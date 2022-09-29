ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

u.today

How GBR Coin (GBR) Is Revamping The Real Estate Industry

A real estate company based in Dubai has been working relentlessly to develop and grow their blockchain and cryptocurrency offering. The team’s efforts have recently paid off and they were able to launch their ICO for their token much sooner than they had originally planned. The team has now...
u.today

XRP Trading Volumes Suddenly Up 542%, What's Happening?

u.today

SHIB Price Analysis for September 29

u.today

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for October 1

u.today

Ethereum on Verge of Collapse as This Indicator Hits New Multimonth Low

u.today

Solana Surges 8% in Week, Challenges Ethereum on This Specific Market

u.today

LUNC Trading Volume Falls Double-Digits, Is Binance Burning Hype Over?

NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Quartz

Lumber supply and demand

The FEA expects the lull in demand for lumber to last into 2023, but it sees it surging again by the end of the year due to massive pent-up demand for affordable housing. A key demographic of home buyers, those between the ages of 30 and 35, is expected to hit the market in 2023. But housing supplies are tight. “US homebuilders have been building below the underlying demand for housing for more than a dozen years,” Gauvin said.
u.today

MicroStrategy Wants to Create Bitcoin Lightning Network-Based SaaS, Seeks IT Engineer

u.today

M-Ventures Under MEXC Completes Brand Upgrade, With Capital Scale Reaching $200M

On Sept. 28, during the Token2049 event in Singapore, MEXC Exchange officially announced at the MEXC afterparty “M&M Launcher” that its fund was officially upgraded to M-Ventures and a new management team. The upgraded M-Ventures is a comprehensive fund committed to empowering innovations in the cryptocurrency field via strategic investment, mergers and acquisitions, funds of funds, and project incubation.
u.today

IOTA's New Shimmer Token Makes Its First Major Exchange Listing: Details

u.today

ETHW up 14.5% as Binance Makes Step Toward Possible Listing: Details

u.today

Radix Announces Babylon, First Major Update to Radix Public Network

Radix smart contract platform for asset-oriented DeFi has recently announced the launch of its new test network, Alphanet, for the upcoming Babylon release, which is the first update to the existing Radix Public Network. Radix is a full-stack solution for DeFi which, with the Babylon release, will include Radix Engine,...
u.today

Ethereum Maxi Calls ADA Zombiechain, Here's Why

Evan Van Ness, a popular Ethereum maxi, has once again mentioned Cardano blockchain in one of his tweets, calling it a "zombiechain," referring to a new low number of transactions on the network and even comparing it to Uniswap, which, according to him, does substantially more transactions than Cardano. The...
u.today

XT.COM Lists Q2 in Its Main Metaverse Zone

XT.COM has listed Q2 in the main Metaverse Zone and has opened trading for the Q2/USDT trading pair at 2022-09-27 02:00 (UTC). Q2 tokens are for decentralized governance of the Players’ DAO. Q2s empower players, streamers, developers, and token holders with the opportunity to own and govern the future of video games and gaming in the metaverse.
u.today

Solana Million-dollar Liquidation Poses Threat to Price: Details

u.today

Key Reason Why Bitcoin Just Reclaimed $20,000

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has managed to reclaim the $20,000 at 2:57 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. The cryptocurrency has so far peaked at $20,177, spiking nearly 3% on the day. Its recent recovery has coincided with U.S. stocks moving into the green territory because of...
