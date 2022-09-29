Read full article on original website
Related
radiokenai.com
Alaska Receives Approval For EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan
The Alaska Energy Authority and the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities received approval from the Federal Highway Administration to implement Alaska’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan to build a network of EV charging stations along the state’s highway corridors. “That will free up approximately $19 million. That...
alaskasnewssource.com
Orange Shirt Day brings awareness to the impact of Indian boarding schools on Alaska Natives
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The corner of Minnesota Drive and Northern Lights Boulevard was filled with people wearing orange shirts and waving signs Friday morning in honor of Orange Shirt Day, also recognized as the National Day of Remembrance for U.S. Indian Boarding Schools. “I’m here to raise awareness for...
alaskapublic.org
Watch the debate on whether Alaska should hold a constitutional convention
Alaska’s state constitution was ratified in 1956. While the document has been amended numerous times since then, it has never been revisited in its entirety. That could change if voters approve a ballot measure this November asking whether Alaska should revisit its constitution by holding a convention with elected delegates. Whether or not the measure passes could have a major impact on the state’s political future.
csengineermag.com
Port of Alaska Makes Major Modern Move
Decade-long Modernization Plan Could Approach Nearly $2 Billion. When the Port of Alaska opened in 1961, the largest container ships were about 800 TEUs (20-foot equivalent units), which measures the volume of units in 20-foot long containers. In shipping, TEUs are the standard unit of measure. Since then, however, containerships...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
webcenterfairbanks.com
Governor Dunleavy creates Office of Energy Innovation to boost renewables in Alaska
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Efforts at expanding renewable energy in Alaska got a shot in the arm with the creation of the Office of Energy Innovation. Governor Mike Dunleavy signed an administrative order on Friday, September 30 establishing the office which, according to a press release, is meant to increase energy independence and counter global events destabilizing energy prices.
kfqd.com
President Joe Biden approves assistance for western Alaska village
President Joe Biden has authorized 100-percent federal funding to help western Alaska communities recover from this month’s major storm. “Alaska’s News Source” reports recovery costs will be covered by the federal government for the first 30-days of the incident period; A-D-N reports the announcement comes following requests from the governor and the state’s congressional delegation, who called the funding essential for reconstruction efforts ahead of winter.
kinyradio.com
Donations are sparse for Alaska constitutional convention vote, disclosures show
Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - This year’s vote on an Alaska constitutional convention has the potential to influence the availability of abortion here, the future of the Permanent Fund dividend, and dozens of contentious issues on a variety of subjects. Despite the importance of the upcoming vote, political donors...
KYUK
Typhoon Merbok spotlights Alaska’s need for science and climate-resilient infrastructure
When the remnants of Typhoon Merbok were barreling toward western Alaska to unleash what turned out to be the region’s strongest storm in more than half a century, meteorologists knew what was coming. What they could not predict was the exact level and location of flooding – devastation that prompted a federal disaster declaration on Friday by President Joe Biden and a whirlwind Alaska tour over the weekend by Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ktoo.org
Special investigation finds Gov. Dunleavy wasn’t involved in firing of former Permanent Fund CEO
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy did not orchestrate the firing of former Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. executive director and CEO Angela Rodell, a special investigation has concluded. “The governor’s office had no impact or influence upon the decision,” special investigator Howard Trickey told members of the Legislative Budget and Audit Committee on Thursday.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 30, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Storm damage in Newtok increases the pressure for residents to relocate....
alaskasnewssource.com
Another ex-typhoon takes aim on Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Another ex-typhoon is whipping up winds and waves over the western Aleutian Islands. A Hurricane Force Wind Warning is in effect for winds 60-75 mph, but gusts that could ramp up to 90. Sustained winds of 74 miles per hour are considered hurricane strength. Rain will...
Alaska reality star injured while cleaning up storm damage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A reality television star and Iditarod musher was injured this week while helping clean up storm damage along Alaska’s western coast. Jessie Holmes, who since 2015 has starred in “Life Below Zero,” a show about life in rural Alaska produced by National Geographic TV, was injured by falling debris in a building in the community of Golovin on Wednesday, the Anchorage Daily News reported. He was flown for treatment to Nome and then sent on to an Anchorage hospital. Holmes was treated and released, Providence Alaska Medical Center spokesperson Mikal Canfield said in an email Friday to The Associated Press. Holmes lives in the remote Brushkana area of Alaska, located off the Denali Highway, about 150 miles (241.40 kilometers) northeast of Anchorage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kinyradio.com
Alaska delegation applauds President Joe Biden on Western Alaska disaster cost share
Washington, DC (KINY) - The Alaska delegation is applauding the announcement of a 100% federal cost share for the Western Alaska disaster. U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, Rep. Mary Sattler Peltola, and Gov. Mike Dunleavy have welcomed an announcement that President Biden has approved the State of Alaska’s request to waive the state’s cost share for individual and public assistance for recovery efforts from the impacts of Typhoon Merbok in Western Alaska.
alaskalandmine.com
Legislative investigation into firing of Permanent Fund CEO Angela Rodell reveals big nothing burger
An eight month investigation into the firing of former Permanent Fund CEO Angela Rodell was presented to the Legislative Budget & Audit Committee yesterday afternoon in Anchorage. The committee, chaired by Senator Natasha von Imhof (R – Anchorage), hired the law firm Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt in January to investigate the firing of Rodell by the Permanent Fund Board of Trustees. The investigation cost the state $150,000.
KYUK
Federal and state disaster relief money is available for Western Alaska communities. Here's how to apply
If you’ve been impacted by the storm that hit the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta last week, you may be eligible for disaster relief money. Eligible individuals, homeowners, and business owners can receive aid. That’s after disaster declarations by both the state and the federal government. The aid can help pay for repairs, damages, and temporary housing.
kdll.org
For Alaska’s Railbelt, more rain means more hydropower
Southcentral’s rainy summer means more hydroelectric power for Homer Electric Association and other utilities on Alaska’s Railbelt. Last month, the water level at Bradley Lake was just five feet away from spiling over the top of the dam — letting utilities take more energy from the 120-megawatt hydroelectric project and cut back on using more expensive fuel sources, like natural gas.
kinyradio.com
ADOT closes Montana Creek Bridge until further notice
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Due to structural damage, the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities has closed the Montana Creek Bridge until further notice. This closure includes foot traffic. Alaska DOT&PF, which owns and operates Montana Creek Bridge, has determined the bridge is no longer safe following substructure damage...
cohaitungchi.com
Alaska hot tub suites – wonderful whirlpool tubs in cozy lodges & hotels
You are reading: Nice hotels for couples | Alaska hot tub suites – wonderful whirlpool tubs in cozy lodges & hotels. Alaska – aurora borealis, glaciers, incredible scenery & wildlife, and so much more. Experience this fascinating northern corner of the U.S. and keep the romance going by staying at lodges, hotels and inns with in-room Whirlpool or JACUZZI® Tubs. Here are a few of our recommendations…
Delta Discovery
State of Alaska District Court in Bethel September 21
We have no judgments or probation violations this week. The Bethel Courthouse and Clerk’s Office was closed. Sept. 20-22 for training.
foxwilmington.com
‘Fat Bear Week’ Is a Celebration of the Animal’s Pre-Hibernation Transformation, Alaska Park Ranger Says
There’s a competition heating up Alaska that celebrates fur, heaviness and curves. It’s Fat Bear Week, when all eyes are on the furry chonks to see which one will gain the most weight in the lead up to their hibernation. The brown bears at Katmai National Park and...
Comments / 4