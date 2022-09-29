Read full article on original website
How GBR Coin (GBR) Is Revamping The Real Estate Industry
A real estate company based in Dubai has been working relentlessly to develop and grow their blockchain and cryptocurrency offering. The team’s efforts have recently paid off and they were able to launch their ICO for their token much sooner than they had originally planned. The team has now...
XRP Trading Volumes Suddenly Up 542%, What's Happening?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
SHIB Price Analysis for September 29
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for October 1
That's How Many LUNC Burned All Along as Binance Burns First Batch
Binance's collection of trading fees of margin and spot LUNC pairs for burning ended Oct. 1. While most of the crypto community is waiting for tomorrow's LUNC burn data from the exchange, let's see how many tokens of the infamous project have been burned so far. Data on the burned...
Ethereum on Verge of Collapse as This Indicator Hits New Multimonth Low
Solana Surges 8% in Week, Challenges Ethereum on This Specific Market
LUNC Trading Volume Falls Double-Digits, Is Binance Burning Hype Over?
Ripple Partner Releases Sensational Appeal to Court and SEC, Here's What It Says
Ripple's important partner I-Remit, a Philippines-based cross-border remittance company, has issued a brief in support of the crypto company and XRP in a lawsuit initiated by the SEC. In addition to issuing an official statement on the situation, the company has asked the court to include it in its final decision.
Lumber supply and demand
The FEA expects the lull in demand for lumber to last into 2023, but it sees it surging again by the end of the year due to massive pent-up demand for affordable housing. A key demographic of home buyers, those between the ages of 30 and 35, is expected to hit the market in 2023. But housing supplies are tight. “US homebuilders have been building below the underlying demand for housing for more than a dozen years,” Gauvin said.
MicroStrategy Wants to Create Bitcoin Lightning Network-Based SaaS, Seeks IT Engineer
M-Ventures Under MEXC Completes Brand Upgrade, With Capital Scale Reaching $200M
On Sept. 28, during the Token2049 event in Singapore, MEXC Exchange officially announced at the MEXC afterparty “M&M Launcher” that its fund was officially upgraded to M-Ventures and a new management team. The upgraded M-Ventures is a comprehensive fund committed to empowering innovations in the cryptocurrency field via strategic investment, mergers and acquisitions, funds of funds, and project incubation.
IOTA's New Shimmer Token Makes Its First Major Exchange Listing: Details
ETHW up 14.5% as Binance Makes Step Toward Possible Listing: Details
Radix Announces Babylon, First Major Update to Radix Public Network
Radix smart contract platform for asset-oriented DeFi has recently announced the launch of its new test network, Alphanet, for the upcoming Babylon release, which is the first update to the existing Radix Public Network. Radix is a full-stack solution for DeFi which, with the Babylon release, will include Radix Engine,...
Ethereum Maxi Calls ADA Zombiechain, Here's Why
Evan Van Ness, a popular Ethereum maxi, has once again mentioned Cardano blockchain in one of his tweets, calling it a "zombiechain," referring to a new low number of transactions on the network and even comparing it to Uniswap, which, according to him, does substantially more transactions than Cardano. The...
XT.COM Lists Q2 in Its Main Metaverse Zone
XT.COM has listed Q2 in the main Metaverse Zone and has opened trading for the Q2/USDT trading pair at 2022-09-27 02:00 (UTC). Q2 tokens are for decentralized governance of the Players’ DAO. Q2s empower players, streamers, developers, and token holders with the opportunity to own and govern the future of video games and gaming in the metaverse.
MEXC Leveraged ETF Leads the Cryptocurrency Market as Its Liquidity Ranks First in the World
Crypto asset trades emerge one after another, and leveraged ETFs are becoming the next star product after futures. MEXC, the cryptocurrency exchange with the highest futures trading liquidity on the Internet, takes the lead again in the cryptocurrency market with leveraged ETFs. Comparing the leveraged ETF depth indicators of trading...
Solana Million-dollar Liquidation Poses Threat to Price: Details
Key Reason Why Bitcoin Just Reclaimed $20,000
Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has managed to reclaim the $20,000 at 2:57 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. The cryptocurrency has so far peaked at $20,177, spiking nearly 3% on the day. Its recent recovery has coincided with U.S. stocks moving into the green territory because of...
