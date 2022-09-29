Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
New study underscores need for COVID-19 booster shots for older adults
In a study of more than 80 men and women from Baltimore, Maryland, Johns Hopkins researchers have added to evidence that COVID-19 booster shots are essential for maintaining long-term immunity against infection, particularly among older adults. Results of the study, published Aug. 15 in Clinical Infectious Diseases, directly support the...
MedicalXpress
Adverse health outcomes associated with long-term antidepressant use
Long-term antidepressant use may double the risk of heart disease, finds the most comprehensive epidemiological study to date to investigate the health consequences from using the medication over ten years. The University of Bristol-led study, published in the British Journal of Psychiatry Open, analyzed data on over 200,000 people. Antidepressants...
MedicalXpress
New study shows people with glaucoma are at significant risk of Alzheimer's disease
A large, nationwide study from Taiwan shows that people with a specific type of glaucoma, called normal-tension glaucoma, are at high risk for developing Alzheimer's disease. The researchers say people with this type of glaucoma should be screened for Alzheimer's disease. The study will be presented at AAO 2022, the 126th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
MedicalXpress
Study reveals how COVID damages the heart
University of Queensland researchers have discovered how COVID-19 damages the heart, opening the door to future treatments. This initial study—featuring a small cohort—found COVID-19 damaged the DNA in cardiac tissue, which wasn't detected in influenza samples. UQ Diamantina Institute researcher Dr. Arutha Kulasinghe said the team found while...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Study identifies emerging illnesses from COVID-19 in children
A National Jewish Health led study finds that children who develop shortness of breath after COVID-19 infection have evidence of peripheral airway obstruction. These children can experience persistent fatigue, shortness of breath, chest pain or cough after recovering from their acute infection symptoms. These symptoms, also known as "long COVID,"...
KIDS・
MedicalXpress
Study finds major depression increased 60% in older adults from 2010 to 2019
The prevalence of depression is increasing among older adults, but there has not been a proportional increase in mental health treatment, according to a study published online Sept. 9 in the Journal of Affective Disorders. Kevin H. Yang, M.D., from the University of California in San Diego, and colleagues used...
MedicalXpress
Weed killer detected in Australian urine samples
Dr. Sarit Kaserzon and Ph.D. candidate Garth Campbell from UQ's Queensland Alliance for Environmental Health Sciences led a team which tested urine samples from more than 1,800 Australians and compared them with 27 samples from New Zealand farmers. "We detected low levels of glyphosate, the world's most commonly used herbicide...
MedicalXpress
Non-opioid compounds squelch pain without sedation
A newly identified set of molecules alleviated pain in mice while avoiding the sedating affect that limits the use of opiates, according to a new study led by researchers at UC San Francisco. The molecules act on the same receptor as clonidine and dexmedetomidine—drugs commonly used in hospitals as sedatives—but are chemically unrelated to them and may not be addictive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
More physical activity, less screen time linked to better executive function in toddlers, study finds
A new study explored whether adherence to American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines for diet and physical activity had any relationship with toddlers' ability to remember, plan, pay attention, shift between tasks and regulate their own thoughts and behavior, a suite of skills known as executive function. Reported in The Journal...
MedicalXpress
Researchers create new method to more accurately measure cancer lesions response to treatment
Researchers from the University of Colorado Cancer Center on the Anschutz Medical Campus have created a new way of measuring cancer lesions response to treatment that could better inform the development of new cancer drugs. Measurement of cancer lesions and their changes with therapy are conducted using a validated, ubiquitous...
MedicalXpress
How protected am I from COVID-19? A new test could tell you at home
Say you're going to a wedding or a concert or are about to leave the country. You've been vaccinated against COVID-19, even boosted, but you have an underlying medical condition. You might have a young child who's received only one vaccine dose. How much protection do you and your family have? Do you need another booster?
MedicalXpress
Lipids in blood predict nerve damage risk among patients with type 2 diabetes
Of the 37 million Americans with diabetes, up to 50% may end up with nerve damage, or diabetic neuropathy, that can be painful and disabling. While some medications can reduce pain, scientists continue searching for factors that cause patients to develop diabetic neuropathy—to identify ways to reduce the risk of harmful symptoms.
MedicalXpress
Research suggests patients don't like Mondays for medical appointments, with implications for scheduling
A new academic study demonstrates for the first time that scheduling medical appointments later in the week increases patient attendance by over 10%. Missed appointments are a long-standing challenge for the UK's National Health Service, increasing costs and reducing already strained services. Research has shown that missing appointments can have a deadly impact on patient health. NHS analysis in 2019 found that more than 15 million GP appointments are wasted each year because patients fail to turn up or warn surgeries they will not be attending.
MedicalXpress
Innovative breath sampling device could revolutionize diagnosis of diseases, including COVID-19
New research shows 100% effectiveness of an innovative breath sampling device developed by Northumbria University medtech spinout, PulmoBioMed, that could revolutionize diagnosis of a range of diseases, including COVID-19. The results mean that PulmoBioMed's game-changing device, PBM-HALE, can be used to study infections of the deep lung, reducing the need...
MedicalXpress
Perinatal health risks increase in people with disabilities, finds study
People reporting disabilities are more likely to have smoked during pregnancy and have an increased risk for preterm birth and low birthweight, according to a study published online Sept. 21 in Health Affairs. Willi Horner-Johnson, Ph.D., from Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, and colleagues analyzed data from the...
MedicalXpress
What does it mean to die of 'old age?'
Queen Elizabeth's newly released death certificate contains just two curious words under her cause of death—old age. We might talk about people dying of old age in everyday speech. But who actually dies of old age, medically speaking, in the 21st century?. Such a vague cause of death not...
MedicalXpress
How long older adults will live comes down to 17 often surprising factors
A new model to predict the life expectancy of older people relies less on their specific disease diagnoses and more on factors such as the ability to grocery shop, the amount of certain small cholesterol particles circulating in their blood, and whether they never or only occasionally smoked. The findings...
MedicalXpress
New model for cancer risk assessment of air pollution based on in vitro testing of collected environmental samples
A study by researchers at Institute of Environmental Medicine shows that in vitro new approach methodologies (NAMs) can be a useful tool to improve cancer risk assessment (CRA) strategies in the context of complex environmental mixtures as such air pollution. WHO has estimated that air pollution is responsible for 7...
MedicalXpress
Study finds higher rates of traumatic injuries for outdoor workers during hotter weather
Rates of traumatic injury among workers in the Oregon agricultural and construction sectors are significantly higher during periods of high heat compared with periods of more moderate weather, a recent Oregon State University study found. The results underscore the importance of providing robust safety protections for outdoor workers, especially as...
MedicalXpress
This company is bioengineering pig kidneys and livers for possible transplant into humans
In an Minnesota lab, clear containers hold pig kidneys and livers that scientists hope will someday be transplantable in humans. Miromatrix Medical, a biomedical firm based in the Twin Cities suburb of Eden Prairie, is exploring the scientific area known as xenotransplantation. Xenotransplantation is a blanket term for a wide...
Comments / 0