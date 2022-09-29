ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Data Privacy

‘There’s one email’: worried Optus customers outraged by lack of help since data breach

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45N5s2_0iEnXgY700
Some Optus customers say they have received only one email about the cyber-attack, encouraging them to have ‘heightened awareness’ of suspicious activity.

Optus customers have been left feeling vulnerable and outraged by the company’s poor communication a week after it announced a massive cyber-attack affecting millions of Australians.

Karen Walker says finding clear information about what happened – and what data has been stolen – has been incredibly difficult.

“There’s one email [from Optus], no advice on what we should do and we’re hearing more from the media than from Optus themselves,” Walker said.

“I’m very concerned. I haven’t seen anything within my emails or my bank accounts or anything that is suspicious, but that’s not to say that’s not going to come.”

On 22 September, Optus revealed a data breach in which the personal information of millions of customers was stolen, including names, email and postal addresses, phone numbers and dates of births.

Some customers also had identification numbers compromised, including passport, driver’s licence and Medicare numbers.

Optus has emailed some customers alerting them to the cyber-attack, including general information about what data might have been exposed. It encouraged customers to have a “heightened awareness” of suspicious activity and look out for contact from scammers.

Walker has been an Optus customer for 20 years but is now considering a different provider, saying she is “disgusted” by what occurred and how little direct communication and advice she has been offered.

Connie Quinn, also a 20-year Optus customer, has received a single email from the company. She tried to get in touch with Optus earlier in the week, waiting on a chat for three hours without a response.

“We need transparency which we’re not [getting], because apparently Medicare details have been compromised now too, which we weren’t notified about,” Quinn said.

“What else has been compromised that we don’t know about?”

Quinn is unable to take the time to get her licence number changed due to work commitments, saying the situation is “ridiculously” stressful.

“It’s just not good enough. They need to get in contact with everyone who’s been involved … because so many people haven’t had any communication,” she said.

“I’ve got one daughter who hasn’t had any communication at all [while] one daughter has.”

Optus’s online chat feature has been inundated since the hack was announced. People on social media have reported waiting three to four hours for a response, with some reporting waits of up to 18 hours.

But it isn’t just current customers struggling to find clear information about their stolen data. Tricia Smythe was an Optus customer 13 years ago and received an email five days after the hack to notify her that her information was compromised.

“I feel like they’ve failed their customers,” she said.

“Optus has mismanaged this situation greatly in the sense that they’re not providing the information they have at hand to the customers to put our worries at ease.”

The email sent to Smythe contained no specific details and even after calling Optus directly, she doesn’t know which of her ID points were taken.

“If you go the whole hog, you think it’s my Medicare card, my license, my passport, my name, my address – that’s everything. You feel so vulnerable, it’s like going into your office naked.”

Optus has offered those most affected a 12-month credit monitoring subscription through Equifax Protect, but customers have expressed frustration there has been no direct communication on how to access the service.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Vladimir Putin’s latest frightening gambit lies at the bottom of the ocean

“Once is happenstance,” wrote James Bond’s creator. “Twice is coincidence. Three times, it’s enemy action.” As European politicians and security agencies ponder the three explosions that caused leaks in the two Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea on Monday, they may find this adage of Ian Fleming’s helpful in resolving their doubts about who was responsible.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Optus#Data Breach#Australians#Medicare
US News and World Report

Australia Tells SingTel-Owned Optus to Pay Cost of Replacing Hacked ID Documents

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian telecoms giant Optus must pay the cost of replacing the passports and drivers licences of millions of customers whose personal information was stolen in one of the country's biggest data breaches, the government said on Thursday. The theft of data attached to 10 million customer accounts,...
ECONOMY
shefinds

3 Scary Signs That Your iPhone Is Being Tracked, According To Security Experts

Is there anything creepier than imagining your phone is being tracked and that someone or a group of people can detect where you are, what you’re doing, and what services you’re seeking online? Unfortunately, it isn’t that hard for someone to gain access to your device and track you. That’s why it’s important to know some of the most common signs of being tracked so that you can immediately take action if you suspect your phone is no longer private and secure. These are the three scary signs that your iPhone is being tracked, according to security experts.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
The Guardian

Coolio obituary

Coolio, who has died suddenly aged 59, was an accessible star of the US west coast hip-hop scene whose 1995 single Gangsta’s Paradise became one of the most successful rap songs of all time, topping charts around the world. Although he had emerged in the late 1980s from the...
HIP HOP
The Guardian

You be the judge: should my husband stop removing the sink strainer?

Using the sink strainer is simple and could prevent a big plumbing hassle. I live with my husband, Simeon, in a house that has a sink strainer, which I think is quite useful. It helps with collecting any sort of food debris and, for me, it’s just an obvious thing to use. I’ve always had one in my home. But Simeon doesn’t feel that way.
LAW
The Guardian

The Guardian

458K+
Followers
104K+
Post
208M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy