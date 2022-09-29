Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Fans Are Sick of Hearing the ‘Same Dialogue’ Every Episode
'The Bold and the Beautiful' fans on social media are complaining about 'the same dialogue' being using on the show over and over again.
19 True Crime Dramas That Seem Like They Should Be Fiction, But Are Actually Based On Facts
Here's a bunch of dramas you may wanna watch while you're in the mood for true crime.
Cary Grant Biopic Series ‘Archie’ Starring Jason Isaacs Sets Cast
ITVX and BritBox International’s Jason Isaacs-starring Cary Grant biopic Archie has set the rest of its cast. Jeff Pope’s series, revealed by Deadline in August, will also star Laura Aikman (Bluestone 42, Gavin and Stacey) as Cary’s ex-wife Dyan Cannon with Harriet Walter (Succession, Ted Lasso, Killing Eve) as Elise Leach, Grant’s mother. Dainton Anderson (Patrick Melrose), Calam Lynch (Bridgerton) and Oaklee Pendergast (Home) will play young versions of Archie Leach and Kara Tointon (Mr Selfridge, The Halcyon, Sound of Music Live) will play young Elsie. Meanwhile, Henry Lloyd-Hughes (Ragdoll), Ian Pulston-Davies (DI Ray, Coronation Street), Ian McNeice (Doc Martin), Jason Watkins (McDonald & Dodds, Des), Lisa Faulkner (EastEnders) and Niamh Cusack (The Virtues)...
ETOnline.com
Sarah Jessica Parker Has Family Emergency, Misses NYC Ballet Gala and Press Event
Sarah Jessica Parker is dealing with a family emergency, her rep told ET, which has caused her to miss out on two events. ET can confirm that the 57-year-old actress pulled out of the global virtual press conference for Hocus Pocus 2 on Wednesday, and also did not attend the New York Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center on Wednesday night. The event's rep did not elaborate on the family emergency.
RELATED PEOPLE
thesource.com
Nick Cannon Announces Birth of 10th Child, Just Over a Week After Birth of Baby No. 9
Nick Cannon is officially a father of ten. Cannon celebrated the birth of his 10th child, this one with Brittany Bell. On Instagram Friday, Cannon made the announcement. The birth comes nine days after Cannon welcomed Baby No. 9, a daughter named Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole. The 10th Child is a son named Rise Messiah Cannon and weighs 10 pounds.
Iphigenia in Splott review – a shattering modern classic that distils all our troubles
Gary Owen’s magnificent one-woman monologue brings Greek tragedy to Cardiff and reveals the terrible emotional costs of our societal shortfalls
thesource.com
[WATCH] Wu-Tang Clan and Nas Releases ‘NY State of Mind’ Tour Mini Documentary
The legendary hip-hop titans Wu-Tang Clan and Nas, and special guest Busta Rhymes have created a mini-documentary showcasing their current US NY State of Mind tour. Live Nation made an 8-minute movie that provides viewers an inside peek at the legendary tour and the bond between the musicians through privileged and personal interviews and behind-the-scenes backstage footage.
thesource.com
Kid Cudi Releases Animated TV Event & New Album, ‘Entergalactic’
Kid Cudi released his highly-anticipated new album, Entergalactic, a project in support of the artist’s new animated television event, which was also released on Friday (Sept. 30) on Netflix. The album features guest appearances by Ty Dolla $ign, 2 Chainz, Steve Akoi, and Don Toliver. Stream it below. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thesource.com
The Estate of Prodigy Releases New Posthumous Album ‘The Hegelian Dialectic Volume 2: The Book Of Heroine’
Prodigy of influential hip-hop group Mobb Deep’s new posthumous album, The Hegelian Dialectic Volume 2: The Book Of Heroine, has been released. Released by the Estate of Prodigy new release is a follow-up to The Hegelian Dialectic (The Book Of Revelation), which was released in 2017 ahead of his death.
thesource.com
Quavo Says He and Takeoff Cleared New Album Title With Raekwon: ‘We Most Definitely Got Respect for the OGs’
Quavo and Takeoff are ready to drop their debut duet album, Only Built 4 Infinity Links. The album carries a title very similar to the classic album Only Built 4 Cuban Linx, commonly known as The Purple Tape, by Raekwon. TMZ caught up with Quavo at the airport and questioned...
thesource.com
Kel Mitchell Remembers Coolio: ‘He Just Brought a Special Kind of Magic’
Late Wednesday night, Hip-Hop was rocked by the news of the death of Coolio. Among the classic songs created by the late rapper was the theme song for the popular Nickelodeon show Kenan & Kel. In addition to performing the single, Coolio appeared in the opening music video for the...
Sebastian Broadway Actor Titus Burgess Shares Honest Take On The Racist Comments Made About Halle Bailey And The Little Mermaid
Titus Burgess played Sebastian in The Little Mermaid on Broadway, and he's got thoughts at the hate coming to Halle Bailey.
Comments / 1