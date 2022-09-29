ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL
Education
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Education
southportcorridorchicago.com

Francesca’s Southport Corridor has closed

Francesca’s has closed its Southport Corridor location in Chicago as of September 20, 2022. The young women’s fashion retailer had closed over 250 stores over the past two years. Francesca’s tried to raise funds to help cover their $33 million in debt, but ultimately they had to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

State agency needs to act so more underserved residents can get dental care

Oral health is essential to our overall health and well-being. But for so many underserved communities, it’s simply not a realistic option to maintain routine dental visits. Delayed dental care can allow potentially dangerous conditions to remain untreated and can be linked to other serious health conditions, such as diabetes and heart disease.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

When Can I Visit The Chicago Botanic Garden For Free?

With the seasons and colors both beginning to change, many are looking for a destination in the Chicago area to take in the beautiful autumn scenery. Among those locations is the Chicago Botanic Garden in north suburban Glencoe, featuring stunning sights across 385 acres in Cook County Forest Preserves. While...
CHICAGO, IL
Radio Ink

Clauss To Contribute For Cochran On WLS

The longtime host of ‘Living Healthy Chicago’ on WGN-9 has joined the WLS-AM on-air team as a contributor for The Steve Cochran Show. Chicago radio and television personality Jane Clauss will now be chatting with WLS listeners during Cochran’s morning show. “Jane is the consummate media professional...
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Hip-hop blogs spread fake news about O-Block

This article was co-published in partnership with The TRiiBE. For as long as Chicago has been on the map as a dominant cultural hotbed, the city’s Black population has been a target of lucrative exploitation and racist scapegoating from right-wing and mainstream news, gossip blogs, and fringe hip-hop media.
CHICAGO, IL
QSR magazine

Bonchon to Open in Melrose Park, Illinois

Bonchon, the wildly popular Korean fried chicken restaurant concept with over 115 U.S. locations, announced today that it has signed a lease to open a 2,800 square foot location at 900 W North Avenue within the Winston Plaza shopping center. The forthcoming restaurant will bring the brand’s world-famous signature menu to the market, which includes hand-battered, double-fried, crispy Korean fried chicken.
MELROSE PARK, IL
Jake Wells

Some Chicago residents to get up to $400

money in handPhoto by Pictures of Money (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for you in Chicago. To help you fight rising costs, most residents will be getting a check from the state of Illinois, likely this week. Residents who meet the qualifications will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age).
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Need affordable rental housing? Get on a waiting list, agency urges

Twenty years ago Joy Grizzard moved to Evanston, hoping to get a better education for her kids. She succeeded on that front, “but I left because it was expensive – is expensive,” Grizzard said at a meeting on affordable housing last week. She lived on Chicago’s South...
EVANSTON, IL

