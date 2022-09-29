Read full article on original website
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
EggHolic - Restaurant/Food Review - Schaumburg, ILChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Migrants Surge to 1,452 as Chicago Welcomes ThemTom HandyChicago, IL
Two of the Top 15 Hardest Colleges to get into are in Illinois
A list has come out from a new website ranking the Top 50 Hardest Colleges to get Accepted into for 2023, and right near the top of the list sit two of the best Universities in the Land of Lincoln. According to cbsnews.com, Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, and the...
Defund the police push, liberal policies driving Chicago business exodus, hurting poor the most: experts
Experts tell Fox News Digital that the defund the police movement has created a business exodus in Chicago that will hurt the most vulnerable communities the most.
napervillelocal.com
Chicago Suburb Makes Money Magazine’s 2022 Best Places To Live List
For the second year in a row, Naperville has earned a spot on Money magazine’s roundup of the 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. The city came in at number 16 in the magazine’s 2022 rankings and was just one of two places in Illinois to make the list.
Western Chicago suburb in top ten ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
Families searching for the perfect place to settle down face a difficult task — finding the city with the best school system, low crime rates, quality health care and community support can leave prospective homebuyers feeling flustered. Enter Fortune researchers, 215,000 data points, and 2,000 cities and towns across the U.S. and you get the […]
NBC Chicago
Chicago Suburb, Neighborhood Land on List of 50 Best Places to Live in US
You may not know it -- but if you reside in a certain western suburb or a certain northern Chicago neighborhood, you're living in one of the top places to put down roots, a new list says. According to a recently released report from Money.com, 50 places in the country...
southportcorridorchicago.com
Francesca’s Southport Corridor has closed
Francesca’s has closed its Southport Corridor location in Chicago as of September 20, 2022. The young women’s fashion retailer had closed over 250 stores over the past two years. Francesca’s tried to raise funds to help cover their $33 million in debt, but ultimately they had to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
Top Chicago Doctor Breaks Down Common Side Effects for New Bivalent COVID Boosters
As many Americans are starting to get inoculated with the new bivalent COVID-19 boosters, aimed to combat both the novel strain and the omicron variant, many are wondering if side effects may be different at all. Chicago's top doctor discussed the boosters during a Facebook Live chat Tuesday, and offered...
This Is Illinois' Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Chicago-area universities not making the grade on faculty diversity
For college students Alex Jackson and Lily Ng having professors of color is especially meaningful.
nypressnews.com
State agency needs to act so more underserved residents can get dental care
Oral health is essential to our overall health and well-being. But for so many underserved communities, it’s simply not a realistic option to maintain routine dental visits. Delayed dental care can allow potentially dangerous conditions to remain untreated and can be linked to other serious health conditions, such as diabetes and heart disease.
When Can I Visit The Chicago Botanic Garden For Free?
With the seasons and colors both beginning to change, many are looking for a destination in the Chicago area to take in the beautiful autumn scenery. Among those locations is the Chicago Botanic Garden in north suburban Glencoe, featuring stunning sights across 385 acres in Cook County Forest Preserves. While...
Radio Ink
Clauss To Contribute For Cochran On WLS
The longtime host of ‘Living Healthy Chicago’ on WGN-9 has joined the WLS-AM on-air team as a contributor for The Steve Cochran Show. Chicago radio and television personality Jane Clauss will now be chatting with WLS listeners during Cochran’s morning show. “Jane is the consummate media professional...
Cook Co. judge approves $100M class action settlement against Google
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thousands of Illinois residents will get a check from Google after a Cook County judge approved a $100 million class action settlement.Those who filed claims will receive about $154 each. The payout settles a lawsuit over Google's face grouping tool. The plaintiffs argued the tool violated Illinois privacy laws.
CHICAGO READER
Hip-hop blogs spread fake news about O-Block
This article was co-published in partnership with The TRiiBE. For as long as Chicago has been on the map as a dominant cultural hotbed, the city’s Black population has been a target of lucrative exploitation and racist scapegoating from right-wing and mainstream news, gossip blogs, and fringe hip-hop media.
QSR magazine
Bonchon to Open in Melrose Park, Illinois
Bonchon, the wildly popular Korean fried chicken restaurant concept with over 115 U.S. locations, announced today that it has signed a lease to open a 2,800 square foot location at 900 W North Avenue within the Winston Plaza shopping center. The forthcoming restaurant will bring the brand’s world-famous signature menu to the market, which includes hand-battered, double-fried, crispy Korean fried chicken.
What does Chicago do better than ALL other big cities?
I'm not looking for purely subjective answers like 'food.' Chicago has great food but so doesn't a ton of other big cities. I'm looking for the 1 or 2 things that set Chicago apart on a national or international basis.
Some Chicago residents to get up to $400
money in handPhoto by Pictures of Money (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for you in Chicago. To help you fight rising costs, most residents will be getting a check from the state of Illinois, likely this week. Residents who meet the qualifications will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age).
Chicago natives pick up the pieces after Hurricane Ian's destruction
Chicago area natives are recovering after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida and then the Carolinas this week.
evanstonroundtable.com
Need affordable rental housing? Get on a waiting list, agency urges
Twenty years ago Joy Grizzard moved to Evanston, hoping to get a better education for her kids. She succeeded on that front, “but I left because it was expensive – is expensive,” Grizzard said at a meeting on affordable housing last week. She lived on Chicago’s South...
CPD must give detainees access to attorney in under 3 hours, per new consent decree
A new consent decree was signed by a Cook County judge on Wednesday that ended incommunicado detention at the Chicago Police Department. Under the decree, Chicago police will provide every arrestee with access to communicate with an attorney.
