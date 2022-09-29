ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers vs Jets: How to watch, listen and stream

Here is everything you need to know so you can watch, listen to or stream this week’s Pittsburgh Steelers game. Pittsburgh is back home and hoping to snap a two-game losing streak against the 1-2 New York Jets. Pittsburgh’s offense continues to struggle and the Jets are getting back quarterback Zach Wilson. Can a defense without linebacker T.J. Watt slow down Wilson and will the Steelers offense finally get on track?
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cleveland.com

What they’re saying about the Bengals’ win over the Dolphins on Thursday Night Football: Social media reaction

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- The Bengals picked up a big win on Thursday Night Football in front of the largest home crowd Paycor Stadium has ever seen. Both offenses made plays early until Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion after being slammed down on a sack. He was stretchered off the field and replaced by Teddy Bridgewater, who led the Dolphins to a 15-14 lead, but couldn’t get on the board after that.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Jets

The Pittsburgh Steelers host the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium in Week 4. Both teams are coming off Week 3 losses and surely want to break back into the win column. Here are our Steelers Week 4 predictions as they take on the Jets. The Jets failed to build...
PITTSBURGH, PA
On3.com

Joe Burrow comments on Tua Tagovailoa injury following Thursday Night Football

The result of this week’s Thursday Night Football game between Miami and Cincinnati proved secondary to the scary sight in the second quarter when Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered head and neck injuries after being slammed down to the turf rather violently, crashing his head on the Paycor Stadium field. Tagovailoa did not move in the aftermath of the tackle and was eventually stretchered off the field surrounded by a fence of teammates.
MIAMI, FL
Adam Schefter
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 4 of 2022

I don’t want to talk about it. Wait ... what do you mean I have to talk about it? It’s my job? Fine, okay you got me. Week 3 sucked out loud, for pretty much all of us. It’s extremely cowardly to blame anyone else for your mistakes, but I’m going to go ahead and put this one on the entire AFC for the debacle we saw. The Chiefs losing to the Colts? The Chargers getting blown out by the Jaguars? Miami beating the Bills? Sure, maybe you could have seen the Dolphins getting one over on Buffalo — but it was still a shocker.
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Bengals' Field Thursday Night

The Cincinnati Bengals are back on primetime for the first time since Super Bowl LVI and they're making it clear to the entire country what the theme of tonight's game is: White Out. Ahead of their game against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football, the Bengals unveiled their re-pained...
CINCINNATI, OH
VikingsTerritory

Ex-Vikings Defender Just Can’t Catch a Break

The Michael Pierce experiment for the Minnesota Vikings was a sugar-and-spice affair, as the nose tackle played wonderfully when healthy but was rarely on the field. That saga continued this week, with Pierce opting for season-ending bicep surgery as a member of the Baltimore Ravens. Pierce played for the Vikings...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Tyreek Hill felt ‘disrespected’ by Bengals coach

Tyreek Hill was unhappy with a member of the Cincinnati Bengals following Thursday night’s game. Hill’s Miami Dolphins lost 27-15 to the Bengals for their first defeat of the season. Hill had 10 catches for 160 yards in the loss. He said after the game that he was upset with a Bengals coach for disrespecting him.
CINCINNATI, OH
NFLPA president JC Tretter delivers impassioned message to NFL over Tua Tagovailoa injury: 'We are all outraged'

Tua Tagovailoa's scary injury on Thursday has resulted in a firestorm of criticism. The quarterback, who came back into a game in Week 3 looking visibly wobbly. Thursday, in Week 4's game against the Bengals, Tagovailoa was slammed to the turf and had to be carted off, leading to NFL fans and pundits wondering why he was on the field in the first place.
NFL
FOX Sports

Saints confirm QB Winston will miss London game vs Vikings

LONDON (AP) — Saints quarterback Jameis Winston will not play in New Orleans' game against the Minnesota Vikings in London because of a back injury, the team confirmed on Saturday. Andy Dalton is set to start Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the NFL’s first international game of the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

