community is adoption, a journey on which USDC has embarked. The more countries adopt crypto and its products, the better the industry thrives in value and utility. That’s why the reports of adoptions always evoke a sense of satisfaction in enthusiasts. Following...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Slowly Trends Upwards Into $20,000, Will The Monthly Candle Turn Green?
Bitcoin has seen some profits over today’s trading session as September’s monthly candle is coming to an end. Market participants were expecting a tight battle between bullish and bearish forces, but the cryptocurrency has been moving sideways with slight upward pressure. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC)...
NEWSBTC
Why Most Public Bitcoin Miners Have Performed Terribly In Their Lifetimes
Bitcoin public mining companies have been struggling along with the rest of the crypto market. With the decline in the price of bitcoin, these companies had seen their cash flow decline, driving come to the brink of bankruptcy. However, while it seemed like the losses that public BTC miners have incurred have happened in the bear market run, it goes back even father back.
NEWSBTC
New Cryptocurrency In DeFi Ecosystem With Great Potential – Dogeliens and Aave
Every day, more people are choosing to participate in the cryptocurrency market. These new investors continue to be drawn in by the numerous projects and emerging features. Some industries within the bitcoin industry are increasing and becoming household names. In the past several years, Decentralized Finance (DeFi) has made significant...
NEWSBTC
What are AI and Web3 Valuation, Tokenization, and Monetization as a Service (VTMaaS)?
Valuing and monetizing tokenized assets requires tremendous skill and expertise. Thus, rendering asset management as a tool to raise growth capital and liquidity inaccessible to many. The global tokenization market sized at $1.92 billion in 2021 is expected to grow to $2.32 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth...
