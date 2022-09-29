ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Cary Grant Biopic Series ‘Archie’ Starring Jason Isaacs Sets Cast

ITVX and BritBox International’s Jason Isaacs-starring Cary Grant biopic Archie has set the rest of its cast. Jeff Pope’s series, revealed by Deadline in August, will also star  Laura Aikman (Bluestone 42, Gavin and Stacey) as Cary’s ex-wife Dyan Cannon with Harriet Walter (Succession, Ted Lasso, Killing Eve) as Elise Leach, Grant’s mother. Dainton Anderson (Patrick Melrose), Calam Lynch (Bridgerton) and Oaklee Pendergast (Home) will play young versions of Archie Leach and Kara Tointon (Mr Selfridge, The Halcyon, Sound of Music Live) will play young Elsie. Meanwhile, Henry Lloyd-Hughes (Ragdoll), Ian Pulston-Davies (DI Ray, Coronation Street), Ian McNeice (Doc Martin), Jason Watkins (McDonald & Dodds, Des), Lisa Faulkner (EastEnders) and Niamh Cusack (The Virtues)...
ETOnline.com

Sarah Jessica Parker Has Family Emergency, Misses NYC Ballet Gala and Press Event

Sarah Jessica Parker is dealing with a family emergency, her rep told ET, which has caused her to miss out on two events. ET can confirm that the 57-year-old actress pulled out of the global virtual press conference for Hocus Pocus 2 on Wednesday, and also did not attend the New York Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center on Wednesday night. The event's rep did not elaborate on the family emergency.
Bob West
thesource.com

[WATCH] Wu-Tang Clan and Nas Releases ‘NY State of Mind’ Tour Mini Documentary

The legendary hip-hop titans Wu-Tang Clan and Nas, and special guest Busta Rhymes have created a mini-documentary showcasing their current US NY State of Mind tour. Live Nation made an 8-minute movie that provides viewers an inside peek at the legendary tour and the bond between the musicians through privileged and personal interviews and behind-the-scenes backstage footage.
thesource.com

Kid Cudi Releases Animated TV Event & New Album, ‘Entergalactic’

Kid Cudi released his highly-anticipated new album, Entergalactic, a project in support of the artist’s new animated television event, which was also released on Friday (Sept. 30) on Netflix. The album features guest appearances by Ty Dolla $ign, 2 Chainz, Steve Akoi, and Don Toliver. Stream it below. The...
