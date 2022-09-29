ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWSBTC

TA: Bitcoin Price Forms Bullish Pattern, Why BTC Could Rally Above $20K

Bitcoin price is holding gains above the $19,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC could rally if there is a clear move above the $19,660 resistance zone. Bitcoin remained stable and consolidated above the $19,000 support zone. The price is trading above $19,100 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
bitcoinist.com

Why Smart Investors Are Liquidating Solana (SOL) And Dogecoin (DOGE) For Flasko (FLSK)?

As two of the most-traded cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) continue to attract the attention of investors who are trying to predict the future of the cryptocurrency industry. Since these large cryptocurrencies have maintained their traditionally strong connection to equities in their trading, the downturn has been felt across the industry. The volatility of cryptocurrencies in comparison to stocks has been accentuated by the fact that open interest leverage is now at historic highs.
bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
NEWSBTC

Algorand Price Slowly Moved Up, Will The Bulls Stick Around?

Algorand price has been trying to sail through the choppy waters, the coin has moved against the broader market price movement. Over the last 24 hours, Algorand has gained 2%, which means that ALGO is stuck in consolidation. In the past week, ALGO moved up by 3%. This also signalled...
cryptonewsz.com

Top Crypto to Invest In While Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are Trading in the Red

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are the only tokens failing against the bears among the top 15 cryptocurrencies with the most significant market capitalization. Both tokens made retracements during the day, which leaves investors thinking about where they should invest next. The Hideaways (HDWY) has smashed its presale performance...
NEWSBTC

Why VeChain Is Attractive At $0.02, Is VET Aiming For A Big Move?

The crypto market successfully bounced from support with major cryptocurrencies recording profits over today’s trading session, VeChain (VET) follows the general sentiment. The cryptocurrency has been able to preserve some of its gains from yesterday’s session and seems poised for further highs. At the time of writing, VeChain...
NEWSBTC

Three Must Have Crypto For Every Investor In The Ongoing Bear Market – Uniswap, Aave and Big Eyes Coin

After crypto markets crashed alongside global financial markets in May, the cryptocurrency industry was plunged into a bear market that has refused to let up and continues to strain the day-to-day activities of investors and traders severely. The situation is forcing crypto players to turn to various strategies to mitigate the effect of the bear market. One such method is long-term cryptocurrency investments on favourable altcoins that can yield massive returns in the long run. It is a strategy that has proved effective in previous bear markets and could be the solution for struggling investors and traders in the current climate.
cryptoglobe.com

$XRP Price Predictions: Crypto Community Sees Token’s Price Drop by End of Year

The cryptocurrency community is predicting that the price of the $XRP token will drop by the end of the year, even after it surged over 40% in a month after reports revealed that both Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are looking for a ruling in their long-running legal battle through a so-called summary judgment.
