Since the launch of bitcoin, there have been massive gains recorded by those that got in early and held on long enough. The same was the case with Ethereum, whose market cap grew to the hundreds of billions. However, the growth that these digital assets have already seen over the years, it has put a hamper on how much they can still grow over the coming years. This is why investors are looking elsewhere for larger gains.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO