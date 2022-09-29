A new academic study demonstrates for the first time that scheduling medical appointments later in the week increases patient attendance by over 10%. Missed appointments are a long-standing challenge for the UK's National Health Service, increasing costs and reducing already strained services. Research has shown that missing appointments can have a deadly impact on patient health. NHS analysis in 2019 found that more than 15 million GP appointments are wasted each year because patients fail to turn up or warn surgeries they will not be attending.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO