Steelers vs Jets: How to watch, listen and stream
Here is everything you need to know so you can watch, listen to or stream this week’s Pittsburgh Steelers game. Pittsburgh is back home and hoping to snap a two-game losing streak against the 1-2 New York Jets. Pittsburgh’s offense continues to struggle and the Jets are getting back quarterback Zach Wilson. Can a defense without linebacker T.J. Watt slow down Wilson and will the Steelers offense finally get on track?
What they’re saying about the Bengals’ win over the Dolphins on Thursday Night Football: Social media reaction
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- The Bengals picked up a big win on Thursday Night Football in front of the largest home crowd Paycor Stadium has ever seen. Both offenses made plays early until Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion after being slammed down on a sack. He was stretchered off the field and replaced by Teddy Bridgewater, who led the Dolphins to a 15-14 lead, but couldn’t get on the board after that.
NFL Chief Medical Officer Shares Why Tua Tagovailoa Played Thursday
Dr. Allen Sills joined multiple television networks on Friday to discuss the handling of Tagovailoa’s injuries.
Sporting News
Why leaked video of Dolphins practice in Cincinnati sparked NFL inquiry ahead of Bengals game
The Dolphins prepared for their "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the Bengals in a wide-open stadium in the middle of a university campus. Now, the NFL is investigating the filming of one of the team's practices. On Wednesday, videos began to circulate of Miami's practice on the University of Cincinnati's...
Sporting News
What channel is Vikings vs. Saints on today? Time, TV schedule for 2022 NFL London game
Nearly 1,200 years after the Vikings ransacked London, they're back. Kind of. This time, the ones from Minnesota head to London to take on the Saints, two NFC wild card hopefuls, to open Sunday's NFL Week 4 slate. The Vikings just eked out a win over the division-rival Lions in...
NFL world outraged after Tua Tagovailoa seemingly suffers 2nd concussion in 5 days
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been having a very promising and strong season so far, but now everything seems to be in jeopardy for him. During Thursday night’s contest at the Cincinnati Bengals, he took a hefty hit and lay on the field, needing to be taken off on a cart for medical treatment.
Yardbarker
Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Jets
The Pittsburgh Steelers host the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium in Week 4. Both teams are coming off Week 3 losses and surely want to break back into the win column. Here are our Steelers Week 4 predictions as they take on the Jets. The Jets failed to build...
Joe Burrow comments on Tua Tagovailoa injury following Thursday Night Football
The result of this week’s Thursday Night Football game between Miami and Cincinnati proved secondary to the scary sight in the second quarter when Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered head and neck injuries after being slammed down to the turf rather violently, crashing his head on the Paycor Stadium field. Tagovailoa did not move in the aftermath of the tackle and was eventually stretchered off the field surrounded by a fence of teammates.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 4 of 2022
I don’t want to talk about it. Wait ... what do you mean I have to talk about it? It’s my job? Fine, okay you got me. Week 3 sucked out loud, for pretty much all of us. It’s extremely cowardly to blame anyone else for your mistakes, but I’m going to go ahead and put this one on the entire AFC for the debacle we saw. The Chiefs losing to the Colts? The Chargers getting blown out by the Jaguars? Miami beating the Bills? Sure, maybe you could have seen the Dolphins getting one over on Buffalo — but it was still a shocker.
Sporting News
Why Tony Romo is getting field in Wisconsin named after him ahead of Packers vs. Patriots
Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is returning home for Patriots vs. Packers Sunday. Romo, who is calling the game in Green Bay for CBS, will be making a stop at Burlington High School, for the official dedication of "Tony Romo Field." Romo, of course, went to Burlington High in Wisconsin....
Look: NFL World Reacts To Bengals' Field Thursday Night
The Cincinnati Bengals are back on primetime for the first time since Super Bowl LVI and they're making it clear to the entire country what the theme of tonight's game is: White Out. Ahead of their game against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football, the Bengals unveiled their re-pained...
Ex-Vikings Defender Just Can’t Catch a Break
The Michael Pierce experiment for the Minnesota Vikings was a sugar-and-spice affair, as the nose tackle played wonderfully when healthy but was rarely on the field. That saga continued this week, with Pierce opting for season-ending bicep surgery as a member of the Baltimore Ravens. Pierce played for the Vikings...
How to Watch the Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints - NFL London Series | Channel, Stream, Preview, Prediction
A special “rise and shine” edition of NFL action will see two teams get set to battle in the motherland on Sunday, as Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings take to the gridiron against the New Orleans Saints in London. Minnesota Vikings (2-1) vs. New Orleans Saints (1-2)
Fans praise Jay Glazer after Fox Sports NFL sportscaster opens up on health battle
JAY GLAZER was flooded with messages of support after opening up on his mental health struggle. The Fox Sports broadcaster bravely spoke on social media about battling his inner demons. And fans were quick to praise the popular NFL reporter for his courage and strength. Glazer, 52, has been a...
NFL games today: Chiefs vs Buccaneers headlines Week 4 NFL schedule, NFL coverage map
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
Tyreek Hill felt ‘disrespected’ by Bengals coach
Tyreek Hill was unhappy with a member of the Cincinnati Bengals following Thursday night’s game. Hill’s Miami Dolphins lost 27-15 to the Bengals for their first defeat of the season. Hill had 10 catches for 160 yards in the loss. He said after the game that he was upset with a Bengals coach for disrespecting him.
Sporting News
Where is Rob Gronkowski? Latest news, rumors about whether retired TE will return to Buccaneers
Tom Brady's retirement and subsequent unretirement was the biggest news out of Buccaneers camp during the 2022 NFL offseason. But he wasn't the only player to call it quits ahead of the season. The Bucs lost two other key pieces of their offense to retirement. One was left guard Ali...
'Votto-ble, duh': Reds' Joey Votto reacts to Bengals' Thursday night audible tribute
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto shared a humorous reaction to a tweet with video that pointed out that quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals used his name while calling an audible during the fourth quarter of their 27-15 win Thursday night against the Miami Dolphins. From Votto via Twitter...
Sporting News
NFLPA president JC Tretter delivers impassioned message to NFL over Tua Tagovailoa injury: 'We are all outraged'
Tua Tagovailoa's scary injury on Thursday has resulted in a firestorm of criticism. The quarterback, who came back into a game in Week 3 looking visibly wobbly. Thursday, in Week 4's game against the Bengals, Tagovailoa was slammed to the turf and had to be carted off, leading to NFL fans and pundits wondering why he was on the field in the first place.
FOX Sports
Saints confirm QB Winston will miss London game vs Vikings
LONDON (AP) — Saints quarterback Jameis Winston will not play in New Orleans' game against the Minnesota Vikings in London because of a back injury, the team confirmed on Saturday. Andy Dalton is set to start Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the NFL’s first international game of the...
