The City of Chino Hills and Waste Management will be hosting a free compost giveaway event while supplies last. Three products will be available: wood chips, mulch, and compost. Compost creates nutrients when mixed with soil. Please bring your own shovel and container and be prepared to provide proof of Chino Hills residency in the form of a driver’s license or utility bill. Loading directly into a vehicle will not be permitted. Each participant is limited to 60 gallons of compost per household.

CHINO HILLS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO