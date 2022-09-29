ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

WacoTrib.com

Mike Copeland: Uncle Worm's home base; New Outlook tenants; Lee Trevino visit; Big 12 commissioner

Just call Justin Blalock “Uncle Worm,” a nickname he has had since middle school, one he does not necessarily enjoy but finds himself stuck with. His place of business is fittingly, Uncle Worm’s. He caters events around McLennan County, with emphasis on the China Spring and Bosqueville areas. His dishes have become so popular and generated such a following he has turned the building at 6500 N. 19th St. into his brick-and-mortar location. Some may recall that the Red Barn, La Fiesta, El Conquistador and Rusty Nail restaurants occupied the premises at times the past 60 years, Blalock said.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

One-two punch of freeze, drought has Waco's trees looking ragged

Waco’s red oak trees this fall are dropping limbs, while pecan trees are splattering cars with sap, and hackberry trees are losing their leaves to very hungry caterpillars. Some trees are dying after the trauma of a record February 2021 freeze, which has been followed this year with the worst drought since 2011.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Harry Harelik: Waco Family Medicine's future is built on vision of its founders

In the over two years the world has grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic, much has been learned. In times of significant health risks, the world has learned just how much hope health care professionals give to health-challenged individuals and their families. Ultimately, humanity also learned the critical issues of the pandemic which led to the loss of over 1 million American lives, thousands here in Central Texas. And we learned the importance of being sure health care is available to the underinsured and the less financially secure in every community.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Design to start soon for city park near Floyd Casey site

As plans for residential and commercial redevelopment of the city-owned former Floyd Casey Stadium site move forward, a park Waco plans to build next door is just beginning to take shape. The city has committed more than $20 million for the park, which Plan Commission Director Clint Peters said will...
WACO, TX
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
Waco, TX
Obituaries
WacoTrib.com

LETTERS: What's the difference between a coyote and Gov. Abbott?

What is the difference between Gov. Greg Abbott and a border coyote migrant smuggler?. A coyote is looked down on because he charges people to move them through Texas. Greg does it for free, charging the taxpayers to foot the bill. Coyotes put migrants danger of arrest. Greg will safely...
TEXAS STATE
WacoTrib.com

Gatesville to laud new Hall of Fame class

Gatesville will be holding its 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet on Oct. 8 at the Gatesville Civic Center, with doors opening at 5 p.m. Becca Whittle Wilhite, Jerry Sullivan, Larry Moore and the late Tommy Davidson will be inducted, along with basketball and track coach Gerald Poe and the 2009 Lady Hornets powerlifting team, which won the state championship.
GATESVILLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Waco: Clear. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Businesses gear up for brisk Baylor-OSU game day crowds

Quite a battle is unfolding this weekend in Waco. And, by the way, the Baylor University and Oklahoma State University plan a gridiron slugfest at 2:30 Saturday afternoon at McLane Stadium. At least some degree of fracas preceded kickoff. Hotel rooms began disappearing. An APB went out for tickets. Friday...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

LETTERS: Cats are a growing problem in Waco

I am heavily involved in our community as the executive director for a nonprofit called Group W Bench Litter Patrol. I also sit on the board of directors for Keep Waco Beautiful. I fully believe in working as a community to help make our city a wonderful place to live. Although there are many things I feel passionately about when it comes to changes I would like to see in Waco, I write today about one issue that has become extremely prevalent in my neighborhood — and that is what I see with people and their pets.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 1, 2022 in Waco, TX

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The Waco area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Abbott stays perfect with blanking of Borden County

This week, the Abbott Panthers took over the No. 1 ranking in Texas in Class 1A Div. I. On Thursday night, the Panthers went out and backed up that ranking. Abbott pocketed its sixth mercy-rule romp in six games with a 46-0 victory over Borden County. It was also the Panthers’ second straight shutout, as they beat Avalon by the same score last week.
ABBOTT, TX
WacoTrib.com

Explosive returns lift Oklahoma State past Baylor, 36-25

Brice Cherry: Jerryworld feels a thousand miles away for these Bears Baylor notebook: Cowboys put halt to Bears' McLane winning streak. On gold-out day at McLane Stadium, Oklahoma State showed it still holds the gold standard for kick returners. Dez Bryant, Justin Blackmon and Tyreek Hill are long gone, but...
WACO, TX

